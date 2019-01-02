University Park homes tops sales at $1,089,900

A home in University Park topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Gregory and Hannah McDaniel, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 7011 Langley Place to Donna Chadfield, trustee, of Hopkins, Minn., for $1,089,900. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,895 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $955,000 in 2004.

Pomello Park

Larry Lieberman and Lisa Bagwell, of Anna Maria, sold their home at 19706 79th Ave. E., to Anthony Wood, of Bradenton, for $935,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,473 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.2 million in 2007.

Country Club Village

Gregory and Tina Bliss, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7812 Rosehall Cove to Durban Realty Holdings II LLC for $750,000. Built in 2002, it has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,080 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $827,500 in 2014.

William and Sally Waldo, of Venice, sold their home at 7232 Orchid Island Place to Chester Perlinski and Gillian Lash Perlinski, of Bradenton, for $420,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,860 square feet of living area.

Rosedale Addition

4141 Inc. sold the home at 9916 Carnoustie Place to Stephen and Terri Sievers, of Bradenton, for $730,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,929 square feet of living area.

Cypress Creek Estates

Joseph Scarano, trustee, and Arlene Heggin sold the home at 6142 Ninth Ave. Circle N.E., to Samuel and Amanda Mitchell, of Bradenton, for $710,000. Built in 1993, it has four bedrooms, five baths and 4,583 square feet of living area.

Country Club East

Duncan and Sally Dickson, of University Park, sold their home at 15402 Castle Park Terrace to Donald and Carol Mead, of Iowa City, Iowa, for $701,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,686 square feet of living area.

Peter and Harmanna Ward, of Bradenton, sold their home at 15016 Castle Park Terrace to Ronald and Kathleen Harbour, of Lakewood Ranch, for $542,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,504 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $566,000 in 2014.

Tidewater Preserve

Thomas and Cindy Lee Jones sold their home at 5114 Lake Overlook Ave., to Anthony Catanach and Shelley Rhoades-Catanach, of Bradenton, for $680,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,924 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $520,000 in 2009.

James and Deborah Shrieve, of Rootstown, Ohio, sold their home at 933 Riverscape St., to James and Madeline Lynch, trustees, and Keith and Sarah Lynch, of Bradenton, for $382,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,959 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $397,600 in 2016.

River Club South

Douglas Daugherty, trustee, of West Chester, Ohio, sold the home at 9904 Old Hyde Park Place to Andrew and Kerri Aldi, of Bradenton, for $630,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,438 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $635,000 in 2013.

Sharon Cutchall, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 10275 Silverado Circle to Robert and Penny Savage, of Bradenton, for $377,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,916 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $323,000 in 2015.

Country Meadows

Daniel and Angela Leblan, of Santa Rosa Beach, sold their home at 634 148th Court N.E., to Edwin Colon and Alexandra St. Paul, trustees, of Bradenton, for $545,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,173 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $438,600 in 2013.

Marjorie Stroud, of Leland, Mich., sold her home at 14733 Second Ave. Circle N.E., to Michelle and Glen Greenwalt, of Bradenton, for $451,000. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,055 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $490,700 in 2007.

Watercrest

Anthony and Debra Dimare, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 301 condominium at 6414 Watercrest Way to Wally and Lorena Lindsley, of Manahawkin, N.J., for $517,500. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,376 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $576,100 in 2005.

Edgewater Village

Diana Armbrust, of Bradenton, sold her home at 8429 Misty Morning Court to Patricia Kelly, of Lakewood Ranch, for $491,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,127 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $380,000 in 2015.

Michael Cullen, of Delran, N.J., and Pierre and Linda Forestier, of Sarasota, sold their home at 8463 Sailing Loop to Kenneth and Kimberlie Westphalen, of Lakewood Ranch, for $360,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,169 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $380,600 in 2006.

GreyHawk Landing

Kenneth and Linda Malkiewicz, of Ridgeland, S.C., sold their home at 13140 Peregrin Circle to Andrew and Amy Freed, of Bradenton, for $490,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,336 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $395,000 in 2012.

Felix and Isabella Cotto, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 329 Salvia Court to Aaron and Jillian McClone, of Bradenton, for $410,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,578 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $400,000 in 2015.

Savanna at Lakewood Ranch

Gregory and Kelly Reese, of Anthem, Ariz., sold their home at 2918 Desert Plain Cove to Timothy and Carla Longino, of Bradenton, for $470,000. Built in 2017, it has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,377 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $417,500 in 2017.

Braden Woods

Dave Freeman sold the home at 6306 95th St. E., to Joseph and Frances Scafario, of Bradenton, for $415,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,644 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $400,000 in 2005.

Best Bay Properties LLC sold the home at 6010 99th St. E., to Patricia Bradbury, of Sarasota, for $385,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,024 square feet of living area.

