Town, Manatee referendums on Nov. 2 ballots

Sarasota voters in Longboat have one issue to decide; Manatee voters have two.
Though Longboat Key voters in the Sarasota County portion of the island will only have the town’s one-item referendum to consider on their ballots, Manatee County residents on the north end will also have to consider their county’s 1-mill property tax for schools.
The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot is 5 p.m. Saturday, though the process can be accomplished digitally through the Supervisor of Elections offices in Sarasota or Manatee county. Visit sarasotavotes.com or votemanatee.com for instructions on how to request a ballot.
No early in-person voting is available for the referendum in Sarasota County, so those who do not vote through the mail must vote in person on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at the polling station in Town Hall, 501 Bay Isles Road.
Early voting is available for Manatee residents at the Supervisor of Elections office, 600 301 Boulevard W. in Bradenton, from Oct. 23-30. Longboat’s Manatee County polling station on Election Day is at Longboat Island Chapel, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive.
The town’s referendum seeks voter consensus on a developer’s request to establish residential density on an .86 of an acre parcel at 597 Buttonwood Drive that is zoned office-institutional to allow for the construction of two single-family homes. Voter approval is required in cases of adding residential density. Two other requests to be added to the November ballot were rejected by Town Commissioners.
In Manatee County, voters will also decide whether to extend the Manatee County School District’s additional 1-mill ad valorem tax. If approved, the additional millage would start July 1, 2022, and expire June 30, 2025.
Future additional millage votes will take place during presidential elections.
The district's 1-mill property tax is used for:
- 30 minutes of additional instructional time daily;
- Salaries for teachers and staff;
- Enhancing career and technical education and STEM programs; and
- Charter schools.
If approved, the district's 1-mill ad valorem millage also would be used to fund visual and performing arts.
