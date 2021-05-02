Two people were injured after shots were fired at approximately 3 a.m. at a large party being held on the 6700 block of Oakmont Way in the River Club Sunday morning.

A Manatee County Sheriff's Office report said neither injury was a gunshot wound but occurred when the people were injured while fleeing the scene. Neither injury was life threatening, according to the report.

Neighbors said the shooting at 6706 Oakmont Way was not surprising considering they suspected illegal activities taking place at the residence for more than a decade.

"This has escalated to the level where (those residing at the residence) are dangerous to all of us," one neighbor said.

One neighbor had an audio recording of at least 15 gunshots that obviously came from more than one weapon. The neighbor said several more gunshots followed.

The neighbors disputed the Sheriff's Office report saying there were no gunshot wounds. They said they were told by deputies after the shooting that there were multiple gunshot wounds.

East County Fire Rescue was on site Sunday hosing blood off the sidewalks and the street.

While the Sheriff's Office report didn't say whether either of the victims were taken to the hospital, the neighbors said they watched as one female victim was taken away by ambulance.

Manatee County Sheriff's Office deputies had arrived on the scene at 1:20 a.m. due to noise complaints and complaints about cars being parked illegally. Upon arrival, deputies determined the noise was not excessive while party organizers assisted in locating vehicle owners who needed to move their cars.

Neighbors called the report about not having excessive noise ridiculous. Those who lived a street away said they woke up due to the loud music. Neighbors on Oakmont Way said they were awake all night due to the noise.

Neighbors said deputies left the scene after the illegally parked cars were moved. The shots were fired at the end of the party just before 3 a.m.

While the Sheriff's Office release called the party "large," neighbors estimated hundreds of guests attended.

Those who attended parked on other streets and a limo shuttled them to the party.

After the shooting, neighbors said it was chaos, people running and trying to find shelter. Two of the neighbors said a man with a gun (in each case a different man) was at their front door. Another neighbor said party guests were trying to break into their lanai.

All the neighbors said they were afraid to live in a neighborhood they love, except for the one house. They are afraid for their children who play in the neighborhood.

"We just want the community's help in getting this resolved," one neighbor said.

Another neighbor said, "We feel neglected by the police we support."

The Manatee CountySheriff's Office released no other information as the investigation is ongoing. The names of the victims were not released. Anyone with information is asked to contract the Sheriff's Office at 747-3011.

Neighbors said deputies were not on the scene as party guests returned to the house late Sunday morning and afternoon to retrieve personal items.