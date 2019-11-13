Toys for Tots drive now accepting donations

The Toys for Tots drive is underway at the Longboat Key Police Department. Toys, books and other new, unwrapped gifts suitable for children are accepted.

“We are asking residents of Longboat Key to come in and donate hopefully as generously as they have in past years,” said Susan Rochford, Administrative Assistant to the Chief of Police. “They’re really generous people.”

The drive will continue until about a week before Christmas. Residents are welcome to stop by the Police Department’s building, located at 5460 Gulf of Mexico Drive, at any time of day. The bin is located just inside the front door.

Any questions about the drive should be directed to Rochford at (941) 361-6411, ext. 1912.