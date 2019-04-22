Vernon A. Edgecomb

1931-2019

Vernon A. Edgecomb, of Brandon, Fl. and Bradenton Fl. passed away peacefully on April 8, 2019 at the age of 87. He was born July 21, 1931 in Old Town Maine.

Vernon served as a Chief Master Sergeant in the United States Air Force for 27 years where he served his country in the Korean and Vietnam Wars. After retiring from the Air Force, he attended college and eventually went to work for an additional 15 years for the Florida State Employment Service assisting veterans. Vernon had a passion for the outdoors and loved his time fishing, camping, gardening, working with the Boy Scouts and always loved his time with friends and neighbors. Vernon and his wife Shirley enjoyed 61 wonderful years of marriage and thoroughly loved spending time in their retreat in the North Carolina mountains.

He is survived by his loving wife Shirley Edgecomb of Bradenton, a daughter, Deborah Meissner, of Bradenton, a son, Brian Edgecomb of Riverview, a grandson Alex of Bradenton, a granddaughter Terra of Riverview, a brother Wayne of Maine and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents Percy & Maud Edgecomb (Fuller) of Old Town, Maine, brothers, Walter, Wendell and Homer of Maine, a sister Thelma of Maine and a sister Virginia of Texas, a son in law, Gregory Meissner of Bradenton and a daughter in law, Theresa Edgecomb of Riverview.

SERVICE:

Military Honor Service took place.

DONATIONS:

Memorial Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to: The American Heart Association or: Manatee Hope 3821 East State Road 64 Bradenton, Fl. 34208.