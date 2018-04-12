Two Casey Key properties sell for $3,075,000

A two-property sale on Casey Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Steven and Karen Lee, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 420 N. Casey Key Road to Chris Bauleke and Natalie Bauleke, trustee, of Savage, Minn., for $3,075,000. The first property was built in 1968, it has four bedrooms, six baths, a pool and 6,846 square feet of living area. The second was built in 1968, it has one bedroom, one bath and 364 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $2.4 million in 2004.

SARASOTA

Vue

Wasyl Mirutenko and Natalie Szczerbak Mirutenko, of Del Mar, Calif., sold their Unit 1109 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Ira and Deborah Rosenberg, of W. Orange, N.J., for $1.61 million. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 2,243 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,399,000 in 2017.

KPC Sarasota Development LLC sold the Unit 201 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Marc Hoffman and Janis Reed Hoffman, of Pittsburgh, for $1.3 million. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,200 square feet of living area.

Michael Tolentino, trustee, of Henderson, Nev., sold the Unit 806 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Frank Torchio and Mary Ann McGuire, of Rochester, N.Y., for $1,145,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,701 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $945,000 in 2017.Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 627 condominium at 1299 Tamiami Trail to Marvin and Betty Morse, of Sarasota, for $1.4 million. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,343 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,092,000 in 2004.

Embassy House

Joan Engelbach, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 1801 condominium at 770 S. Palm Ave. to Donald Bailey and Kai Ming Ling Bailey, of Chattanooga, Tenn., for $1.1 million. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,408 square feet of living area.

Phillippi Landings

Fredrick and Linda Robinson, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 701 condominium at 1921 Monte Carlo Drive to Charles Walters, of Sarasota, for $975,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,793 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $750,000 in 2012.

Alinari

Mebla Jimenez, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 1217 condominium at 800 N. Tamiami Trail to Despacito LLC for $710,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,830 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $670,000 in 2016.

William and Maryl Levine, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 1511 condominium at 800 N. Tamiami Trial to Lynn Owings, of Sarasota, for $505,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,323 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $749,000 in 2007.

Condominium on the Bay

Ronald and Kelly Simon, of Annapolis, Md., sold their Unit 1503 condominium at 888 Blvd. of the Arts to Deborah Slabach, of Cincinnati, for $665,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,555 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $650,000 in 2017.

Vamo

Lise Frank, trustee, of Venice, sold two properties at 1720 Vamo Drive to Thomas Hall and Andrea Frank, of Sarasota, for $650,000. The first property was built in 1929, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 2,497 square feet of living area. The second was built in 1952, it has one bedroom, one bath and 450 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $360,000 in 2007.

Cityscape at Courthouse Centre

Suncoast Credit Corp. Inc. sold the Unit 19 condominium at 1990 Main St. to Judy Wang, of Sarasota, for $550,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,464 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $600,000 in 2017.

Ridgewood

Weekley Homes LLC sold the home at 2256 Fiesta Drive to Ryan Flanzer, of Longboat Key, for $550,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,304 square feet of living area.

Eagles Point at the Landings

Betty York, trustee, sold the Unit 404 condominium at 5440 Eagles Point Circle to Reid and Linda MacCluggage, of Sarasota, for $540,000. Built in 1996, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,603 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $283,200 in 1996.

1350 Main Residential

Richard Lockard and Dorothy Lockard, trustees, of St. Louis, sold the Unit 1307 condominium at 1350 Main St. to Constantine and Ann Clemente, of Sarasota, for $490,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,165 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $468,100 in 2007.

Tony and Christine Ann St. John Brown, of Point Clear, Ala., sold their Unit 504 condominium at 1350 Main St. to Suzan Nahas, of Sarasota, for $440,000. Built in 2007, it has one bedroom, one bath and 760 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $310,000 in 2010.

Dale Strohl, trustee, sold the Unit 1305 condominium at 1350 Main St. to John Novick Jr. and Dana Angotti-Novick, of Chicago, for $420,000. Built in 2007, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 972 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $422,400 in 2007.

Hartland Park

Warren and Kathrine McGregor, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1919 Siesta Drive to Daniel and Angela Kolesnichenko, of Ontario, Canada, for $480,000. Built in 1954, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,103 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $140,000 in 2008.

Broadway Promenade

Neil and Susan Page, trustees, of Exeter, United Kingdom, sold the Unit 1515 condominium at 1064 N. Tamiami Trail to Timothy and Jane Witz, of Sarasota, for $450,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,573 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $365,000 in 2014.

