Travis Lane home sells for just under $2 million

A home in Sarasota tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Eugene Cherkov and Marina Safronova-Chertkov, of Millstone Township, N.J., sold their home at 1604 Travis Lane to Tonia Sonju and Sonia Sonju, of Sarasota, for $1,999,000. Built in 1964, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 4,549 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,775,000 in 2016.

SARASOTA

Vista Bay Point

Sandra Young and Patrick McNamee, trustee, sold the Unit 602 condominium at 128 Golden Gate Point to Joel and Antonia Schemmel, of Sarasota, for $1.55 million. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,317 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,149,000 in 2012.

Bay Acres

Stephen and Nicole Wanvig, of Sarasota, sold their home at 614 Bayshore Drive to Larry Michael Mitchell and Rebecca Mitchell, of Syracuse, Ind., for $1.2 million. Built in 1955, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 1,811 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,275,000 in 2004.

Top sellers around the area SIESTA KEY Tiffany Sands: Richard Thielen, trustee, sold the Unit 546 condominium at 546 Beach Road to Roman Realty Enterprises LLC for $1.8 million. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,611 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,896,300 in 2006. PALMER RANCH Prestancia: Charles and Loretta Naylor, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4165 Boca Pointe Drive to Paul Franz and Dominique Smith, of Sarasota, for $1.25 million. Built in 1987, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,059 square feet of living area. It sold for $795,000 in 2004. OSPREY Oaks II: Timothy Callahan and Regina Faye Callahan, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 854 Mac Ewen Drive to Brian Morgan and Kristin Lunte, of Osprey, for $1.28 million. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 9,081 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.35 million in 2012. NOKOMIS Casey Key: David Cochran, of Vero Beach, sold his home at 12 N. Casey Key Road to Kevin and Julie Cooke, of Osprey, for $1.05 million. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,657 square feet of living area. It sold for $475,000 in 1999.

Golden Gate Point

Steven and Ilene Rosenthal, of Washington, D.C., sold their home at 575 Golden Gate Point to Nicholas Johnson, of Sarasota, for $940,000. Built in 1962, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 3,254 square feet of living area. It sold for $330,000 in 2011.

Embassy House

Judith Searle, of Ontario, Canada, sold her Unit 1704 condominium at 770 S. Palm Ave. to Christa Percopo, trustee, of New York City, for $735,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,408 square feet of living area. It sold for $835,000 in 2006.

Brookside

Karen Paisley Stone and Bruce Burton Webb, of Knoxville, Tenn., sold two properties at 3938 Booth Place to Timothy Eric Burnell and Monique Voisin Burnell, of Sarasota, for $725,000. The first property was built in 1924, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,662 square feet of living area. The second was built in 2007, it has one bedroom, one bath and 667 square feet of living area. It sold for $685,000 in March.

1350 Main Residential

Herbert and Rhoda Beningson, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 606 condominium at 1350 Main St. to Joyce Mailhouse, of Sarasota, for $690,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,597 square feet of living area. It sold for $733,300 in 2007.

Toscano

Cindy Taliaferro, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 401 condominium at 205 Golden Gate Point to Sean and Alison Fogarty, of Chicago, for $670,000. Built in 1996, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,535 square feet of living area. It sold for $435,000 in 2013.

Risdon on 5th

GP Enterprises LLC sold the Unit 204 condominium at 1350 Fifth St. to Alexandra Theis, of Sarasota, for $500,000. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,143 square feet of living area. It sold for $450,000 in March.

Coral Cove

Mark Hammer, of Morganton, N.C., sold his home at 7313 Starfish Drive to Thomas and Leah White, of Aurora, Colo., for $478,000. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,964 square feet of living area. It sold for $216,500 in 2011.

Hartsdale

Timothy Justin Fout, of Osprey, and Patricia Nugent, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1937 Boyce St. to Casey Gunderson, of Sarasota, for $475,000. Built in 1947, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,468 square feet of living area.

Flora Villa

Fletcher and Laura Rush, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4412 Cactus Ave. to Ronald George Hess and Karis Vail Hess, of Sarasota, for $470,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,316 square feet of living area.

Bay Haven

Diane Brandlein, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3016 Bayshore Circle to Michael and Chareese Peters, of Sarasota, for $460,000. Built in 1956, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,257 square feet of living area. It sold for $450,000 in February.

