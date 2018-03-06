USF’s Rocky D. Bull claims victory at Mote’s mascot race

It was a close race, but local mascots of all sizes, shapes and species failed to outrun Rocky D. Bull at Siesta Key Beach on March 6.

The mascots — Cat Depot’s Petunia the Rescue Cat, the Chick-Fil-A Cow, Bradenton Marauders’ Marty the Marauder, USF’s Rocky D. Bull and Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium’s Gilly the Shark and Shelley the Sea Turtle — battled it out on the sand to raise awareness for Mote’s upcoming Run for the Turtles.

The 5K run will take place on Saturday, April 7 at Siesta Key and raises money for Mote’s Sea Turtle Conservation and Research Program, which coordinates conservation of endangered sea turtles along 35 miles of Sarasota County beaches.