USFSM names Karen Holbrook regional chancellor

The new year will bring new leadership to University of South Florida's Sarasota Manatee campus.

USF System President Judy Genshaft named Karen Holbrook regional chancellor of USFSM during a Board of Trustees meeting today, succeeding Sandra Stone in the role.

Stone resigned in March, at which point Terry Osborn was named interim regional chancellor.

“I would … like to thank Dr. Terry Osborn for his dedicated service as interim regional chancellor over the last nine months,” Genshaft said in a release.

Holbrook most recently served as USFSM executive vice president and Genshaft’s senior adviser.

“Dr. Holbrook has strong ties to the Sarasota-Manatee region and brings an impressive record of accomplishment in higher education to the regional chancellor’s position,” Genshaft said. “I am confident she will continue the USF System’s strong upward trajectory.”

Holbrook begins her new role on Jan. 2.

“I feel extremely fortunate to have the opportunity to take this institution forward,” Holbrook said in a release. “Our highest priority is student success. I think we have exceptional and unique opportunities for our students to be successful here.”