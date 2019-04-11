Town's Goals and Objectives workshop is Monday

Beach and road projects are among the biggest-ticket requests filed ahead of the Town Commission’s annual Goals and Objectives Special Workshop, planned for 10 a.m. Monday, April 15 at Town Hall.

Longboat Key community leaders gather in Town Hall once a year to discuss what direction the town should take, and how it should spend taxpayer money, in the coming fiscal year.

The Country Club Shores homeowners associations are hoping for expedited plans for a center turn lane on the south end of the island.

Representatives from eight organizations have confirmed their attendance and/or sent written comments for consideration in advance of the meeting. The groups which submitted written recommendations include:

Sleepy Lagoon Homeowners Association: The group is requesting trees and shrubbery be planted along Gulf of Mexico Drive from Lyons Lane north to the Longboat Pass bridge, with the goal of beautifying the route into town from the north end.

Country Club Shores homeowners associations from units 1-5: The groups that represent the residents of the community urges the commission to advocate for the timely construction of a center turn lane on Gulf of Mexico Drive between Spinnaker Lane and Channel Lane. The groups say 435 homes are affected by a tricky traffic situation on the less than ¾ mile stretch of GMD, making it difficult to turn left into or out of the side streets. They urge an accelerated timetable from the planned project, which is about two years from inception.

LBK North: Among other beach-, flooding- and canal- related priorities, this group of 20 homeowner groups (about 800 people) asks the town to develop a long-term Strategic Shoreline Plan. "Shoreline protection should be the #1 strategic issue that LBK must anticipate and address.'' The group also advocates for the town or state begin funding the next round of financing for the proposed traffic circle at Broadway Street and Gulf of Mexico Drive. The group also urges swift action to build five rock groins on the island's north shore, to stabilize the beach and head off future episodes of erosion.

Solutions to Avoid Red Tide: The group is rolling out availability of "Mini Reefs" that fit under residential docks and have the capability of filtering 30,000 gallons of seawater a day. START says MarVista plans to install these devices, built by Ocean Habitats, Inc., in May.

Longboat Key Estates: This organization hopes to persuade the town to take action on a "dilapidated' wooden fence between its subdivision and Bayfront Park's southern boundary.

The Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce, the Longboat Key Garden Club and the Longboat Key Federation of Condominiums also have confirmed attendance at the workshop, but did not supply advance materials on their presentations.