This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Jan. 9

OUR PICK

"American Roots: Grassical"

Have a unique musical experience and expand your vocabulary by one new word, to boot, as the Key Chorale Chamber singers continue their American Roots series with the DePue Brothers Band, who have pioneered a style they call “grassical,” which could be a noun or adjective, referring to a vivid blend of bluegrass, gypsy, and jazz. Hear contemporary and old-time bluegrass from the Wailin’ Jennys, Emmylou Harris and Ricky Skaggs, to Flatts & Scruggs, The Foggy Mountain Boys and Ralph Stanley. Guest vocalist and audience favorite Madison Spahn, will be back, as well.

When: 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: St. Boniface Episcopal Church, 5615 Midnight Pass Road, Siesta Key

Tickets: $30-$40

Info: Call 921-4845.

DON'T MISS

Cynthia Sayer & Her Hot Jazz Quartet

It's a special treat to be able to see someone who is arguably the best in the world at something, and it can be especially fun when that something is familiar but a little off the beaten path. When it comes to the four-string banjo, there is a large consensus of musicians, critics, and fans who'd say Cynthia Sayer is the very best, with her electrifying, swing-based performances and captivating showmanship. An inductee into the American Banjo Hall Of Fame, her recent accomplishments include winning the 2019 Bistro Award and 2018 Global Music Awards and being featured at the Newport Jazz Festival, all firsts for a four-string banjoist. See her take that most down-home of instruments to new heights as she plays with her Hot Jazz Quartet.

When: 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Glenridge Performing Arts Center, 7333 Scotland Way

Tickets: $28

Info: Call 552-5325.

THURSDAY

Rainforest Masks of Costa Rica

10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 900 S. Palm Ave.

Free with museum admission ($20 adults, $10 children ages 4-17)

Call 941-366-5731

See examples of ancient Central American culture as Rainforest Masks of Costa Rica return for the 17th year at Selby Gardens. The masks, originally created to defend against Spanish invaders, have become celebrated as works of art and are still hand-carved by members of the Borucan tribe. Proceeds from the mask sales provide financial support to the Borucan Village and support Selby Gardens’ mission of education, research, and horticulture scientific work. Runs through Jan. 26.

"Local Color, Florida Style"

11 a.m. -7 p.m. at Dabbert Gallery, 46 S. Palm

Free

941-955-1315

Whether it's to winter or to stay, there's a reason so many flock to Florida, and it's more than just a matter of the thermometer. Dabbert Gallery's latest exhibit includes works by Arnold Desmarais, Martin Dunn, Bill Farnsworth, James Griffin, Joe Palmerio and Luke Steadman that capture the unique feeling of being in The Sunshine State. The gallery is open Tuesdays through Saturdays. The exhibition runs through January 31.

Blue Eyed Bettys

7 p.m. at Fogartyville Community and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court

$20; members $15

Call 800-838-3006.

Originally meeting at the Florida Studio Theatre in 2013, The Blue Eyed Bettys have cultivated followings across the Midwest and East Coast. With Daniel Emond on banjo, Sarah Hund on fiddle, and Ben Mackel on guitar, The Blue Eyed Bettys delight with their powerful vocals in three-part harmony to create an indie-folk pop/ bluegrass sound.

"Caroline, or Change"

Photo: Sorcha Augustine

7:30 p.m. at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe

$45 adults; $20 students/active military

Call 366-1505.

This Broadway musical tells the compelling story of Caroline, an African-American maid, and her employers, the Gellman family. The score weaves blues, gospel and traditional Jewish klezmer music with lyrics by the playwright to tell the story of a changing America in a turbulent time. Runs through Feb. 16

"Gruesome Playground Injuries"

7:30 p.m. at Asolo Repertory Theatre, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

$25.60-$32

Call 351-8000.

Doug and Kayleen have the definition of a painful relationship. They meet at the age of 8 in the school nurse’s office, then over the course of 30 years build a complex connection over a lifetime of injuries, both physical and emotional. Runs through Jan. 19

European Grooves

7:30 p.m. at Holley Hall, 709 N. Tamiami Trail

From $42

Call 953-3434.

The Sarasota Symphony conducts a tour of great music of all types from across the pond. On the classical side, there are rhapsodies and dances by Dvořák, Brahms and Liszt, as well as an excerpt from Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, a waltz by Strauss and the William Tell Overture. Popular standards include music by the Beatles, from James Bond movies and "Chariots of Fire."

"Agatha Christie’s ‘Murder on the Orient Express’"

8 p.m. at Asolo Repertory Theatre, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

$33-$104

Call 351-8000.

Asolo Rep gets its winter repertory season off on the right track with Agatha Christie's classic murder mystery. As the celebrated train chugs along from Istanbul to Paris, everything is running smoothly until an American tycoon is found dead. Everyone on board is a suspect, and the dapper detective Hercule Poirot must solve the case. Runs through March 8.

FRIDAY

Jazz at Two: James Suggs Quartet

2 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Church Sarasota, 3975 Fruitville Road

$10-$20

Call 366-1552.

Catch a rising star in the jazz world as The Jazz Club of Sarasota presents James Suggs. Suggs has been touring since he was 16 and has worked with some of the biggest names in the business. Catch him with his own quartet, which features Jeremy Douglas, piano; Michael Ross, bass; and Dave Rudolph, drums.

Music on Main

6 p.m. at Lakewood Ranch Main Street

Free

Call 907-9243.

