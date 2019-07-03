UTC adds more chocolate, pizza to its food lineup

Benderson Development today announced two new tenants to its University Parkway shopping district.

Peterbrooke Chocolatier will open at 8105 Cooper Creek Blvd., next to Bonefish Grill, while Doughbie Bros. Pizza Co. will open on Tourist Center Drive in the space formerly occupied by Casa-di-Pizza at 8193 Tourist Center Dr.

“Peterbrooke and Doughbie Brothers are great additions to the growing retail and dining experience at UTC,” said Mark Chait, executive director of leasing for UTC developer Benderson Development in a press release. “It’s testament to the ongoing success of the UTC district that Peterbrooke relocated its Sarasota shop here and Doughbie Brothers chose this location for its first restaurant.”

Peterbrook Chocolatier is a European chocolate making business offering a selection of chocolate-covered popcorn, gelato and hand-dipped treats like Oreos, strawberries and potato chips. It has more than 22 locations throughout Florida, Georgia and Alabama.

Doughbie Bros. historically has operated as a wood-fired pizza truck, taking its Neapolitan style pizza around Tampa Bay. The new location will be first restaurant location.