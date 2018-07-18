Tocobaga Bay home sells for $4,825,000

Lorinn and Donald Smith, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1001 Tocobaga Lane to Craig and Kimberly Johnson, of Sarasota, for $4,825,000. Built in 1992, it has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,274 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,856,300 in 2015.

SARASOTA

The Landings

Lenore Treiman, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1412 Peregrine Point Drive to Paul and Cecelia Marchese, of Sarasota, for $2.25 million. Built in 1988, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,685 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.1 million in 1997.

Baywood Colony Westport

Peter and Lisa Catalano sold their home at 5824 Tidewood Ave. to Bruce Gack and Beth Samuelson Fine, of Sarasota, for $1,967,500. Built in 1992, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,619 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.35 million in 2011.

The Tower Residences

William and Nora Johnson, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 405 condominium at 35 Watergate Drive to Steven Glauberman and Louise Brodman, of Sarasota, for $1.67 million. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 3,659 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1 million in 2012.

West Shore

Ruth Folit, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 710 Indian Beach Circle to Edward Klein, of Sarasota, for $1.4 million. Built in 1914, it has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths and 3,084 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,875,000 in 2005.

Condominium on the Bay

Grant Gore, trustee, sold the Units 1901 and 1902 condominiums at 888 Boulevard of the Arts to William and Nora Johnson, of Sarasota, for $1.2 million. Built in 1982, it has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,603 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $525,000 in 1984.

Marilyn Goldstein, of New York City, sold her Unit 1412 condominium at 988 Boulevard of the Arts to Curtis and Kim Eskew, of Sarasota, for $775,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,729 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $840,000 in 2017.

Harbor View on Golden Gate Point

Clark and Patti Keator, of Windermere, sold their Unit 402 condominium at 650 Golden Gate Point to Lorinn and Donald Smith, of Sarasota, for $1.05 million. Built in 1962, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,949 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,133,100 in 2006.

Aqualane Estates

George and Sandra Mazzarantani sold their home at 1774 Meadowood St. to Michelle Pennie, of Sarasota, for $1,022,500. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,076 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $574,200 in 2003.

Townhomes of Orange Club

Vandyk Sarasota-Orange Avenue Inc. sold the Unit 662 condominium at 662 Rawls Ave. to Victoria Watkins, trustee, of Sarasota, for $995,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,092 square feet of living area.

Burns Court Villas

Michael Kneeland and Roxzene Hunter, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 10 condominium at 1545 Oak St. to Paula Stein, of Sarasota, for $875,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,052 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $940,000 in 2017.

Riggs Landing

Lawrence DeMilner and Sheila Wright, of University Park, sold their Unit 202 condominium at 1762 Bay St. to Roger and Jane Young, of Sarasota, for $775,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,845 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $620,000 in 2008.

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 307 condominium at 1301 Tamiami Trail to Herbert Snyder and Helen Shaw, of Sarasota, for $760,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,546 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $403,000 in 2000.

Bay Plaza

Eric Hissom, of Washington, D.C., and Angela Hissom, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 1102 condominium at 1255 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Patricia Moore, trustee, of Sarasota, for $753,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,042 square feet of living area.

Johnson Estates

Elizabeth and Mario Zoppe and Edward Mowery, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4009 Red Rock Lane to HB Land Holdings LLC for $715,000. Built in 1925, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,045 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $92,500 in 2003.

Grove Heights

Terese Maibach sold two properties at 1936 Grove St. to Jonathan Dean, of Sussex, N.J., for $680,000. The first property was built in 1925, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,311 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1926, it has one bedroom, one bath and 380 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $365,000 in 2010.

Gulf Gate East

Michael and Dawn Matthes, of Bellingham, Wash., sold their home at 6525 Waterford Circle to Lea Graf and Zachary Santoro, of Sarasota, for $390,000. Built in 1981, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,004 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2004.

Grovelawn

James and Ann Egan, trustees, sold the home at 2037 Wisteria St. to Stephen and Holly Campion, of Sarasota, for $360,000. Built in 1947, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,795 square feet of living area.

Purtz

John and Barbara Donaldson sold their home at 2031 Hyde Park Circle to Jason and Holly Skowronski, of Sarasota, for $320,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,516 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $315,000 in 2006.

Lynnhurst

Gordon and Laurie Cohoon, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2729 Hyde Park St. to Kimberly Collier, of Lisle, Ill., for $294,000. Built in 1962, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 1,867 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $235,000 in 2017.

