The city of Sarasota has declared a local state of emergency as part of its preparation efforts in response to Tropical Storm Elsa.

In a release, the city announced its offices will be closed Tuesday, and Tuesday’s City Commission meeting is canceled. Wednesday’s City Commission meeting is still set to proceed as scheduled.

The city also announced its recreational facilities will be closed Tuesday, and summer camps and other parks programming are on hold because of the storm. Previously, the city said trash pickup for Tuesday is canceled.

Declaring a local state of emergency gives municipalities greater flexibility pertaining to spending and resource allocation during an event such as a storm, the city said in the release. City Manager Marlon Brown approved the declaration in consultation with Mayor Hagen Brody, City Attorney Robert Fournier and City Auditor and Clerk Shayla Griggs.

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Saturday for areas in the storm’s projected path, including Sarasota and Manatee counties.

Florida’s west coast is forecast to feel the effects of Tropical Storm Elsa as soon as Tuesday. There is a tropical storm warning and storm surge watch in effect for Sarasota.