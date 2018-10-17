This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Oct. 18

THURSDAY

‘Calendar Girls’

7:30 p.m. at Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton

$27

Call 748-5875.

Sometimes nudity is for a greater good. This play is based on the true story of 11 British women who posed nude for a calendar raising money for leukemia research. The project begins after main character Annie’s husband dies of leukemia, and she and her best friend set out to raise money for a new settee for the local hospital waiting room. Their endeavor is successful, but it drives a wedge between the friends and their relationship suffers. This production — the fastest-selling play in British theater history — runs through Nov. 4. Rated R for some nudity and adult content.

FRIDAY

Nik’s Pick: Sun Fiesta

Whether you’re a fan of 5Ks, pageants or just good old fashioned festival food, this event has something for you. Sun Fiesta has been the Women’s Sertoma Club of Venice’s most vital scholarship fundraiser since 1994, but the event dates back to 1973 when it began as a last hurrah before the snowbirds returned in November. The hilarious bed races are not to be missed. Runs through Sunday.

If You Go

When: Friday through Sunday

Where: Airport Festival Grounds — Venice, 610 Airport Ave. E., Venice

Tickets: Free admission

Info: Call 288-0329.

Jensen Family Players

10:30 a.m. at Eicher Auditorium, Sunnyside Villages, 5201 Bahia Vista St.

Free, $2 donations appreciated

Call 925-3602.

Did you know Leonardo da Vinci played the flute? We didn’t either, but this guy probably does. Enjoy an evening of flute music by local legend Dale Jensen, who will be offering a “Flutetorial” — everything you ever wanted to know about the wind instrument. The Sarasota Music Club member will be accompanied by his wife, Barbara, on piano. Refreshments and social hour begin at 10 a.m. with a concert at 10:30 a.m. Donations support the organization’s performance and scholarship programs.

Jazz At Two: Al Hixon Jazz Jam

2 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Church of Sarasota, 3975 Fruitville Road

$10; $20 for nonmembers

Call 366-1552.

Jazz Club of Sarasota kicks off its 2018-2019 Jazz at Two series with this epic jam session led by Al Hixon. He’ll be joined by a selection of musicians and vocalists including Billy Marcus on piano and John Lamb on bass. Hixon is on drums. Jammers include Bud Leeds, Len Murphy, Dick Hamilton, Kevin Celebi, John Brewer and vocalist Danny Helou.

‘Welcome Back’ Towles Seasonal ArtWalks

5 p.m. at Towles Court Artist Colony, 1938 Adams Lane

Free

Call 266-7318.

Every third Friday, enjoy a stroll through the Towles Court Artist Colony for food, various types of art and live music. New this month: a Sarasota exclusive look at Meg Pierce’s upcoming January exhibit, “Sanctuary,” at 621 Gallery in Tallahassee, which features work consisting of three-dimensional ceiling and wall hangings including intricate hand stitching.

Preacher Lawson

6:30 and 8:50 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$29

Call 925-3869.

The 2015 Funniest Comedian in Florida moved 20 times before he turned 10, but if you ask where he’s from, he says Orlando. That’s where he grew as a comic — a comic who made his television debut on NBC’s “Last Call with Carson Daly” last year followed by an appearance on Comedy Dynamic’s “Coming to the Stage.” Most recently, Lawson appeared on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” Runs through Saturday.

Matthew Duvall: ‘Inlets’

7:30 p.m. at Historic Asolo Theater, 5401 Bay Shore Road

From $18

Call 360-7399.

The percussionist for Grammy-winning chamber ensemble Eighth Blackbird, Matthew Duvall returns to The Ringling to present “Transient Landscapes.” This series of percussive performances offer the unique experience of listening to plants-turned-instruments. See (and hear) The Ringling’s flora and fauna like never before at this two-day event beginning with “Inlets,” a performance co-curated with guest artists beyond this point.

Don't Miss: New Orleans Jazz Vipers in Concert

The jazz mecca of New Orleans would not be what it is without the Jazz Vipers. With their infectious rhythm, spirited horns, and a diverse line-up of vocals, these veteran Frenchmen Street performers embody swing music. Come experience the pioneers of the “Frenchmen Street Swing Renaissance” yourself at Fogartyville.

If You Go

When: 8 p.m. Friday

Where: Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court

Tickets: $20; $25 at the door

Info: Call 894-6469.

Kenny G

8 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

From $57

Call 953-3368.

Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Kenny G’s career spans almost three decades. With 23 albums and sales of more than 75 million records worldwide, do you need anything else to convince you he’s worth seeing? This contemporary jazz star is returning to the Van Wezel for a night of R&B, pop and Latin-infused jazz that is not to be missed.

SATURDAY

Umbrella House Tour

11 a.m. at Umbrella House, 1300 Westway Drive

$40; $30 for members; $20 for students

Call 364-2199.

Experience this masterpiece of Sarasota School modernism by architect Paul Rudolph in Sarasota Architectural Foundation’s monthly public tour series.

‘Raisin (The Musical)’

7:30 p.m. at Westcoast Black Theatre, 1012 N. Orange Ave.

$45; $20 for students with valid ID and active military

Call 366-1505.

This tale of hope, pride, feminism and racism is the musical version of “A Raisin in the Sun,” one of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe’s most-requested dramas. The setting is 1950s Southside Chicago, and the subject is a working-class black family attempting to better their life after the death of their father. The production was one of the first African-American shows to appear on Broadway and was nominated for nine Tony Awards. Runs through Nov. 11.

‘Unchained Melodies’

7:30 p.m. at John C. Court Cabaret, Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St.

From $36

Call 366-9000.

Doo-wop is a 1950s musical genre that was born in the streets of cities across the East Coast. Today, it lives on through productions such as this original show by Rebecca and Richard Hopkins. Bop along to favorites such as “Blue Moon,” “16 Candles” and “Save The Last Dance” opening FST’s 2018-19 cabaret season. Runs through Feb. 3.

SUNDAY

‘The Singing Harp’ with Giuseppina Ciarla

3 p.m. at Fischer-Weisenborne Residence, 7459 Cabbage Palm Court

$48 (includes food and beverage)

Call 306-1202.

We bet you’ve never read “harp” and “Michael Jackson” in the same sentence. This Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota performance by harpist Giuseppina Ciarla features a diverse program of pieces from various music genres including classical, pop and rock. Enjoy everything from Claude Debussy’s “Claire de Lune” to The Police’s “Roxanne” on an instrument you thought was reserved for luxury hotel lobbies and top Michelin-rated restaurants. Second performance takes place at 8 p.m. Monday.

Sarasota Pride Week 2018: Yappy Hour

5 p.m. at Clasico Sarasota, 1341 Main St.

Free admission

Call 957-0700.

Dress your pup in some rainbow gear and head downtown for this canine-friendly Sarasota Pride Week celebration. Grab a beer, cocktail or whatever else will quench your thirst and get to know other pet owners in an inclusive, celebratory environment. Oh, and Fort Myer’s PetWinery is throwing the dogs a bone and offering them animal-safe beer and champagne.