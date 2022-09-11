A two-property sale in Pine Shores Estates tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Michael and Mette Milland, of Osprey, sold two properties at 6420 Hollywood Blvd. to Kyle and Heather Silvestro, of Sarasota, for $6,435,000. The first property was built in 1992, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 5,686 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 2013, it has one bath and 1,192 square feet of living area. They sold for $3.43 million in 2020.

Top sales around the area Siesta Key: $2.5 million Siesta Key Anthony and Dana Moretta sold their home at 3913 Roberts Point Road to William Raymond Dolan Jr. and Victoria Dolan, of Sarasota, for $2,499,000. Built in 2020, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,793 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.45 million in 2020. Palmer Ranch: $1.28 million Esplanade on Palmer Ranch Sheli Lee Peplinski and Todd John Peplinski, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5369 Salcano St. to Jayne Gunza McGuire, of Sarasota, for $1,275,000. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,054 square feet of living area. It sold for $729,800 in 2020. Osprey: $1.2 million The Woodlands at Rivendell Joseph and Marla Ayette sold their home at 820 Placid Lake Drive to Christopher and Staci Murphy, of Osprey, for $1,207,000. Built in 2002, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,938 square feet of living area. It sold for $620,000 in 2017. Nokomis: $510,000 Casas Bonitas Robert Booker, trustee, of Nokomis, sold the home at 503 Casas Bonitas Place to Roman Yakovlev, of Nokomis, for $510,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,484 square feet of living area. It sold for $225,000 in 2020.

Sarasota

One88

Sharon Casaburo, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 301 condominium at 188 Golend Gate Point to Equity Properties Ltd. for $5,495,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,884 square feet of living area. It sold for $2,999,900 in 2016.

Majestic Bay

R. Keith Sandin, trustee, of Michigan City, Indiana, sold the Unit 601 condominium at 258 Golden Gate Point to Roger Barry, trustee, of Sarasota, for $4 million. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,031 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.1 million in 2019.

McClellan Park

Noel Verbruggen and Michelle Calvert, of Twickenham, United Kingdom, sold their home at 2133 Oriole Drive to John Crichton, of Sarasota, for $1.7 million. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,862 square feet of living area. It sold for $725,000 in 2018.

Poinsettia Park

Kent Kneisel and Joan Thompson, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1954 Magnolia St. to CASA OB LLC for $1.7 million. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,364 square feet of living area.

Nancie Shaw, of Sarasota, sold her home at 1822 Bougainvillea St. to Compound Kucera LLC for $650,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 1,162 square feet of living area. It sold for $97,200 in 1994.

Southpointe Shores

Charles Hall and Brenda Hall, trustees, of Raleigh, North Carolina, sold the home at 1847 Southpointe Drive to James Theodore Vandigriff and Anya Marie Vandigriff, of Sarasota, for $1,625,000. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,982 square feet of living area. It sold for $445,000 in 1999.

Palmer’s

Natalie Morgan Best and Joseph Donald Phillips sold their home at 2207 S. Shade Ave. to Orenthal and Renee Robertson, of Sarasota, for $1.5 million. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,544 square feet of living area.

Hartland Park

Daniel and Margaret DeSoto sold their home at 1856 Tulip Drive to Kathleen Brooks Dooley and Diana Harris, of Sarasota, for $1.3 million. Built in 1953, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,310 square feet of living area. It sold for $728,000 in 2016.

Singletary’s

Brian and Loretta Logun, of Marietta, Georgia, sold their home at 2448 Waldemere St. to Worsley Properties LLC for $1.06 million. Built in 1952, it has six bedrooms, four baths and 2,197 square feet of living area. It sold for $360,000 in 2020.

Baywinds Estates

Richard Gianficaro and Catherine Zapko, of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, sold their home at 1654 Baywinds Lane to Jeff and Martha Sisarsky, of Sarasota, for $964,900. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,942 square feet of living area. It sold for $475,000 in 2019.

La Linda Terrace

Michael Burchette, of Sarasota, sold his home at 2167 Hawthorne St. to Tatiana Paredes and Carmelo Virgala, of Sarasota, for $955,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,464 square feet of living area. It sold for $563,000 in 2019.

