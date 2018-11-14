This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Nov. 15

THURSDAY

Lee Dougherty Ross Talk

2 p.m. at Community Foundation of Sarasota County, 2635 Fruitville Road

Free

Call 706-1655.

Lee Dougherty Ross went from hosting musical soirees in her Lido Beach condo living room to concerts on stages as large as the Sarasota Opera House, and she’s ready to share her musical journey with locals. At this talk hosted by the American Association of University Women Sarasota Branch, the co-founder of Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota will explain how she became a renowned pianist and vocalist, performed at Carnegie Hall and on Broadway and went on to found a Sarasota performance group.

Rahn Hortman

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

From $18

Call 925-3869.

Rahn Hortman can thank his fifth grade teacher for giving him his first big break. Fed up with his tendency to distract his classmates with jokes, the teacher gave him the final 15 minutes of class to perform a “show” as a reward for behaving. It worked. Enjoy some quality laughs from this Tampa transplant who finished first out of seven finalists in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Jokers Wild Contest. Runs through Sunday.

‘Arcadia’

7:30 p.m. at Cook Theatre, FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

From $27 ($18.09 with the promo code TIME1809)

Call 351-8000.

This FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training production is all about juxtaposition. Feeling versus fact, poetry versus science — with a healthy dose of mystery thrown in. Follow this cross-century game of lost-and-found between a young genius and her private tutor through Sunday.

Don’t Miss: Stellar Circuits

This band will rock you, Sarasota. Fans of the genre will love this four-piece, metal-infused rock band with musical inspirations ranging from Rush to Deftones. The North Carolina-based group is in town to introduce its new album, “Ways We Haunt,” which scratches the musicians’ latest progressive itch. Enjoy grooving rifts, engrossing vocals and a one-of-a-kind energy at this dynamic performance.

If You Go

When: 9 p.m. Thursday

Where: 5 O’Clock Club, 1930 Hillview St.

Tickets: Free admission

Info: Email [email protected].

FRIDAY

Opera Talk: ‘Turandot’

9:30 a.m. at Westminster Point Pleasant, 1533 Fourth Ave.

W., Bradenton

$5

Call 538-7262.

Want a better understanding of opera? Bradenton Opera Guild hosts this series of “Preludes” to teach patrons about upcoming Sarasota Opera shows. This plot follows Prince Calaf, a royal in exile, as he attempts to solve three riddles and win the hand of Princess Turandot.

Mike Markaverich, Jazz Piano & Vocals

10:30 a.m. at Eicher Auditorium, Sunnyside Village Community Center, 5201 Bahia Vista St.

$2 donation

Call 925-3602.

Sarasota Music Club is offering this night of music from the Great American Songbook performed by pianist and vocalist Mike Markaverich. The program includes tunes by George Gershwin and Cole Porter, along with jazz standards by composers such as Dizzy Gillespie, Thelonius Monk and Duke Ellington. Refreshments and social hour begin at 10 a.m. with a concert at 10:30 a.m. Donations help support the organization’s performance and scholarship programs.

Nik’s Pick: ‘Around Again’: Fall Dance Performance

In this Booker High School Visual and Performing Arts program, audiences will follow an exploration of the circular patterns of life through movement — from reoccurring emotional issues to the social media loops of trending-follow-like-share. Enjoy a mix of dance styles utilized to demonstrate how sometimes our beginning is our end. Works were created by five choreographers, four of whom are Booker VPA graduates. Runs through Saturday.

If You Go

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Booker High School VPA Theatre, 3201 N. Orange Ave.

Tickets: $15; $5 for students

Info: Call 355-2967, Ext. 65244.

SATURDAY

Annual Art Show & Sale

9 a.m. at Lakewood Ranch Town Hall, 8175 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch

Free

Call 907-8244.

The Creative Arts Association of Lakewood Ranch wants you to step into the mind of a true artist (yes, you, stick figure drawer). Get up close and personal with local award-winning artists to ask questions and learn about their creative process while browsing their original work.

Art Up

10 a.m. at 436 Central Ave. and Fifth Street

Free admission

Call 539-5302.

Experience art in a deeply personal way through this community-based immersive live art event. Local contemporary artist Grace Howl will help create a public mural through the brushstrokes of residents interested in participating. Registration for this first organized art event of the Rosemary District Association is required to paint but is not required to view. Register at rosemarydistrictassociation.org.