Brookside

Daniel and Rachael Hetzer, of Poland, Ohio, sold their home at 2622 Bryce Lane to Adrian and Alysia Crawford, of Sarasota, for $291,000. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,758 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $243,000 in 2016.

Central Park

Thomas Schroeder sold his Unit 216 condominium at 835 Osprey Ave. to William and Diane Howe, of Glastonbury, Conn., for $290,600. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,260 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $298,000 in 2005.

Gulf Gate

Brendan and Linda Egan, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3151 Prairie Lane to Mary Meinke, trustee, of Lakeland, for $275,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,822 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $130,000 in 1999.

Forest Lakes Country Club Estates

Bryan Ingram, of Hillsboro Beach, sold his home at 3523 Pine Valley Drive to Guisella Boza, of Sarasota, for $270,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,455 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $262,500 in 2015.

SIESTA KEY

Siesta Properties

Vijay and Sunita Sharan sold their home at 7832 Sanderling Road to Rupam and Rachel Sharan, of Sarasota, for $155 million. Built in 1952, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,457 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $560,000 in 1993.

Dolphin Bay

Bernard Hurley, trustee, and Clare Hurley, of Minneapolis, sold the Unit 403 condominium at 1260 Dolphin Bay Way to Thomas and Eileen Jones, of Sarasota, for $780,000. Built in 1997, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,915 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $292,500 in 1997.

Harmony

Thomas and Dorothy Reed, of Breckenridge, Colo., sold their home at 4832 Primrose Path to Christopher and Jennifer Evans, of Sarasota, for $730,000. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,897 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $265,000 in 1993.

The Mangroves

Paul and Wanice Mottola, of Los Angeles, sold their home at 1237 Sea Plume Way to Mary Donnelly, of Sarasota, for $716,000. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,648 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $516,800 in 2009.

Twin Oak Pond

Robert and Elizabeth James, of Germantown, Tenn., sold their home at 5224 Winding Way to Dean Speranza, of Dublin, Ohio, for $625,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,112 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $595,000 in 2016.

Midnight Cove

Oak Bay Properties Cove LLC sold the Unit 911 condominium at 6396 Midnight Cove Road to Charles and Lisa Brown, of Siesta Key, for $550,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,472 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $405,000 in 2013.

Siesta Beach

Robert and Barbara McGowan, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5108 St. Albans Ave. to Roxanne and Bruce Smith, of Sarasota, for $550,000. Built in 1968, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,767 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $367,000 in 2010.

Crescent Royale

Edward and Barbara Derreth, Edward Mullin III, Todd Stolpe and Edward Mullin IV sold their Unit 1E condominium at 777 Beach Road to Sons of Liberty and Freedom of America LLC for $545,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,166 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $39,000 in 1972.

Beachaven Apartments

John and Irene Hudson, trustees, of Ontario, Canada, sold the Unit 50 condominium at 5858 Midnight Pass Road to John Cave and Jan Cave, trustees, of Tewksbury, Mass., for $500,000. Built in 1966, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 813 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $110,000 in 1988.

Provincial Garden Apartments

Leslie Lacktman, of Sarasota, sold her Unit S-6 condominium at 6005 Midnight Pass Road to Elizabeth Bolognino, of Brooklyn, N.Y., for $448,500. Built in 1966, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,402 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $87,000 in 1989.

Peppertree Bay

Jeane Messina, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 306A condominium at 1200 E. Peppertree Lane to Frank Mitchell, trustee, of Sarasota, for $415,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,163 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $49,500 in 1977.

Bay Oaks

Attura Holdings LLC sold the Unit E-95 condominium at 6157 Midnight Pass Road to Sunset Plunge LLC for $355,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,101 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 2004.

Siesta Towers

Andrew Vitali sold the Unit 5-E condominium at 4822 Ocean Blvd. to Chelsea Rodawalt, of Sarasota, for $299,500. Built in 1973, it has one bedroom, one bath and 820 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $324,900 in 2005.

PALMER RANCH

Silver Oak

Michael and Arlene Turner, of Sarasota, sold their home at 8964 Bloomfield Blvd. to K. Richard Wells, of Kenosha, Wis., for $760,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,262 square feet of living area.

Marbella

Daniel and Carla Sullivan, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 4128 Via Mirada to Philip and Marjory Campbell, of Sarasota, for $550,000. Built in 1989, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,079 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $321,000 in 1989.

