Turtle time

Beachgoers watched a mother loggerhead turtle lay her nest over the weekend, from a safe distance of course.
On June 30, beachgoer Rebecca Goldthwaite witnessed a loggerhead sea turtle laying a nest in front of Beachplace Association while a rainbow shone overhead. Mote volunteers were on hand to make sure bystanders kept a safe distance so the turtle wouldn’t be stressed.
Mote volunteers told Goldthwaite and others the turtle was a young loggerhead returning to where she herself was born to lay her nest, which is common.
TURTLE TRACKS
LONGBOAT
June 24-30
2018 2017
Nests 93 157
False Crawls 81 255
Total as of June 30
2018 2017
Nests 630 771
False Crawls 614 798