Forest Lakes Country Club Estates

Samuel and Sarah Tesh, of Gainesville, Georgia, sold their home at 3379 Espanola Drive to Krystyn Warkus, of Sarasota, for $865,000. Built in 1968, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,854 square feet of living area. It sold for $714,500 in 2021.

Ryan Upham and Ariyal Violet Wagner, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1934 Brookhaven Drive to Robert and Judithann Zack, of Sarasota, for $547,500. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,053 square feet of living area. It sold for $220,000 in 2013.

Owen Burns

Taylor Suncoast Properties LLC sold the home at 507 Madison Court to CBM Sarasota Properties LLC for $849,000. Built in 1948, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,670 square feet of living area. It sold for $595,000 in 2021.

Renaissance

John and Terry Rixse, trustees, of Alexandria, Virginia, sold the Unit 619 condominium at 750 N. Tamiami Trail to Patrick Gallagher, of Sarasota, for $835,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,460 square feet of living area. It sold for $475,000 in 2003.

Valencia Terrace

Qi Xin Chen and Ngoc Nguyen, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1220 16th St. to John and Alla Denke, of Sarasota, for $650,000. Built in 1940, it has three bedrooms, one bath and 1,558 square feet of living area. It sold for $325,000 in 2020.

Greenwich

John and Theresa McLane, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2235 Datura St. to Samuel Miller and Arlen Eicher, of Middlebury, Indiana, for $610,000. Built in 1955, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,849 square feet of living area. It sold for $200,000 in 2006.

Granada

Journeys LLC sold the home at 3505 Almeria Ave. to Ian McGilvray and Maria McGilvray, trustees, of Bakersfield, California, for $600,000. Built in 1946, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,204 square feet of living area. It sold for $388,500 in 2020.

Gulf Gate Woods

John and Paula Alexander, trustees, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, sold the home at 7251 Antigua Place to Natalie Walnycky, of Sarasota, for $575,000. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,769 square feet of living area. It sold for $347,500 in 2017.

Bunks Addition to the City of Sarasota

Chester Pletzke, trustee, sold the home at 2700 Prospect St. to Logan and Kelsey Page, of Sarasota, for $536,000. Built in 1964, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,255 square feet of living area. It sold for $323,000 in 2016.

DeSoto Terrace

Mark Paul, of Jackson, New Hampshire, sold his home at 3724 Iroquois Drive to Alan and Michelle Gillespie, of Sarasota, for $525,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,550 square feet of living area. It sold for $287,500 in 2019.

The 101

David Paul, of Buffalo, New York, sold the Unit 7-A condominium at 101 S. Gulfstream Ave. to David Greg Dexter, of Sarasota, for $525,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,200 square feet of living area. It sold for $353,200 in 2021.

Hymount

Robert Cardenas sold his home at 4216 Hymount Ave. to David and Alice Lewis, of Sarasota, for $510,000. Built in 1968, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,882 square feet of living area. It sold for $100,000 in 2016.

Bayview Homes

Keith Morgan Hays and Stacey Delozier Hays, of Fort Thomas, Kentucky, sold their Unit 102 condominium at 5408 Eagles Point Circle to Richard and Holly Herbst, of Vandalia, Ohio, for $500,000. Built in 1990, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,695 square feet of living area. It sold for $500,000 in February.

Siesta Key

Siesta’s Bayside

Charles Gambel IV, of New York City, sold his home at 549 Commonwealth Lane to Anthony and Dana Moretta, of Sarasota, for $2.3 million. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,734 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.49 million in 2021.

Sarasota Beach

Robert and Lisa McAndrew, of Spring Hill, Tennessee, sold their home at 681 Avenida De Mayo to Joshua Hertz and Rachael Picon-Hertz, of Sarasota, for $2.1 million. Built in 1947, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,324 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,145,000 in 2017.

The Terrace East

RBK Realty Ltd. sold the Unit 504 condominium at 5300 Ocean Blvd. to Barbara Phair, trustee, of S. Bend, Indiana, for $1,855,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,446 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,069,000 in 2018.

Siesta Manor

Jason and Allison Daugherty, of Pittsburg, sold their home at 363 Avenida Milano to Janet Lee Sheridan and Mark Frederick Sheridan, of Huntington, West Virginia, for $1,425,000. Built in 1968, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,412 square feet of living area. It sold for $800,000 in 2020.

