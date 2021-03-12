TSA effort A-OK in east Bradenton

Dr. Mona Jain Middle School had a team of three students working on a mechanical engineering project for the regional and state Technology Student Association competitions.

Medal Haul Although TSA teams faced new challenges and had to adjust to COVID-19 changes, East County TSA teams were successful at the state competition. Dr. Mona Jain Middle School Third place in Most Outstanding School in the State for middle schools

Two first-place wins Computer-Aided Design Foundations: Sami Judeh Essays on Technology: Melisa Cobanoglu

Four second-place wins Challenging Technology Issues: Mason Engelsberg and Reece Poole Chapter Team: Mason Engelsberg, Namita Kondabala, Sam Deery, Matthew Ray, Zachariah Kersey and Moksha Pitchala Mechanical Engineering: Sami Judeh, Melisa Cobanoglu and Samantha Strohbach Microcontroller Design: Zachariah Kersey, Lainey Ison and Sebastian Shamrock

Five third-place wins Coding: Zachariah Kersey and Matthew Polhamus Off the Grid: Sami Judeh, Reece Poole and Namita Kondabala STEM Animation: Aiden Hill and Lainey Ison Technology Bowl: Sam Deery, Matthew Polhamus and Matthew Ray Website Design: Zachariah Kersey, Sam Deery and Sneha Balu

R. Dan Nolan Middle School Seventh place in Most Outstanding School in the State for middle schools

Two first-place wins Children's Stories: Caroline Frisbie, Virginia Frisbie, Emma Hubley and Cate Kitcher Leadership Strategies: Virginia Frisbie, Emma Hubley and Callum Wilford

Two second-place wins Inventions and Innovations: Caroline Frisbie, Cate Kitcher and Jasmine Tinoco Technology Bowl: Virginia Frisbie, Callum Wilford and Eduardo Zoppe

One third-place win Promotional Marketing: Emma Hubley

Five in the Top 10 Finalists Computer-Aided Design Foundations: Eduardo Zoppe Chapter Team: Nickolas Darpino, Solomon Elias, Virginia Frisbie, Emma Hubley, Callum Wilford and Eduardo Zoppe Coding: Solomon Elias and Eduardo Zoppe Digital Photography: Emma Hubley Mechanical Engineering: Wallace Brooks, Diego Castellanos, Nickolas Darpino, Jenna May and Jasmine Tinoco

Braden River High School Second place in Most Outstanding School in the State for high schools

Nine first-place wins Animatronics: Kolby Wade, Austin Bankuty, Evan Fisher, Ava Biasini, Matej Rodrigues and Alexander Caballero Biotechnology: Liam Tvenstrup, Griffin Hudson, Nico Curci, Ryan Gustafson, Cristina Ramirez and Victoria Medina Computer-Aided 2D: Jackson Galvin Coding: Nico Curciand Nolwen Bachtle Digital Video: Zach Piantanida, Isabella Pasquale, Keith Cohen, Blake Berstein, Cristina Ramirez and Jackie Sanchez Engineering: Liam Tvenstrup, Griffin Hudson, Ryan Gustafson, Kolby Wade, JT Wright and Nico Curci Prepared Speech: Griffin Hudson Scientific Visualization: Ava Biasini, Liam Tvenstrup, Ryan Gustafson, Jackson Galvin, Benn Sesante and Kai Burghardt Webmaster: Jordan Sheehan, Liam Wilford, Jackie Sanchez, Dylan Jackson, Keith Cohen and Evan Fisher

Four second-place wins Board Game: Jackson Galvin, Nick Caballero, Matej Rodrigues, Ty Moore, Victoria Medina and Cianna Sesante Chapter Team: Sarah Douglas, Liam Tvenstrup, Fiorella Recchioni, Maxwell Fletcher, Isabella Pasquale and Ty Moore On-Demand Video: Keith Cohen, Zach Piantanida, Isabella Pasquale, Cristina Ramirez, Sarah DiPasquale and Dipasvi Purohit Promotional Design: Jackson Galvin



Five third-place wins Children's Stories: Mallory Tyler, Fiorella Recchioni, Roger Rodriguez, Dipasvi Purohit, Jackie Sanchez and Sarah DiPasquale Debate: Isabella Pasquale Geospatial: Ryan Gustafson, Dipasvi Purohit and Maxwell Fletcher Technology Bowl: Sean Davis, Fiorella Recchioni and Maxwell Fletcher Transportation: Alexander Caballero



Two of the team members were at home for e-learning while the third was on campus. The trio had to depend on Microsoft Teams to work together on a Rube Goldberg machine. The machine is made up of four parts the students developed to work together to complete a task.