Richard and Cynthia Fagan, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 1204 condominium at 1064 N. Tamiami Trail to Lisa Pierce, of New Milford, N.J., for $280,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,084 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 2013.

Mandarin Park

Daniel Long III, trustees, of Osprey, sold the home at 1368 Tea Rose Place to Sharda Jagdish, of Sarasota, for $430,000. Built in 1999, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,542 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $440,000 in 2014.

58th Street

Robert Schmeltz, of Hancock, N.Y., sold his home at 448 58th St. to Thomas Frost, of Sarasota, for $404,000. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,084 square feet of living area.

Bayview Homes

Rudolf and Carola Reichelt, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 102 condominium at 5408 Eagles Point Circle to Frank and Anita Lambert, of Sarasota, for $389,000. Built in 1990, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,695 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $255,000 in 2010.

Bayview Acres

Gerald Rohe, trustee, sold the home at 1717 Billings St. to Jo Fisher, of Red Hook, N.Y., for $385,000. Built in 1954, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 984 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $199,900 in 2015.

Southpointe Shores

Stanley Deichman, of Sarasota, sold his home at 1875 Southpointe Drive to Zain and Brooke Hartman, of Vienna, Va., for $365,000. Built in 1972, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,755 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $405,000 in 2015.

South Gate

Amanda Moffett sold her home at 3385 Rose St. to David and Amy Mutkala, of Sarasota, for $360,000. Built in 1974, it has four bedrooms, two-and-two-half baths, a pool and 2,430 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $317,500 in 2014.

SP21FV LLC sold the home at 2526 Grove St. to David and Katherine Moore, of Sarasota, for $320,000. Built in 1967, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,270 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $200,000 in 2017.

Evan and Stephanie Barniskis, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2105 Tetlow Place to Kathy Ann Clark and Julia Clark, of Nicholasville, Ky., for $260,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,092 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $110,000 in 2010.

Florence

Fairhomes Opal Properties LLC sold the home at 1851 Meadowood St. to Mark and Sarah Holton, of Sarasota, for $332,9900. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,721 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $431,000 in 2006.

Golf Estates

David and Diana Lukes, of Ft. Myers, sold their home at 4331 Nelson Ave. to Julie Couch, trustee, of Sarasota, for $330,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,975 square feet of living area.

Pelican Cove

Nancy Drohlich and Jerald Goldman, of Nokomis, sold their Unit 170 condominium at 1627 Clower Creek Drive to Jennifer Berg, trustee, of Pewaukee, Wis., for $325,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,807 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,000 in 2013.

Gulf Gate Woods

Michelle Boudreaux sold the home at 7411 Biltmore Drive to Richard Weber and Abby Aronson, of Sarasota, for $298,000. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,494 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $195,000 in 2012.

Gulf Gate

William and Susanne Driscoll sold their home at 2831 Post Road to Jeffrey and Arlene Kistner, of Sarasota, for $291,000. Built in 1965, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,486 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $125,000 in 1999.

A.L. Joiners

Dianne Spence and Patricia Willis, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2349 Hyde Park St. to Rebecca Harp and Jason Cannon, of Sarasota, for $283,000. Built in 1955, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,128 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $189,500 in 2014.

Dolphin Tower

Judysleep LLC sold the Unit 5-D condominium at 101 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Ariel Serrano and Wilmian Hernandez, of Sarasota, for $265,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,220 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $256,400 in 2008.

SIESTA KEY

Prince’s Gate

1225 Whitehall Property Holdings LLC sold the home at 1225 Whitehall Place to Roxanne Morgan, of Sarasota, for $1.15 million. Built in 1973, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,875 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $690,000 in 2015.

Mira-Mar

David and Joan Peters, of Sarasota, sold their home at 8108 Midnight Pass Road to Michael and Dawn Bear, of Siesta Key, for $695,000. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,189 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $450,000 in 2002.

Turtle Bay

Martin and Joyce Scherrer, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 506-A condominium at 8701 Midnight Pass Road to Raymond and Carol Flis, of Lincroft, N.J., for $620,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,357 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $420,000 in 2001.

Ocean Beach

Samuel Elsby Jr., of Sarasota, sold his home at 515 Cummings St. to Anthony Lefco, trustee, for $500,000. Built in 1955, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,523 square feet of living area.

