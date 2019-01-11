University Park Recreation District strikes land deal

Residents of the University Park Country Club now will vote on whether to buy their community’s clubhouse and other amenities.

On Jan. 11, members of the University Park Recreation District unanimously voted to approve a contract between the district and the University Park Country Club’s properties owners to purchase the University Park Country Club for $16.975 million. Property owners include the Neal and Pasold families and other business entities.

The transaction includes the 266-acre country club, its 27-hole golf course, tennis facility and related buildings, plus 100 acres of undeveloped land, lakes, common areas and roads.

Supervisor Bob Wood said “We were elected to protect the interests of the residents of University Park, and I’m confident that we accomplished that this morning.”

The next step for the community will hold a referendum.

District attorney Mark Barnebey said the referendum is scheduled for Feb. 22. One vote per household will be allowed to decide if the district can move forward with issuing bonds to buy the property.

“If the referendum doesn’t pass, everything will stop,” Barnebey said.

Barnebey said the district may secure short-term financing until the bond can be secured and validated, which he expects will take about three months.