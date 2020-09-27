The Manatee County Sheriff's Office has identified the suspect in the shooting death of a Lakewood Ranch man Sunday evening in the Central Park neighborhood.

A Sheriff's Office release stated detectives believe Ashley C. Benefield, 28, was involved in an argument with her 58-year-old husband, whose name continues to be withheld under Marsy's Law, when he was shot twice at their Central Park home.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting are still being investigated.