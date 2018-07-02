Turtle time

On June 30, beachgoer Rebecca Goldthwaite witnessed a loggerhead sea turtle laying a nest in front of Beachplace Association while a rainbow shone overhead. Mote volunteers were on hand to make sure bystanders kept a safe distance so the turtle wouldn’t be stressed.

Photo courtesy of Rebecca Goldthwaite

Mote volunteers told Goldthwaite and others the turtle was a young loggerhead returning to where she herself was born to lay her nest, which is common.

TURTLE TRACKS

LONGBOAT

June 24-30

2018 2017

Nests 93 157

False Crawls 81 255

Total as of June 30

2018 2017

Nests 630 771

False Crawls 614 798