Support the Police Athletic League of Manatee County at this free concert series and block party. The street will be lined with food vendors, beer trucks and sponsor booths, as well as rides and activities for the kids presented by Grace Community Church. The Reality band will fill the air with funk, jamtronica and reggae music and the deejay will fill the space in between sets with Top 100 hits

"Sender"

8 p.m. at Urbanite Theatre, 1487 2nd Street

$32

Call 321-1397.

Everybody's got to grow up sometime, but it usually isn't as complicated as it is in this wry, darkly comedic dissection of the millennial transition to adulthood. A year after his assumed death, a man shows up in his former Chicago apartment, ready to fix what went wrong with the people who have been mourning him. Runs through Feb. 16

Kevin So

8 p.m. at Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court

$15; members $12

Call 800-838-3006.

In music, as in any art, it's important to be good, but it may be even more important to be distinctive. Kevin So’s original blend of pop, hip-hop and rhythm and blues and his engaging lyrics have garnered him fans all over the world. His latest album, "S.O.U.L.," is an acronym for "Speaking of Universal Language," referring to music and its ability to reach all cultures. Songwriting duo Nalani and Josh will open the show.

SATURDAY

Sarasota Winter Fine Art Festival

10 a.m. at J.D. Hamel Park, 199 Bayfront Dr.

Free

Call 487-8061.

Picturesque seashore? you can do that anytime. This week, browse artwork by local, regional and national artisans as the Gulf Stream briefly becomes an outdoor gallery of original handmade art. This palette of spectacular creations will include paintings, sculpture, jewelry, photography, glass, ceramics, fiber and wearable art, mixed-media, woodworking and more.

"Tomás and the Library Lady"

11 a.m. at Florida Studio Theatre’s Bowne’s Lab Theatre, 1265 1st St.

$10

Call 366-9000.

Tomás, the son of migrant workers, meets a kind librarian, who helps him find an escape from the heat in the form of thousands of books. Tomás discovers a surprising world of imagination filled with dinosaurs, tigers and limitless possibilities. This heartwarming story illustrates the power of imagination, self-respect, and the immeasurable impact one person can have. Runs through Feb. 2

Raphaël Feuillâtre​

7:30 p.m. at Riverview Performing Arts Center, 1 Ram Way

$35-$39

Call 260-3306.

Those mesmerizingly gifted violin prodigies have nothing on Guitar Sarasota's guest guitarist Raphaël Feuillâtre. The 23-year-old Paris-based virtuoso of the classical guitar received first prize in the Guitar Foundation of American International Concert Artists Competition in 2018, known as the most prestigious guitar contest in the world.

FST Improv: ‘When X Meets Y’

8:30 p.m. at Florida Studio Theatre’s Bowne’s Lab Theatre, 1265 1st St.

Runs through Feb. 15

$15

Call 366-9000.

There's nothing funnier than than trials and tribulations of romance — as seen from a safe distance. Watch some of Sarasota’s best musical improvisers make up a romantic comedy musical on the spot, from the first meeting all the way to the swoon-inspiring big kiss finale. Runs through Feb. 15

SUNDAY

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota: Xavier Foley

3 p.m. at Historic Asolo Theater, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$25-$45

Call 306-1202.

While the violin is the unquestioned diva of string instruments, it doesn't mean the rest of the string family doesn't have their virtuosos. Xavier Foley is a dazzling young artist who demonstrates the stunning musical magic that can be made with the essential but often overlooked double bass. Foley’s playing makes this largest and lowest member of the string family as important as any solo instrument.

Synia Carroll Jazz Band

7 p.m. at Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court

$20; members $15

Call 800-838-3006.

Fresh off her “Maestro” award at the 2019 Sarasolo Festival, jazz vocalist Synia Carroll is back to captivate her audience with her deep, silky-smooth voice in a way few singers are able to achieve. She'll be backed by her band, featuring Paul Gavin on drums, Pablo Arencibia on keys and Hiram Hazley on bass.

MONDAY

Arts Advocates Art Collection Tour

10 a.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

$10

Call 953-3368.

The Fine Arts Society of Sarasota, Inc. Arts Advocates began acquiring works of art in 1970. The collection now contains over 50 pieces by Florida artists which represent a wide range of media and styles dating from the 1930s to the present. Join a docent-led tour of the collection and learn about the art and the artists.

TUESDAY

We’ve Only Just Begun: Carpenters Remembered

8 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

$22-$57

Call 953-3368.

It's yesterday once more with this concert show celebrating the music of one of the most successful recording acts of all time. Starring Michelle Berting Brett, accompanied by a seven-piece band, the show re-creates the Carpenters’ original sound. Sing along to hits that include “Close to You,” “Yesterday Once More,” “Rainy Days & Mondays” and more.

WEDNESDAY

‘The Nether’

7 p.m. at Florida Studio Theatre’s Bowne’s Lab Theatre

From $25

Call 366-9000.

Set aside reality as Florida Studio Theatre opens it Stage III series with the sci-fi crime drama, "The Nether." A young detective's case leads her into a virtual wonderland of total sensory immersion where users can log in, choose an identity and indulge their every desire. Her investigation takes her to the darkest corners of the imagination and explores the consequences of living out our private dreams. Runs through Feb. 7.

Behzod Abduraimov

7:30 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

$30-$85

Call 225-6500.

Piano concerts are rarely considered edge-of-your-seat type entertainment, but it will be about as close as it gets when the Sarasota Concert Association opens its 75th season with Uzbeki pianist Behzod Abduraimov, known for his sweeping, dramatic style and depth combined with perfect precision. The program will include Chopin’s 24 Preludes, Op. 28, Debussy’s “Children’s Corner,” and Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition.”