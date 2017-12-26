Top Story - June: Longboat storms down trees, damage skylight

Foreshadowing a series of major weather events later in the summer, several storms swept through the area June 7, tore down trees on Longboat Key and damaged a skylight at the Longboat Key Club.

No injuries were reported in any of the June storms, Longboat Fire Chief Paul Dezzi said.

Southwest Florida had already seen several round of strong storms in early June, in association with a patch of tropical weather that originated with a Pacific Ocean tropical storm. More bad weather came later that week.

The June storms came ahead of Tropical Storm Emily and Hurricane Irma, the largest storm to strike Florida in more than a decade.

Longboat Key first responders quickly cleared roads of debris following the June storms, though Dezzi said powerlines fell in the Country Club Shores neighborhood.

Additionally, Dezzi said a 10-by-20 foot skylight collapsed in the 300 block of Longboat Club Road.