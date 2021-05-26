A three-car accident occurred at approximately 1 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Tara Boulevard and Drewrys Bluff in Bradenton.

All three vehicles sustained damage, including one that flipped upside-down.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the accident. An officer at the scene said he did not know the status of the passengers involved. He said the accident was not large enough to warrant a press release and the crash report won't become public record for 60 days.

Tara CDD Chairman Darby Connor said the accident was one of many that have shown a need for speed tables on Tara Boulevard.