This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, March 12

Thursday

‘Reality of Abstraction’

11 a.m. at Dabbert Gallery, 46 S. Palm Ave.

Free

Call 955-1315 or visit DabbertGallery.com

Abstract art is just that, but the response it elicits can be as deep and powerful as any real image. This exhibition features work by six artists — Kasia Bruniany, Candace Knapp, Barbara Krupp, Gustavo Paris, Brian David Smith and Beau Wild — and draws the viewer in and invites a response. Runs through March 29.

The Pacifica Quartet and Orion Weiss

7:30 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

Tickets $30-$65

Call 225-6500.

Sarasota Concert Association’s Great Performers series continues with the Pacifica Quartet, which for 25 years has built a reputation as one of world’s best chamber ensembles. They will be joined onstage by pianist Orion Weiss for a program with works by Beethoven, Liegti and Dvorák.

‘Rabbit Hole’

8 p.m. at The Players Centre for Performing Arts, 838 N. Tamiami Trail

Tickets $22

Call 365-2494.

In this drama, a couple was living the good life until a single tragic accident changes everything. As a mother has trouble coping with the loss of a child, her grieving process alienates the people around her. The couple has to find a way to bring a sense of normalcy back to their life. Runs through March 22.

Friday

Sarasota St. Paddy’s Festival

4 p.m. at JD Hamel Park, 199 Bayfront Drive

Free

Call 487-8061 or visit paragonartevents.com

Faith and begorrah, if it isn’t time for the wearing of the green. And with the real St. Patrick’s Day inconveniently placed in the middle of the week, sure it is you’ll be needing a venue for some proper weekend celebrating. This event is making its debut, featuring food and drink, much of it of the Irish variety, along with a steady lineup of musical acts. Runs 4-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

‘Nunsense’

7 p.m. at St. Boniface Episcopal Church, 5615 Midnight Pass Road, Siesta Key

Tickets $15

Call 349-5616.

In one of the all-time off-Broadway hits, The Little Sisters of Hoboken — or what’s left of them —need to come up with some quick cash, so they decide to put on a show. The sisters may lack showbiz polish, but they have plenty of spirit to make up for it.

‘Cool Vibes’

7 p.m. Sunday at Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court

$18; members $15

Info: Call 894-6469.

Whatever you do, don’t call them xylophones. Erroll Rackipov is among the world’s best at playing the vibraphone and the marimba. And he has a style you’re not likely to hear too often, fusing his formal jazz training with elements of the traditional Bulgarian folk music he grew up with.

Dahlak Brathwaite: ‘Spiritrials’

7:30 p.m. at Historic Asolo Theatre, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$25-$35

Call 359-3180.

This latest entry in The Ringing’s The Art of Performance series is a one-man show by Dahlak Brathwaite. It blends dramatic theatrical monologs and hip-hop, with sudden splashes of humor in an artistic interpretation of a court-ordered drug rehab experience. Brathwaite’s rapid-fire delivery includes commentary about race, religion and the legal system.

‘The Feast’

8 p.m. at Urbanite Theatre, 1487 Second St.

Tickets $5-$32

Call 321-1397.

A young couple’s relationship seems to be headed in the right direction. But then their happy life is interrupted — by voices coming up through the sewer pipes. The situation goes from humorously mysterious to macabre as it walks along the sometimes frighteningly fine line of psychological balance. Runs through April 19

Beethoven and Bartók

8 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

Tickets from $35

Call 953-3434.

Keith Lockhart will be guest conductor for this Sarasota Orchestra program that puts the work of Bela Bartók alongside two of his greatest influences. The program begins with “Dances of Galánta” by Bartók’s longtime friend Zoltán Kodály, followed by Piano Concerto No. 4 by Bartók’s idol, Beethoven. The evening concludes with Bartók’s Concerto for Orchestra.

Saturday

Spring Art Show & Sale

9 a.m. at Lakewood Ranch Town Hall, 8175 Lakewood Ranch Blvd.

Free

Call 907-8244.

The Creative Arts Association of Lakewood Ranch presents their annual spring sale featuring art by local artists and artisans in all media: paints, ceramics, pottery, jewelry, woodturning and more. You want the piece you buy to be unique? This is the art show to go to.

‘La Bohème’

7 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House

Tickets start at $19

Call 328-1300.

