Tributes: Naomi "DeLores" Sommers



Naomi ‘DeLores’ Sommers ￼Naomi “DeLores” Sommers of Bradenton, formerly of Sherburne, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Jan. 12.

She worked for Delco Products Division of General Motors for 43 years. When she retired she was Manager of General Accounting for the division.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Helen Hemphill; and sister, Anita Carruba. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Harry Sommers, of Bradenton; daughters Maria (William) Webb of Dayton, Ohio and Marta (Tom) Goertemiller of Indianapolis, Indiana; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

DONATIONS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601-7633 or www.alz.org.