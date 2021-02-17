Top players commit to playing WGC event at The Concession

Defending champion Patrick Reed will try to win the 2021 title, as will other elite golfers.
The PGA Tour announced Wednesday that several top golfers have committed to playing in next week's 2021 World Golf Championships - Workday Championship at The Concession, including defending champion Patrick Reed.
Joining Reed, the 2018 Masters winner, will be four-time major winner Rory McIlroy, two-time major winner and current World No. 1 Dustin Johnson, World No. 2 Jon Rahm, 2020 U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau, World No. 4 Xander Schauffele and 2020 PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa.
Johnson is the only player to achieve the "WGC Slam" and win all four WGC event. McIlroy would join him with a win at The Concession. DeChambeau took individual medalist honors at the 2015 NCAA Championships, which were held at the club.
Players have until 5 p.m. Friday to commit to playing in the event. The full field will be available at the event's website after the deadline passes.