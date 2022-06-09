Van Wezel Foundation brings new director of development from Carnegie Hall

The Van Wezel Foundation has a new director of development. Julie Schwartz, who previously worked at Carnegie Hall in New York City, has joined the foundation to lead annual giving operations and fundraising initiatives.

“Julie has an impressive breadth of experience successfully building and leading annual funds, growing membership programs, implementing special events and managing development operations,” said Van Wezel Foundation Chief Advancement and Marketing Officer Mark Cole. “Julie brings best practice fundraising experience to the foundation at a pivotal time as we grow our private philanthropy support to realize the promise of a new performing arts center for the region.”

Schwartz brings more than 20 years of experience working at renowned arts and culture organizations. In addition to her work as director of development services for Carnegie Hall, she has held project manager positions at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and senior development positions at The Clark Art Institute and Boston Symphony Orchestra.

“I am honored to join the foundation’s leadership team at such an exciting time,” said Schwartz. “I look forward to working together with the philanthropic community on this important next chapter.”