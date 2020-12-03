 Skip to main content
Longboat Key Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 2 hours ago

Toys for Tots drive underway in Longboat Key

The town is accepting gift donations until Dec. 11.
by: Mark Bergin Staff Writer

The town of Longboat Key’s Toys for Tots drive is underway.

Toys, books and other new, unwrapped gifts suitable for children are accepted at two drop-off locations: Town Hall at 501 Bay Isles Road and the police department at 5460 Gulf of Mexico Drive.

“I love the holiday, so it’s nice to see people in the giving spirit,” said town clerk’s office administrative assistant Michelle Lowe.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lowe said anyone dropping off a donation is required to wear a mask inside Town Hall, answer a series of screening questions and undergo a temperature check.

No toys that resemble weapons or food items are accepted.

The toys collected go to a Toys for Tots distribution warehouse. From there, the organization distributes the toys to the families who signed up for the gifts.

The town is accepting donations until Dec. 11.

