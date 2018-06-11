Vehicle on Longboat beach narrowly misses turtle nest

Longboat Key Police were called to the beach Saturday night to investigate a report of two vehicles on the sand, at least one of which missed a sea turtle nest by about three feet, according to a police report.

An officer who arrived at the Broadway Beach Access spoke to a witness who said she had seen a group of people on the beach for most of the day, apparently conducting a video or photo shoot.

As the group was leaving around 10 p.m., the witness told police she saw two vehicles on the beach in the process of loading equipment.

She called 911 as the vehicles quickly drove away on the sand, one of which turned off its lights as it approached the beach access. They were gone before police arrived.

Police reported the gates to the beach access were closed 20 minutes before the incident.

No description was given for the vehicles.