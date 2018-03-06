 Skip to main content
Sarasota Tuesday, Mar. 6, 2018 9 hours ago

USF’s Rocky D. Bull claims victory at Mote’s mascot race

Mascots get revved up for Mote's Run for the Turtles.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

It was a close race, but local mascots of all sizes, shapes and species failed to outrun Rocky D. Bull at Siesta Key Beach on March 6.

The mascots — Cat Depot’s Petunia the Rescue Cat, the Chick-Fil-A Cow, Bradenton Marauders’ Marty the Marauder, USF’s Rocky D. Bull and Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium’s Gilly the Shark and Shelley the Sea Turtle — battled it out on the sand to raise awareness for Mote’s upcoming Run for the Turtles.

The 5K run will take place on Saturday, April 7 at Siesta Key and raises money for Mote’s Sea Turtle Conservation and Research Program, which coordinates conservation of endangered sea turtles along 35 miles of Sarasota County beaches.

Local mascots get ready to race each other at Siesta Key. Rocky D. Bull, far right, was the winner. Photo by Conor Goulding/Mote Marine Laboratory.

