Two killed in car crash near SRQ airport

Two people were killed and two people received serious injuries in a traffic crash near Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport on Monday evening.

Two additional people received minor injuries in the three-vehicle collision on Tamiami Trail, north of University Parkway.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 77-year-old woman and 78-year-old man from Kentucky died in the 7:37 p.m. collision.

According to the FHP, a Nissan sedan driven by the Kentucky couple pulled into traffic from a parking lot in the 8400 block of Tamiami Trail, turning left to head south. A northbound Volkswagen sedan and northbound BMW sedan collided with the Nissan.

Manatee County fire-rescue teams pronounced the Kentucky man and woman dead at the scene. A Bradenton 24-year-old man and a Bradenton 18-year-old woman were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.

FHP reported a 28-year-old Bradenton man and a 31-year-old Bradenton woman received minor injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.