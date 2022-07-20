The following residential real estate transactions took place between July 4 and July 8. A home on Bird Key and a condominium in Tangerine Bay Club top all transactions in this week’s real estate.

Bird Key

Lido Acquisitions LLC sold the home at 319 Bob White Way to Edwin and Suzanne Yerdon, of Shohola, Pennsylvania, for $1.6 million. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,447 square feet of living area. It sold for $775,000 in 2017.

Tangerine Bay Club

Robert and Martha Scharff sold their Unit 225 condominium at 350 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Michael and Karen Keane, of Darien, Connecticut, for $1.6 million. Built in 1992, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,210 square feet of living area. It sold for $820,000 in 2015.

Key Towers South

Mona Doss, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 8-C condominium at 1750 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Ehab and Heba Fahmy, of Sarasota, for $1,155,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,364 square feet of living area. It sold for $140,000 in 1992.

The Shore

John and Luanne Benson, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 305 condominium at 5757 Gulf of Mexico Drive to David Todd Hosea, of Fort Thomas, Kentucky, for $1,125,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,561 square feet of living area. It sold for $450,000 in 2012.

Emerald Point South

Jane Womick, of Makanda, Illinois, sold her Unit 14 condominium at 1906 Harbour Links Circle to Sunny Side Up Homes LLC for $1.1 million. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,180 square feet of living area. It sold for $508,900 in 2002.

Longboat Shores

Patricia Maxson sold her home at 600 Buttonwood Drive to Yvonne Allard-Scala, trustee, of Windermere, for $1,083,500. Built in 1960, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,483 square feet of living area. It sold for $465,000 in 2015.

Spanish Main Yacht Club

Kristen Jean Laviolette and John William Laviolette sold their Unit 215 condominium at 679 Spanish Drive S. to John Elliot, of Longboat Key, for $780,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,361 square feet of living area. It sold for $195,000 in 2020.

The Presidential

Gregg Ryan Prothero, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the Unit 111 condominium at 845 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Robert Ohanesian and Cheryl Moore, of Sarasota, for $650,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 991 square feet of living area.

Saint Judes Apartments

739 Saint Judes LLC sold the Unit 22 condominium at 739 Saint Judes Drive S. to Michael Orange, of Ashland City, Tennessee, for $600,000. Built in 1967, it has one bedroom, one bath and 868 square feet of living area. It sold for $186,500 in 2013.

Seaplace

Alexander and Sheila Pozantidis, of E. Amherst, New York, sold their Unit G2-108-C condominium at 2055 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Konstantinos and Joyce Pozantidis, of Kenmore, New York, for $400,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 933 square feet of living area. It sold for $390,000 in 2021.