Even though the students couldn’t be in the same room and faced other challenges along the way, they placed second at the state conference Feb. 22-27.

“They were all extremely bright, dedicated students,” said Michelle Roberts, a TSA adviser at Mona Jain. “Every time I would go online, they would be there working, and they would have their virtual whiteboard up where they drew designs, and they were talking about measurements and just trying to get four pieces of the Rube Goldberg machine to fit together.”

TSA teams at Mona Jain, Braden River Middle and R. Dan Nolan middle schools and Braden River High School faced several challenges this year as a result of changes made due to COVID-19, but the teams found success at state and are looking forward to nationals.

Many students placed in the top three in several categories. Mona Jain Middle School placed third overall in state for middle schools, a higher placement than last year’s fourth place.

John Frank, a TSA adviser at Braden River High School, said his students are dedicated to the club and that they take competitions seriously.

This year was the first in eight years the high school didn’t place first overall in the state. The team placed second.

Frank said students couldn’t enter as many categories as they have in the past because one of the advisers was on medical leave and because they had to work virtually.

“The kids worked on what they could, and I think the quality of work that we turned in was almost more exceptional than we’ve turned in the past historically,” Frank said.

All the teams missed out on the opportunity to compete at nationals last year due to the competition being canceled because of the pandemic.

“I think we learned a lot through regionals and state, especially with how this virtual thing is working, so I’m hoping things will go smoother as far as technical issues,” said Brittany Dunfee, an adviser at Braden River Middle School. “You hope for the best and plan for the worst. I think the students are ready to give it their all.”

Due to some TSA meetings having to be virtual as well as the competitions, the TSA programs lost students. Not all teams were able to meet in person. If they met in person, they had to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and School District of Manatee County health and safety protocols.

Dunfee said her team of 10 consisted of nine eighth graders and one seventh grader. Normally, the team has about 40 students.

Dunfee’s focused on recruiting and teaching sixth graders to help build the team for next year.

Todd Anderson, an adviser for Nolan’s team, said having only 18 students on the team was helpful because it was his first year of being an adviser, and he would have been overwhelmed with more students.

“My big challenge was pulling this off at all,” Anderson said. “Not knowing anything, I have spent a lot of time studying how TSA works, and it’s a great organization.”

Isabella Pasquale and JT Wright, members of Braden River High School's TSA team, work to complete an architectural model. Courtesy photo.

For many students, TSA brought a sense of normalcy to their unprecedented school year. Even though they might not have been able to meet in person, it gave them an opportunity to connect with friends and classmates virtually.

“One thing that we noticed as advisers was the kids enjoyed when we got on Teams, and we opened it up and just let them turn on their cameras and let them talk and interact with one another,” Roberts said.

Dunfee said TSA gave her students a sense of connectedness, belonging and responsibility.

Participating in a virtual competition was difficult for the students because they had to navigate different virtual platforms and event schedules.

Dunfee’s students experienced internet, audio and video issues as they were competing.

R. Dan Nolan Middle School TSA members Jasmine Tinoco, Cate Kitcher and Caroline Frisbie take pride in their second place win for Inventions and Innovations. Courtesy of Nadine Anderson.

Roberts said TSA had strict rules on written exams. She said a student’s cat jumped on his keyboard in the middle of taking his written exam, and he was kicked out of the exam. He ended up placing fourth in his event as a result.

“He was disappointed that he wasn’t one of the top three because of his exam, but he is going to get to go to nationals, so he’s excited about that part,” Roberts said.

Advisers are hopeful for their teams to be able to return to some sense of normalcy next school year.

Dunfee said Braden River Middle School will have its TSA class once again, and Roberts said Mona Jain will start offering a TSA class. The class will give students a dedicated time to focus on their projects rather than just meeting before or after school and on weekends.