Tornado watch in effect for Sarasota, Manatee

A tornado watch is in effect for Manatee, Sarasota and nine other Florida counties this morning as a wave of potentially severe weather moves in from the Gulf of Mexico.

Storms with heavy rain, strong winds and the possibility of hail were moving east over coastal waters this morning. The tornado watch, active until 11 a.m., means conditions conducive to the formation of tornados, though none have yet been sighted.

Rain and scattered storms are expected throughout the day in Sarasota and Manatee counties, with local downpours possible.