Bay Tree Club

Helen Rogenski, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 404 condominium at 8625 Midnight Pass Road to Irith Weiner, of E. Meadow N.Y., for $465,000. Built in 1970, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,336 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $75,000 in 1997.

Excelsior Beach to Bay

William S. Burnside/Canada Ltd. Inc. sold the Unit 101 condominium at 6267 Midnight Pass Road to Daniel Tesseyman and Patricia Gambale, of Rocky Point, N.Y., for $427,500. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,469 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $197,500 in 1998.

Sunrise Cove

Thomas and Patricia Johnson, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 527 condominium at 9011 Midnight Pass Road to Edward Ryder, trustee, of Chicago, for $310,000. Built in 1974, it has one bedroom, one bath and 726 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $220,000 in 2009.

PALMER RANCH

Silver Oak

Arthur and Rena Jacoby, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 8986 Wildlife Loop to Fredrick and Linda Robinson, of Sarasota, for $595,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,209 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $775,000 in 2005.

Villagewalk

Bernard and Shirley Fish, trustees, of University Park, sold the home at 5819 Wilena Place to Robert and Karen LaBarbera, of Batavia, Ill., for $484,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,008 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $392,500 in 2012.

Jason and Colleen Harchuck sold their home at 5384 Davini St. to Robert and Deborah Maraldo, of Seaford, N.Y., for $300,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,846 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $277,500 in 2015.

Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club

Sara Krayesky, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 8773 Pebbel Creek Lane to William and Mary Barklage, of Sarasota, for $320,000. Built in 1997, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,827 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $241,000 in 2001.

Fairway Woods

Howard Bechtold III, of Miami, sold the Unit 803 condominium at 7685 Fairway Woods Drive to Michael Crews and Anita Crews, trustees, of Sarasota, for $310,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,556 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $212,000 in 1993.

Arielle on Palmer Ranch

David and Anna Rees, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 706 condominium at 7012 Prosperity Circle to Keith Kaneko and Juliane Kaneko, trustees, of Black Bute Ranch, Ore., for $305,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,045 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $293,000 in 2005.

Erika and David Lewis, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 202 condominium at 7187 Prosperity Circle to Christina Hager, of Lexington, Ky., for $287,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,638 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $295,000 in 2005.

OSPREY

Oaks

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 42 Osprey Point Drive to Martin and Marsha Thompson, of Osprey, for $1,025,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,706 square feet of living area.

Meridian at the Oaks Preserve

Mary Hastings, of Pittsford, N.Y., sold her Unit 801 condominium at 409 N. Point Road to James and Rike Baldino, of Osprey, for $850,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,594 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $810,000 in 2010.

Sam and Betty Shine, of New Albany, Ind., sold their Unit 703 condominium at 3603 N. Point Road to William Ayers Jr. and Doreen Ayers, trustees, of Osprey, for $850,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,680 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,110,000 in 2008.

Oaks II

Nancy Steadman, of Summerville, S.C., sold her home at 404 E. Mac Ewen Drive to Salvan and Dayle Cianella, of Osprey, for $845,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,454 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $690,000 in 2015.

The Woodlands at Rivendell

Eric Scheuer, trustee, of St. Petersburg, sold the home at 1046 Scherer Way to James Bishop Jr., trustee, of Tulsa, Okla., for $525,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,052 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $475,900 in 2003.

Charles and Janet Kiblinger, of Sarasota, sold their home at 651 Rivendell Blvd. to John Lawrence and Heidi Bracklow-Lawrence, of Nokomis, for $435,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,230 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $307,800 in 2001.

Heron Bay Club

Martha Thomas, trustee, and Grosvenor Thomas, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 25C condominium at 798 Sarabay Road to Paula Bobak and Mark Bobak, trustees, of St. Louis, for $510,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,641 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $185,000 in 1993.

NOKOMIS

Falcon Trace at Calusa Lakes

Denise and Deene Yenchochi, of Connellsville, Pa., sold their home at 2320 Falcon Trace Lane to David and Lisa Thunell, of Osterville, Mass., for $320,000. Built in 1998, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,900 square feet of living area.

Springhill Park

Gertrude and Thomas Mueller, of Sarasota, sold their home at 136 Second St. to Robyn Wheeler and James Getchell, of Nokomis, for $315,000. Built in 1968, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,949 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $53,000 in 1985.