58th Street

David Picone, of Sarasota, sold his home at 512 58th St. to New College Foundation Inc. for $425,000. Built in 1990, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,369 square feet of living area. It sold for $212,500 in 1999.

Landings Treehouse

Eric Greenstein, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 63 condominium at 1459 Landings Circle to Larry and Annette Suher, of Sarasota, for $410,000. Built in 1983, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,232 square feet of living area. It sold for $292,500 in April.

First Addition to Vamo

Jack and Victoria Blair, of Elder, S.D., sold their home at 1717 Rita St. to Christian Zaloum and Michelle Peters, of Sarasota, for $399,000. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, one bath, a pool and 2,176 square feet of living area. It sold for $465,000 in 2005.

South Gate

Allison Lee Brown, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2120 Tuttle Terrace to Brian Zeyar Kobler and Laura Strehle Kobler, of Davenport, for $392,000. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,859 square feet of living area. It sold for $313,000 in 2016.

Renaissance

Edmund White and Michelle Peller White, of Snyder, N.Y., sold their Unit 1618 condominium at 750 N. Tamiami Trail to Brent and Suzanne Kerger, of Sarasota, for $380,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,055 square feet of living area. It sold for $325,000 in 2002.

Siesta Pointe

Pawel Zygmunt Potocki, of Olsztyn, Poland, sold his Unit A1 condominium at 8901 Duval Lane to Freeman and Beth Chakara, of Lititz, Pa., for $375,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,012 square feet of living area. It sold for $255,000 in 2010.

Greenbriar Homes

Sharon Anderson and James Ferlita, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 2966 Wood St. to Justin and Brynn Gibson, of Sarasota, for $350,000. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,599 square feet of living area. It sold for $160,000 in 2004.

Washington Heights

Kai Hinkaty, trustee, of Newburgh, N.Y., sold the home at 2149 Orchid St. to Samantha Shobe and Melissa Loveton, of Sarasota, for $319,500. Built in 1952, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,522 square feet of living area. It sold for $45,500 in 1980.

The Landings South

Geoffrey Wilson, Personal Representative, of Atlanta, sold the Unit 202 condominium at 1724 Starling Drive to Katie Sullivan Kindelan, of Sarasota, for $306,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,899 square feet of living area. It sold for $295,000 in 2016.

Joyce Allen Rich, of Playa Vista, Calif., sold her Unit 102 condominium at 5239 Heron Way to Frank Pipers and Marian Leigh Turner, of Sarasota, for $260,000. Built in 1986, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,712 square feet of living area. It sold for $314,500 in 2016.

Desoto Terrace

Helen Perez, trustee, of Colorado Springs, Colo., sold the home at 3525 Chapel Drive to Kelsie Shy, of Sarasota, for $255,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 923 square feet of living area. It sold for $175,000 in 2014.

SIESTA KEY

Revised Siesta

Clark Zumwalt, trustee, of Delavan, Ill., sold the home at to Kenneth and Carolyn Koenig, of Sarasota, for $1.42 million. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,971 square feet of living area.

Polynesian Gardens

John Murphy and Ann Rau, of Sarasota, sold their Unit B-9 condominium at 1330 Moonmist Drive to Stephen and Jeanne Ann Wolf, of Loveland, Ohio, for $1.33 million. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,691 square feet of living area. It sold for $720,000 in 2014.

Summer Cove on Siesta

John Rosso, of Nokomis, sold his Unit 303C condominium at 1660 Summerhouse Lane to Eric John Waddell and Lisa Maria Waddell, of Loveland, Ohio, for $1.05 million. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,400 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,038,400 in 2007.

Casarina

Stewart Horn, of Blue Ash, Ohio, sold his Unit 807 condominium at 5880 Midnight Pass Road to Andrew and Terri Garver, of Birmingham, Ala., for $957,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,165 square feet of living area. It sold for $800,000 in 2013.

Sarasota Surf and Racquet Club

Lynn Lee, Personal Representative, of Fort Wayne, Ind., sold the Unit 304 condominium at 5920 Midnight Pass Road to Ryan Farhat, of Brentwood, Tenn., for $760,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,234 square feet of living area.

