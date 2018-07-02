 Skip to main content
Longboat Key Tuesday, Jul. 3, 2018 59 min ago

Turtle time

Beachgoers watched a mother loggerhead turtle lay her nest over the weekend, from a safe distance of course.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

On June 30, beachgoer Rebecca Goldthwaite witnessed a loggerhead sea turtle laying a nest in front of Beachplace Association while a rainbow shone overhead. Mote volunteers were on hand to make sure bystanders kept a safe distance so the turtle wouldn’t be stressed.

Photo courtesy of Rebecca Goldthwaite

Mote volunteers told Goldthwaite and others the turtle was a young loggerhead returning to where she herself was born to lay her nest, which is common.

 

 

 

 

TURTLE TRACKS

LONGBOAT

June 24-30

                        2018       2017

Nests                 93          157

False Crawls    81          255

Total as of June 30

                        2018        2017

Nests                 630        771

False Crawls    614       798

 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

