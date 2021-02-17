Top players commit to playing WGC event at The Concession

The PGA Tour announced Wednesday that several top golfers have committed to playing in next week's 2021 World Golf Championships - Workday Championship at The Concession, including defending champion Patrick Reed.

Joining Reed, the 2018 Masters winner, will be four-time major winner Rory McIlroy, two-time major winner and current World No. 1 Dustin Johnson, World No. 2 Jon Rahm, 2020 U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau, World No. 4 Xander Schauffele and 2020 PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa.

Johnson is the only player to achieve the "WGC Slam" and win all four WGC event. McIlroy would join him with a win at The Concession. DeChambeau took individual medalist honors at the 2015 NCAA Championships, which were held at the club.

Players have until 5 p.m. Friday to commit to playing in the event. The full field will be available at the event's website after the deadline passes.