Jamaica Royale

DJB Realty LLC sold the Unit 44 condominium at 5830 Midnight Pass Road to Justin William Larrick and Amy Michelle Larrick, of Lakewood Ranch, for $720,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,194 square feet of living area. It sold for $610,000 in 2015.

Archibald

Bella Vita Development LLC sold the home at 539 Avenida Del Norte to DMF Ventures I LLC for $540,000. Built in 1965, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,240 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $470,000 in January.

Sunset Royale

William Gerard Roberts and Denise Michele Roberts, of Ontario, Canada, sold their Unit 104 condominium at 711 Beach Road to Kimberly Gail Dinsmore, of Quincy, Mass., for $395,000. Built in 1969, it has one bedroom, one bath and 767 square feet of living area. It sold for $385,000 in 2016.

Harbor Towers Yacht and Racquet Club

John Cowen, of Southampton, N.Y., sold the Unit 217 condominium at 5855 Midnight Pass Road to Christopher Nowalk, of Sarasota, for $358,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,152 square feet of living area. It sold for $350,000 in 2016.

Siesta Beach

Jonina Weeks, of Carpinteria Calif., sold her home at 4939 Commonwealth Drive to Darrell Reece, of Orchard Lake, Mich., for $350,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,896 square feet of living area. It sold for $250,000 in 2000.

White Sands Village

Joan Hennelly, of Tallahassee, sold her Unit 620 condominium at 5621 Midnight Pass Road to Kevin Odd Abrahamsen and Antoinette Marie Abrahamsen, of Mine Hill, N.J., for $345,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,012 square feet of living area. It sold for $139,000 in 1999.

PALMER RANCH

Turtle Rock

Richard and Mary Lou Thrush, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4693 Sweetmeadow Circle to Gary and Katherine Scherping, of Sarasota, for $525,000. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,459 square feet of living area. It sold for $455,000 in 2013.

Jason and Carol Scott, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4685 Sweetmeadow Circle to Christopher Gilbert, of Niskayuna, N.Y., for $429,900. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,115 square feet of living area. It sold for $376,300 in 2019.

Victor and Constance Sofie, trustees, of Brainerd, Minn., sold the home at to Kevin and Linda Smith, of Marlborough, Mass., for $400,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,858 square feet of living area.

Craig Balis, trustee, sold the home at 5102 Glad Fern Court to Michael and Paula Giudici, of Davenport, Iowa, for $312,500. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,670 square feet of living area. It sold for $175,600 in 1998.

Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club

Sandra Brzowski, of Sarasota, sold the home at 9441 Cedar Ridge Lane to Douglas and Carol Conley, of Ontario, Canada, for $490,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,596 square feet of living area. It sold for $362,500 in 2002.

Dorothy Nesbit, trustee, and Jack Nesbit, of Sarasota, sold the home at 8986 Grey Oaks Ave. to Cynthia Dopjera, of Sarasota, for $471,400. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,163 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 2001.

LaVista

SS37 Properties LLC sold the home at 7648 Calle Facil to Michael Joseph Bartoszek and Renea Bartoszek, of Sarasota, for $480,000. Built in 1991, it has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,299 square feet of living area. It sold for $465,000 in 2014.

Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch

Yanli Jing and Wei Li Wang, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5704 Sunflower Circle to Neraj Tuli and Mamta Vora Tuli, of Sarasota, for $450,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,676 square feet of living area. It sold for $414,000 in 2018.

Savannah at Turtle Rock

Terry Fernstaedt and Wei Yi, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5087 Hanging Moss Lane to Steven Meyers and Susan Steiner, of Sarasota, for $420,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,130 square feet of living area. It sold for $420,000 in 2017.

Isles of Sarasota

Carolyn Johnson, trustee, of Bloomfield Hills, Mich., sold the home at 6009 Demarco Court to Paul and Barbara Watterson, of Sarasota, for $404,000. Built in 2010, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 2,008 square feet of living area. It sold for $400,000 in 2015.

Christine Marie Hudson, of Sarasota, Elizabeth Kate Hudson, of Rincon, Puerto Rico, and William Taylor Hudson, of Wolfeboro, N.H., sold their home at 5633 Fossano Drive to Benny Falco, of Sarasota, for $330,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,750 square feet of living area. It sold for $330,000 in 2017.

Paul and Barbara Watterson, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1919 Burgos Drive to Gordon Fushikoshi, of Sarasota, for $330,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,693 square feet of living area. It sold for $330,000 in 2016.