Sarasota Fall Fine Art Festival

Paragon Festivals

10 a.m. in downtown Sarasota, 33 S. Gulfstream Ave.

Free

Call 487-8061.

Haven’t gotten your visual arts fix for the weekend? Head to this Sarasota Downtown Merchants Association fifth annual event, which will feature an extensive outdoor gallery of original art by more than 120 artists from Sarasota and across the U.S. Runs through Sunday.

‘A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder’

3 p.m. at Gompertz Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St.

From $18

Call 366-9000.

A single actor plays eight doomed heirs of a family fortune in this Tony Award-winning Broadway musical. The plot surrounds the question of whether Monty Navarro’s selfish pursuit for riches will succeed after it turns murderous. Runs through Jan. 6. Suitable for ages 10-plus.

Booth Brothers

7 p.m. at Carlisle Inn Sarasota, 3727 Bahia Vista St.

$35

Call 844-369-2275.

Who knew you could catch a live music show in Pinecraft? Carlisle Inn Sarasota now hosts concerts on its conference center stage, and it all kicks off with the legendary Booth Brothers. Known for their harmony-heavy vocals and warm, easy-on-the-ears voices, Ronnie Booth, Michael Booth and Paul Lancaster make up this award-winning trio. Experience the group’s special talent for communicating through song and humor in a venue unlike any other in South Sarasota.

SUNDAY

Circus by the Sea

2 p.m. at Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium, 1600 Ken Thompson Parkway

Free with admission to the aquarium ($22; $16 youth)

Call 388-4441.

Ever wanted to try your hand at a circus act? Well, too bad. This event is for kids, but you can most definitely bring your little ones and live vicariously through them. Mote Marine and The Circus Arts Conservatory come together for this annual event celebrating Sarasota’s circus heritage. Kids of all ages can try their hand at juggling or Hula-Hooping, then enjoy performances by Sailor Circus students right next to their favorite sea-dwellers. Performance times are 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., and each is 20 minutes.

‘Celebrating America’

4 p.m. and Neel Performing Arts Center, 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton

Free

Call 753-5634.

No need to wait for the next holiday honoring the red, white and blue to jam out to some songs about the good ol’ USA. The Bay Chorale and Manatee Community Concert Band join forces for this evening of patriotic favorites and classic folk songs to celebrate the spirit of America. The group will be led by MCCB conductor George Nickson and BCI conductor Timothy O’Connor and will be accompanied by pianist Carolyn Schmidt. Advance purchase tickets recommended.

‘Something Like a Dame’

8 p.m. at Venice Theatre, 140 W. Tampa Ave., Venice

$30

Call 488-1115.

Bust out your sequin jacket (and purple wig if you own one) because you’ll want to look your best for this tribute to Dame Edna Everage. This parody of the character created and performed by Australian comedian Barry Humphries is performed by celebrity impersonator Michael L. Walters, who pays loving homage to The Diva from Down Under.

MONDAY

Ringling by the Bay

6 p.m. at The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$15; $5 for members

Call 358-3180.

This popular bimonthly event on the Bolger Campiello offers one of the best views of any dance party in town. Enjoy live music by Kettle of Fish while watching the sunset over Sarasota Bay. Food and beverage will be available for purchase on the bayfront.

'Beyond Glory'

7:30 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

From $27

Call 953-3368.

Award-winning playwright and actor Stephen Lang is the mastermind between this series of eight stories about eight men who received the Medal of Honor for their service in World War II, Korea and Vietnam. These powerful portraits of soldier life are as thrilling as they are inspiring.

TUESDAY

The Orchid Show: ‘Endless Forms’

10 a.m. at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 900 S. Palm Ave.

$20; $10 for ages 4-17 and free for members

Call 366-5731.

Did you know the orchid family, aka Orchidaceae, is one of the largest families of flowering plants on the planet? We didn’t, but hopefully you didn’t either and that was actually a fun fact. The team members at Selby Gardens are big Orchidaceae fans, so through Nov. 25, they’re offering an exhibit celebrating the beauty and diversity of orchids.

WEDNESDAY

Black Diamond Burlesque’s ‘Peep Show Deluxe’

7:30 p.m. at The Gator Club, 1490 Main St.

$15

Call 366-5969.

Add some razzle-dazzle to your week with Black Diamond Burlesque during this fun night of vaudeville entertainment. Join the Black Diamonds and special guests accompanied by DJ Rus Deep, and learn what the group’s “taste of the tease”-style show is all about. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., show starts at 8:30 p.m.