United Photo Industries announces winners of 'The Fence' photo exhibit

Last year, Sarasota took the next step in making a name for itself on the national art scene.

In fall 2018 Sarasota became the eighth host city of “The Fence,” a large-scale traveling photography exhibit of works printed on vinyl mesh — the largest photography exhibit in North America. It was installed at Nathan Benderson Park and featured work by 40 artists chosen from thousands of submissions from around the world. Submissions were divided into seven subject categories — creatures, food, home, nature, people, play and streets.

The organization behind the free exhibit, United Photo Industries, announced the regional winners of its next exhibit June 17. Five of the eight Gulf Coast of Florida winners reside in Sarasota.

The upcoming show, the first Gulf Coast of Florida Regional Photographers Showcase (an annex exhibit adjacent to the eighth edition of "The Fence"), will exclusively feature artists local to the region and will be on view Nov. 8- Feb. 8 at Nathan Benderson Park.

Gulf Coast of Florida Regional Winners

Ann McGough (of Sarasota): “Mobile Homes”

Paula May Scott (of Sarasota): “An Old Home Recalls”

Michael Simeone (of Sarasota): “Nature Triumphs”

Cliff Roles (of Sarasota): “Iceland 2018”

Peter Monsees (of Sarasota): “Nature's Colorful Palette”

Carole Devillers (of Tampa): “Birds of Florida in Breeding Glory”

Tonya Barnes (of Cape Coral): “Save the Sirens Project”

Joyce Lopez (of Venice): “Black Flower”