Wellington Chase

Lorraine Branzei, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 6291 Sturbridge Court to Romeo Chino Olayres Escanillas and Katelyn Speights Escanillas, of Sarasota, for $389,900. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,222 square feet of living area. It sold for $168,800 in 1999.

Esplanade on Palmer Ranch

Debby Renee Miedema, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5337 Popoli Way to Terry Fernstaedt and Wei Yi, of Sarasota, for $385,000. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,682 square feet of living area. It sold for $380,000 in 2019.

Mira Lago at Palmer Ranch

Joann Elizabeth Baker Gomez, Personal Representative, sold the home at 7118 La Ronda Court to Elizabeth Van Riper, of Sarasota, for $315,000. Built in 1994, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,854 square feet of living area.

Villagewalk

Ann Marie Vale and Mike Vale, of Providence, R.I., sold their home at 5832 Helicon Place to Gregg and Noreen Fremed, of Huntington Station, N.Y., for $289,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,534 square feet of living area. It sold for $229,300 in 2003.

Village des Pins

Robert and Nancy Horch, of Maysville, Ky., sold their Unit 103 condominium at 7851 Timberwood Circle to JoJean Osajda Brandl, of Sarasota, for $265,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,353 square feet of living area. It sold for $142,000 in 2003.

OSPREY

Oaks

Casiana Hilton, trustee, and E. Barry Hilton, of Osprey, sold the home at 281 Osprey Point Drive to John and Katherine Haas, of Osprey, for $790,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,355 square feet of living area. It sold for $875,000 in 2004.

Bay Street

Daniel and Marcia Hawryschuk, of Sarasota, sold their home at 630 E. Bay St. to Shaun and Erin Brunner, of Osprey, for $780,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,108 square feet of living area. It sold for $435,000 in 2012.

Bayside

David Andrew Dryer and Elvira Mercedes Dryer, of Osprey, sold their home at 3972 Waypoint Ave. to Jeffery Dynis and Marian Dynis, trustees, of Chesterfield, Mo., for $650,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,268 square feet of living area. It sold for $489,600 in 2017.

Edgewater at Hidden Bay

HBH Waterview LLC sold the Unit B-301 condominium at to Qi Xin Chen and Ngoc Tram Nguyen, of Bradenton, for $640,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,168 square feet of living area.

Willowbend

Susan and David Cyr, of Saco, Maine, sold their home at 524 Habitat Blvd. to Sharon Nina Fentum Stebbing and Neal Mayer Stebbing, of Osprey, for $542,500. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,321 square feet of living area. It sold for $386,500 in 2012.

Park Trace Estates

Vannie and Kathleen Mitchell, of Sarasota, sold their home at 320 Park Trace Blvd. to Daniel and Ruth Schoch, of Osprey, for $495,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,450 square feet of living area.

Meridian at the Oaks Preserve

Michael Winter, of Wakefield, R.I., sold the Unit 503 condominium at 401 N. Point Road to Kimberly LeMaster, of Harrisburg, S.D., for $390,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,203 square feet of living area. It sold for $357,000 in 2016.

Sorrento Villas

Frances Gracy, trustee, of Ponte Vedra Beach, sold the Unit 118 condominium at 118 Villa Drive to Kevin and Cheryl Stoehr, Interest Equity Trust Co. custodian FBO Cheryl Soehr IRA and Interest Equity Trust Co. custodian FBO Kevin Soehr IRA, for $270,000. Built in 1987, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,411 square feet of living area. It sold for $117,000 in 1990.

Linda Posey, of Venice, sold her Unit 206 condominium at 206 Tina Island Drive to Richard and Terry Johnson, of Osprey, for $270,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,686 square feet of living area. It sold for $275,000 in 2018.

NOKOMIS

Sorrento South

David and Maureen Thomas, of Venice, sold their home at 210 Cavallini Drive to Mark and Susan Borgstrom, of Morris, Ill., for $393,500. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,971 square feet of living area. It sold for $385,000 in 2018.

Kenton and Gayla Montegna, of Nokomis, sold their home at 209 Cavallini Drive to Claudine Valerie Marsh, of Nokomis, for $365,000. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,790 square feet of living area. It sold for $330,000 in 2017.