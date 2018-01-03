This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Jan. 4

Thursday, Jan. 4

Don’t Miss: Celebration Concert

Every year, the Perlman Music Program Suncoast celebrates the close of its 17-day PMP Sarasota Winter Residency with a concert showcasing the talent this program helps shape. The concert will feature The PMP Chorus directed by Patrick Romano, chorus master, and The PMP String Orchestra, conducted by Itzhak Perlman himself. Premium tickets include dinner and cocktails with PMP faculty and students immediately following the concert at Michael’s On East.

If You Go

When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

Tickets: $40, $60, $80

Info: Call 328-1300.

Dwight Slade

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$17 to $21

Call 925-3869.

Dwight Slade is an internationally acclaimed comic who recently earned a five-star review from Scotland’s Minister of Culture at the prestigious Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Now, he’s bringing his stand-up act to Sarasota through Jan. 7

Ron White

8 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

$41 to $71

Call 953-3368.

This Grammy-nominated comedian is perhaps best known as the cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking funny guy from the “Blue Collar Comedy Tour,” but now he’s an established comic with his own act. Enjoy a laugh-out-loud evening full of stories of his small-town Texas upbringing.

Friday, Jan. 5

Jazz at Two: Skip Conkling & Dixie Mix

2 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Church, 3975 Fruitville Road

$15; members $10

Call 366-1552.

Jazz Club of Sarasota spices up every Friday afternoon with a concert by either a local favorite or up-and-coming music star. A dollar of every admission goes to the Jazz Club Scholarship Fund.

Music on Main: Robin & The Retros

6 p.m. at Lakewood Main Street

Free

Call 907-9243.

Head to Lakewood Ranch Main Street for this monthly musical block party. Sip beer, grab a snack and enjoy the sounds of the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s with this rock/funk/soul group. The event will benefit Cardinal Mooney High School Cor Unum Lacrosse.

An Evening in Mayberry with Rodney Dillard

8 p.m. at Fogartyville Community Media & Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court

$22; $25 day of

Call 545-5635.

Fans of “The Andy Griffith Show” can rejoice, because this throwback show offers the unique opportunity to reminisce about the popular episode, “The Mayberry Band” with The Mayberry Deputy. Relive musical memories with the Dillards, who played members of “The Darling Family” in the episode.

Louies Live First Fridays — Girl vs. Boy Bands

8 p.m. at Louies Modern, 1289 N. Palm Ave.

Free admission

Call 552-9688.

Whether you like Christina Aguilera, Brittany Spears, NSYNC or Backstreet Boys, Louies Modern will be playing all the best boy band and girl band hits at its debut First Friday event of 2018. Enjoy complimentary drinks provided by Ketel One, as well as happy hour specials all night.

Saturday, Jan. 6

Nik's Pick: Physical Plant Album Release

Physical Plant is releasing its first LP with an outdoor party and concert. Come celebrate and enjoy performances by not only Physical Plant but The Beat Down and Lesa Silvermore Band. Don’t forget to grab a special limited-edition beer collaboration from JDub’s and Physical Plant.

If You Go

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: JDub’s Brewing Co. & Tap Room, 1215 Mango Ave.

Tickets: Free

Info: Email [email protected]

‘Musical Landscapes’

7:30 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

From $25

Call 983-3434.

Sit back, relax and envision the landscape changing as Sarasota Orchestra takes you to locations such as the Midwest with Copland’s excerpts from “The Tender Land,” a Bohemian river during Bedřich Smetana’s “The Moldau” and Scotland with Maxwell Davies’s “An Orkney Wedding.”

Monday, Jan. 8

Classical Guitarist Federico Musgrove

GuitarSarasota

7:30 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2256 Bahia Vista St.

Free

Call 260-3306.

Buenos Aires native Federico Musgrove has appeared in several solo recitals and with symphony orchestras as a guest artist. He will perform a wide range of works, from the baroque to the modern, for his Sarasota audience.

Tuesday, Jan. 9

‘Smokey Joe’s Café, The Songs of Leiber & Stoller’

8 p.m. at Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W, Venice

$36; college students $17; children $15

Call 488-1115.

Venice Theatre is starting of 2018 with a new MainStage show, “Smokey Joe’s Café, The Songs of Leiber & Stoller.” This hit Broadway revue celebrates the dynamic songwriting duo behind favorites such as “Kansas City,” “Jailhouse Rock” and “Stand by Me.” Runs through Feb. 4.

Wednesday, Jan. 10

RCLA Presents: William W. Crouse — The Art Deco Posters

3 p.m. at Larry Thompson Academic Center, 2700 N. Tamiami Trail

$30; RCLA members $20

Call 309-5100.

Resident William W. Crouse has collected art deco posters for more than 25 years, amassing a collection totaling more than 300 posters. The Ringling College Library Association will host Crouse in a lecture discussing the history of art deco graphic design and how it influenced his collection.

Tim Zimmerman & The King’s Brass

6:30 p.m. at Englewood United Methodist Church — Sanctuary, 700 E. Dearborn St., Englewood

$10

Call 474-5588, Ext. 257.

The first EUMC Music Ministry Concert Series concert of the year features three trumpets, three trombones, a tuba, percussion and keyboards — all with a contemporary flair.

‘The Mountaintop’

8 p.m. at Westcoast Black Theatre, 1646 10th Way

$42; student and active military $20

Call 366-1505.

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe performs this powerful look into the life of the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. — particularly focusing on the night before his death. Runs through Feb. 17.

‘Shakespeare in Love’

8 p.m. at FSU Center for the Performing Arts — Mertz Theatre, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

$27 to $88

Call 351-8000.

Asolo Repertory Theatre kicks off its 2018 repertory season with this new stage adaptation of Marc Norman and Tom Stoppard’s triumphant Academy Award-winning film. This romantic comedy reimagines the life of young Will Shakespeare and the impactful muse that inspired one of the most iconic love stories of all time. Runs through March 28.