River Point of Manatee

Cheryl Shuett, of Ocala, sold her home at 310 39th St. N.E., to Stephen Riembauer and Kathryn Clark, trustees, of Bradenton, for $400,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,669 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $360,000 in 2015.

Heritage Harbour

Marc and Suzanne Bergeron, of Westfield, Mass., sold their home at 603 River Crane St., to John and Laurie Lynch, of Fort Atkinson, Wis., for $385,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,162 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $418,900 in 2006.

River Place

Terry and Pamela Winchell sold their home at 7045 74th St. Circle E., to Wendy and David Kurth, of Bradenton, for $385,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,904 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $357,000 in 2005.

Frederick and Donna Krabill, of North Port, sold their home at 6874 74th St. Circle E., to IFG Opportunity Fund LLC for $290,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,960 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $245,600 in 2004.

Summerfield Village

Wayne Sisk Jr., of University Park, sold the home at 12107 Summer Meadow Drive to Arnold and Vanessa Carmody, of Bradenton, for $365,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,398 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $314,900 in 2012.

Braden Pines

Doris Lahr, of Sun City Center, sold her home at 10705 Forest Run Drive to Albert and Evelina Tumasian, of Bradenton, for $360,000. Built in 1981, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,732 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $147,500 in 1988.

Mill Creek

Anthony Moreno, of Rockwell, N.C., sold the home at 113 137th St. N.E., to Jorge and Lisa Funez, of Bradenton, for $360,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,497 square feet of living area.

Peggy Paulson, of Bradenton, sold her home at 907 136th St. E. to Michael and Alice Jordan, of Bradenton, for $347,900. Built in 1988, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,496 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $330,000 in July.

Greenbrook Village

Dennis and Stacey Romano, of Bradenton, sold their home at 15323 Blue Fish Circle to Ryan O’Neill and Jaime Gillis, of Bradenton, for $339,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,334 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $330,500 in 2005.

Central Park

Laura and Thomas Anthony, of Riverview, sold their home at 11875 Forest Park Circle to Jason and Darya Schultz, of Bradenton, for $329,000. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,645 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $257,400 in 2011.

James and Sharon Lee, of Bradenton, sold their home at 11912 Forest Park Circle to Richard Aranibar and Sandra Ann Boyle, of Lakewood Ranch, for $284,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,744 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $233,500 in 2012.

Teresa Westbrook, of Johns Island, S.C., sold the home at 11705 Forest Park Circle to Elodie and Jonathan Ward, of Lakewood Ranch, for $277,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,744 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,500 in 2012.

Woodbrook

Matthew and Kimberly Hollinger sold their home at 4519 Cedar Brush Terrace to Richard and Cerina McQuillan, of Sarasota, for $315,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,744 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2017.

Rosedale

Keith Haas, of Bradenton, sold the home at 8722 53rd Place E., to Bridget Matthes, of Bradenton, for $310,000. Built in 1998, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,980 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $268,500 in 2013.

River Landings Bluffs

Lola Whitfield, of Marlton, N.J., sold the home at 5536 61st St. E., to Steven and Robin Gamiello, of Westbury, N.Y., for $310,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,998 square feet of living area.

Rosedale Westbury Lakes

Phillip and Andrea D’Amato and Phillip and Tracy D’Amato, of Canton, Ga., sold their home at 8553 54th Ave. Circle E. to Nicole Melichar, of Bradenton, for $272,000. Built in 1997, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,680 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $259,900 in 2017.

Pinehurst Village

Elise Hanson, Keith Dornseif, Scott Dornseif, Ursula Wills and Christiana Mullins, of Black Diamond, Wash., sold their home at 4929 Linsey Court to William and Joyce Zimmerman, of Sarasota, for $245,000. Built in 1994, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,660 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $153,000 in 2000.

River Sound

Ian and Hilary Marshall, of Lincolnshire, United Kingdom, sold their home at 5324 Aqua Breeze Drive to Claire Cressia, of Bradenton, for $240,000. Built in 2010, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,293 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $205,000 in 2016.

Rivers Edge

Hallie Anson, of Bradenton, sold her home at 6523 68th St. E., to Brian Dreihaus, of Bradenton, for $235,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,485 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $115,000 in 2001.

Greenfield Plantation

Lidia Marasinski, of Bradenton, sold her home at 1102 Millbrook Circle to Howard Johnson, trustee, of Bradenton, for $230,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,342 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $125,900 in 2010.

Veranda at River Strand

Daniel and Martha Mosher, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the Unit 1422 condominium at 7305 River Hammock Drive to Keith and Deena Hartley, of Johnston, R.I., for $230,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,561 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $185,000 in 2014.

Braden River Ranchettes

Phyllis Graham, of Fair Play, S.C., sold the home at 7003 36th Ave. E., to Jamie Lipsey and Jennifer Cox Lipsey, of Bradenton, for $208,000. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,045 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $142,500 in 1988.