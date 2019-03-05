Van Wezel announces 50th anniversary season subscriptions

Since 1970, there’s only been one place where locals and tourists alike could go to experience everything from ballet and orchestral music to Broadway shows and iconic comedians.

The 2019-2020 season marks the 50th anniversary of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, and to celebrate, the venue has organized what it’s calling its biggest season yet.

The Van Wezel announced the 2019-2020 lineup of shows in its Subscription Series in a newsletter March 5, noting that subscriptions can now be purchased on the phone (953-3368) or in-person at the box office (777 N. Tamiami Trail). Single ticket sales for the following shows will go on sale in early September.

The 2019-2020 Subscription Series:

Broadway Series

Dec. 2: “Escape to Margaritaville”

Dec. 13: “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical”

Jan. 7: “The Book of Mormon”

Jan. 24: “Waitress”

Feb. 4: “Bandstand”

Feb. 26: “Les Misérables”

March 10: “The Color Purple”

March 16: “An American in Paris”

April 21: “A Bronx Tale”

April 28: “Come From Away”

Classical Series

Jan. 2: “Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert”

Feb. 15: Academy of St Martin in the Fields with Joshua Bell

March 21: Itzhak Perlman in Recital, with pianist Rohan De Silva

Subscriber Specials