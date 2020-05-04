Tribute to Heroes Parade in Lakewood Ranch cancelled

The Tribute to Heroes Parade, scheduled for May 24 at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch, has been cancelled.

Parade organizer Keith Pandeloglou, the director of Lakewood Ranch Community Activities, announced Monday the annual parade would not be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It isn't a parade without parade participants," Pandeloglou said. "A good majority of the people in our parade are the most vulnerable (to contracting the coronavirus)."

With the parade cancelled, Lakewood Ranch Community Activities is asking the community to participate in a tribute on Memorial Day. Residents can send a photo or video giving their thanks that will be used as part of the tribute to fallen heroes.

Pandeloglou said residents are being asked to stand in front their home at 3 p.m. for participate in The National Moment of Remembrance. The event asks Americans to pause for one minute to remember those who have died in military service.

Lakewood Ranch Community Activities will then ask community residents to go to its Facebook Page (facebook.com/LWRCommunityActivities) for the Pledge of Allegiance and a virtual parade.

Pandeloglou asks the community to submit heroes nominations For every submission, Lakewood Ranch Community Activities will make a donation to VFW Post 12055 for its scholarship program benefitting the Lakewood Ranch High School ROTC.

"As Commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12055, and on behalf of our members, it is our privilege to participate in this year's remembrance of those service members whom we have lost in the fight for our nation's causes,” said Graham S. Ellis, United States Navy (Retired), in a release. “They served with pride, not only in themselves, but in their services and their nation. As we follow in their footsteps, we look forward to assisting local veterans in need and supporting the schools and students in the Lakewood Ranch area.”

Interested applicants should submit their contribution via e-mail to [email protected] or at LWRTributetoHeroes.org.