It’s a story almost as old as youth itself, a story of starving artist types getting by mostly on dreams, passion and convictions. In a setting like that, romance blooms, burns brightly then succumbs to reality. It’s a familiar, popular story, and with good reason. And Puccini’s operatic telling of that tale is practically required listening. Runs through March 21

‘The Landscape of Guitar’

8 p.m. at Glenridge Performing Arts Center, 7333 Scotland Way

Tickets $17-$22.50

Call 552-5325.

Terra Guitara — guitarist Bruce Hecksel and singer-songwriter Julie Patchouli — return with this multimedia concert that combines what has been described as “nuevo-flamenco” music with a vibrantly colored backdrop of guitar-themed images. Hecksel’s Spanish guitar, Patchouli’s vocals and the vivid images combine for an immersive experience.

Sunday



Artists Choice

7:30 p.m. at the Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$10 and up

Info: Call 328-1300 or visit SarasotaOpera.org

The winter season is pretty hectic couple of months at the Sarasota Opera House. Once a year, the season’s principal artists put together a show that’s just for fun, there’s and the audience’s. The singers pick their favorite songs, arias, and ensembles, and perform them with piano accompaniment.

Tuesday

Jim Breuer

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$35

Call 925-3869.

Back by popular demand — from the night before, Monday night's show sold out so far in advance they added this one. Jim Breuer has been trying to convince people for 20 years, during his stint on “Saturday Night Live” and in the movie “Half Baked” that, honest, he isn’t stoned, that’s just his face. But with his off-kilter humor, if people want to think so, it kind of helps.

'The Choir of Man'

8 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

$37-$57

Call 953-3434

So, imagine you go to the theater and a pop-up St. Patrick's Day party breaks out. This is the theatrical version of a pub crawl — only it's the pub that does the crawling — and its recently made its way to the U.S. There's no plot per se, it's just nine friendly blokes in an Irish pub (a working bar, go up on stage and get a beer) performing everything from Broadway favorites to recent hits to classic pub tunes.

Wednesday

Sarasota Opera Studio Artists

Noon at Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center’s David Cohen Hall, 709 N. Tamiami Trail.

Free

Info: visit www.scasarasota.org.

Want to hear some opera but don’t want to pay white-glove prices? This installment of the Sarasota concert Association’s free Music Matinee season will showcase singers from the Sarasota Opera’s Studio Artists program. The program has launched many national and international careers. See them now so you can say, “I saw them when.” Seating is first-come first-served.

Latin Beats

5:30 p.m. at Holley Hall, 709. N. Tamiami Trail

Tickets from $42

Call 953-3434.

The Sarasota Orchestra closes out its Great Escapes series en fuego. Blame it on the bossa nova — and the tango, rumba and salsa — as you fall in love sight unseen with “The Girl from Ipanema” and “Carmen,” and are swept away by Latin rhythms, all under the direction of conductor Jacomo Bairos. Runs through March 21.

Wine & Design: A Surreal Fantasy

6 p.m. at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 90 S. Palm Ave.

$75; members $65

Call 366-5731.

You know those places where you and your friends can go to drink wine and paint pictures? This is like that, only instead of paint, this is a floral arranging workshop with local experts. And the wine isn’t BYO, it’s the good stuff, from the wine cellar of Michael’s on East. Enjoy the fine bouquet as you make another.

‘Paralyzed’

7 p.m. at FST’s Bowne’s Lab Theatre, 1241 Palm Ave.

Tickets $25-$39

Call 366-9000.

Florida Studio Theatre’s Stage III series concludes with the world premier of Etan Frankel’s play that delves into the power of guilt and of forgiveness and . Two people, Lee and Leigh, have nothing in common but similar names, but both of their lives are sent of on unexpected tangents with the discovery of a suicide note in a hotel bathroom. Runs through April 10.

‘The Great Leap’

7:30 p.m. at Asolo Repertory Theatre, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

Tickets $32-$36

Call 351-8000.

Symbolism abounds in this drama by Lauren Yee. In 1989, a young Chinese-American man manages to get on an American college basketball team just as it’s heading to China for a “friendship” game. There, he comes face to face with China’s post-industrial revolution. And he’s in for a different cultural experience than he expected. Runs through April 11