Isles of Sarasota

Bruce Jackson, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5754 Benevento Drive to Edward and Sarah Ghigliotti, of Sarasota, for $393,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,008 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $335,000 in 2010.

Leatrice Katz and Claire McCarthy sold their home at 1580 Dorgali Drive to Robert Bataille, of Bayville, N.Y., for $285,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,846 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $369,900 in 2006.

Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch

Heather Cappello, of Sarasota, sold her home at 7229 Monarda Drive to Timothy Jones and Sylvia Lee, of Branchburg, N.J., for $390,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,056 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $367,400 in 2014.

Wellington Chase

Henryk and Irena Sowul, trustees, sold the home at 4987 Oldham St. to Davison and Adriana Pereira, of Sarasota, for $363,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,952 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $291,500 in 2014.

Mira Lago at Palmer Ranch

Guisella Boza, of Sarasota, sold her home at 3811 Alamanda Drive to Peter and Beatriz Bass, of Sarasota, for $320,000. Built in 1995, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,696 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,000 in 2017.

Stoneybrook Veranda Greens

Gwen Brown, of Ontario, Canada, sold the Unit 1821 condominium at 9580 High Gate Drive to Jeb Kingseed, of Sarasota, for $275,000. Built in 1996, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,661 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $169,900 in 1996.

Villagewalk

Susan Feeney and Joseph Johnson, trustees, sold the home at 7700 Camminare Drive to James Feeney and Susan Feeney, trustees, of Venice, for $275,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,534 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $255,100 in 2005.

Promenade at Palmer Ranch

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 4460 Aqua Mirage St. to Kimberly Edelman, of Sarasota, for $254,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,724 square feet of living area.

OSPREY

Sorrento Shores

Van Hertel Jr., of Scarborough, Maine, sold his home at 503 Velasquez Drive to Raymond Byrne and Jacquelyn Byrne, trustees, of Osprey, for $1.15 million. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,862 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $980,000 in 2009.

Oaks II

Paul and Nancy Schachter, of Ft. Wright, Ky., sold their home at 917 Mac Ewen Drive to Frank and Beryl Cook, of Buffalo Grove, Ill., for $1,075,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,068 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.4 million in 2004.

Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club

Scott and Sally Perron sold their home at 408 Yacht Harbor Drive to Russell Smith and Cathleen Smith, trustees, of Sycamore, Ill., for $670,000. Built in 1976, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,624 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in 2013.

Rivendell

John and Rosanne Beatty sold their home at 1104 Mill Pond Court to Arthur Kalaka, of Osprey, for $525,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,517 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 2009.

The Woodlands at Rivendell

Rebecca Crawford, of Annapolis, Md., sold the home at 950 Scherer Way to Chinyere Uwah-King, of Osprey, for $415,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,231 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $400,000 in 2015.

Palms at Casey Key

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold the home at 4424 Conchfish Lane to Andrew and Kristy Meyer, of Osprey, for $349,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,370 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 2009.

Bishopscourt at the Oaks Preserve

Mary Ames, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 125 Bay Head Lane to Steven Finkel and Lois August, of Osprey, for $310,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,552 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $400,000 in 2002.

Bay Acres

Barry and Theresa Tozer, of Nokomis, sold their home at 421 Bayview Ave. to James Ottenbacher, of Osprey, for $250,000. Built in 1955, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,325 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $55,000 in 1988.

NOKOMIS

Sorrento South

Timothy Paranzino, of Nokomis, sold his home at 209 Lychee Road to Richard and Christine Hardin, of Nokomis, for $610,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two-and-two-half baths, a pool and 1,838 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $400,000 in 2010.

Sorrento Woods

Stephen and Karrie Hines, of Osprey, sold their home at 1105 Sorrento Woods Blvd. to Deborah Scott, trustee, of Nokomis, for $500,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,099 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $239,000 in 2000.

Bryan

Timothy Smith, trustee, sold the home at 925 Dartmoor Circle to Bruce and Alina Costello, of Nokomis, for $305,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,919 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $134,000 in 1985.

Sorrento East

Norman and Betty Graybill, of Hanoverton, Ohio, sold their home at 2210 Lakewood Drive to Ashley and Aaron Carson, of Nokomis, for $265,000. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $140,000 in 2012.

Yuri and Deanna Alberson, of Clyde, N.C., sold their home at 428 E. Rossetti Drive to John Hearon and Theresa MacDonnell, of Nokomis, for $250,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,758 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $190,000 in 2014.