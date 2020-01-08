Two Sarasota County libraries to reinstate Sunday hours

Those wishing to check out a book or use the library's resources on Sundays are in luck as Sarasota County Libraries and Historical Resources will reinstate Sunday operating hours at two sites.

Starting Jan. 26, Selby Library and Frances T. Bourne Jacaranda Library will be open from 1-5 p.m. every Sunday.

The county has not offered Sunday library hours since 2012 when library hours were reduced as a cost-saving measure. Leaders hope the reinstatement will increase service access to residents and students.

Small celebrations with refreshments are planned at both libraries on Jan. 26.

Selby Public Library is located at 1331 First St., Sarasota. Frances T. Bourne Jacaranda Public Library is located at 4143 Woodmere Park Blvd., Venice.