Casarina

Olivestar LLC sold the Unit 206 condominium at 5880 Midnight Pass Road to John and Jacquelyn Merritt, of Cincinnati, for $1.3 million. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,498 square feet of living area. It sold for $600,000 in 2014.

Twin Oak Pond

Robert and Emeralda Stein, of Whitesburg, Tennessee, sold their home at 5233 Winding Way to Steven and Julie Meislahn, of Bradenton, for $918,000. Built in 1962, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,202 square feet of living area. It sold for $211,000 in 2011.

Seashell

Stephen Sidwell and Carol Sidwell, trustees, sold the Unit 509 condominium at 6500 Midnight Pass Road to Middle Country Realty Group LLC for $855,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,086 square feet of living area. It sold for $430,000 in 2010.

Harbour Towne

2 Elinor Lane LLC sold the Unit 215 condominium at 1271 Dockside Place to Sunset Gulf Homes LLC for $850,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,737 square feet of living area. It sold for $650,000 in 2021.

Siesta Key Harbor

Carl and Donna Guarino, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 403 condominium at 1350 N. Portofino Drive to Michael and Deanna Christman, of Sarasota, for $765,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,030 square feet of living area. It sold for $605,000 in 2021.

Gulf and Bay Club Bayside

Shirley Wikner, trustee, of Medina, Minnesota, sold the Unit 1360-D condominium at 1360 Siesta Bayside Drive to Linda Schaffeld, of Howard, Ohio, for $740,000. Built in 1988, it has one bedroom, two baths and 959 square feet of living area. It sold for $535,000 in 2021.

John Dennis sold the Unit 1335-C condominium at 1335 Siesta Bayside Drive to Beach Dreams LLC for $680,800. Built in 1988, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,280 square feet of living area. It sold for $680,000 in 2021.

La Siesta

Gail Russell, of Longboat Key, sold her Unit 303 condominium at 901 Beach Road to Ian McGilvray and Maria McGilvray, trustees, of Bakersfield, California, for $600,000. Built in 1972, it has one bedroom, one bath and 697 square feet of living area. It sold for $400,000 in 2021.

Palmer Ranch

Turtle Rock

Kevin Allen Koehler and Paly Koehler, of Mayfield Village, Ohio, sold their home at 4617 Sweetmeadow Circle to Robert Izzo and Lisa Cunningham, of Sarasota, for $865,000. Built in 1997, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,563 square feet of living area. It sold for $514,500 in 2016.

Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club

David and Cheryl Scott, of Parrish, sold their home at 8985 Grey Oaks Ave. to Anthony and Barbara Ciconte, of Sarasota, for $825,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,331 square feet of living area. It sold for $390,000 in 2019.

Parisienne Gardens

Frank and Sarah Poirier, trustees, of Bath Township, Michigan, sold the Unit 201 condominium at 5224 Parisienne Place to Steven and Marian Congiusta, of Franklin Township, New Jersey, for $585,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,288 square feet of living area. It sold for $430,500 in 2007.

Stoneybrook at Palmer Ranch

James Russell, of Nokomis, sold his home at 4031 Westbourne Circle to Robert McCafferty and Mary Jane McCafferty, of Nashua, New Hampshire, for $575,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,989 square feet of living area. It sold for $212,100 in 1995.

Villagewalk

Brian Maher and Jeanne Basior, of Getzville, New York, sold their home at 7613 Bergamo Ave. to Alixe Karenn Vanwells, of Sarasota, for $512,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,846 square feet of living area. It sold for $321,000 in 2019.

Osprey

Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club

Gina Bacorn, of Venice, sold her home at 432 Yacht Harbor Drive to Wylan Ellis Bernitt and Nicole Leigh Dunlap, of North Port, for $1.05 million. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,125 square feet of living area. It sold for $675,000 in 2020.

Bay Pointe Vista

John Van Anne and Brenda Butz, of Punta Gorda, sold their Unit 602 condominium at 232 Hidden Bay Drive to Joel Van Antwerp and Nicole Gollmann Gallina, of Osprey, for $872,500. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,943 square feet of living area. It sold for $750,000 in 2021.

Rivendell

Sherry Pafumi, of Marietta, Georgia, sold the home at 541 Meadow Sweet Circle to Roy Alan Sprinkle, of Sarasota, for $560,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,868 square feet of living area. It sold for $191,100 in 2001.