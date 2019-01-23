This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Jan. 24

THURSDAY

Monty Franklin

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$18

Call 925-3869.

Who knew some of the best comedy comes from down under? Australia-born, now Los Angeles-based comic Monty Franklin has headlined all over the world, and he’s touring the U.S. opening for Rob Schneider. If you haven’t seen one of his standup shows, you might know him from his appearances on FOX’s “New Girl,”Hulu’s “Becoming Bond” or from his debut comedy album that came out in September. Runs through Sunday.

‘Shuffle’

7:30 p.m. at Holley Hall, Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center, 709 N. Tamiami Trail

From $40

Call 953-3434.

Sarasota Orchestra is handing you the baton at this musical experience. The concert opens with Mozart’s Overture from “Don Giovanni” and closes with John Williams’ “Superman March,” but the rest is up to audience members selected at random, who will pick from both pops and classical options such as Duke Ellington’s “Sophisticated Ladies,” John Williams’ “Imperial March” from “Star Wars,” Berlioz’s “Hungarian March” and many more. Runs through Sunday.

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center

7:30 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

$30 to $90

Call 225-6500.

Sarasota Concert Association is bringing New York City’s finest to sunny Sarasota. Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center will perform Brahms’ Quartet No. 3 in C Minor for Piano, Violin, Viola and Cello, Op. 60; Suk’s Quartet in A Minor for Piano, Violin, Viola and Cello, Op. 1; and Dvořák’s Quartet in E-flat Major for Piano, Violin, Viola, and Cello, Op. 87.

FRIDAY

National Theatre Live — ‘Antony & Cleopatra’

1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at Historic Asolo Theater, The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$20; members $18

Call 360-7399.

It’s a love story from the guy who knows love stories best. Enjoy this live broadcast of the story of Shakespeare’s famous fated couple, played by Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo. Politics, passion and power collide in this tragic tale, which opens on a Rome ruled by Mark Antony after the death of Julius Caesar. The war-torn empire soon becomes the setting for a devoted, obsessed couple, Egyptian Queen Cleopatra and Antony, to fall deeper and deeper into love until duty gets in the way.

‘Will Rogers Revived’

3 p.m. at Longboat Key Education Center, 5370 Gulf of Mexico Drive Suite 212, Longboat Key

$25; members $20

Call 383-8811.

Experience SaraSolo 2018 all over again right in time for the 2019 festival with an encore performance of exciting one-man show “Will Rogers Revived.” Actor Steve McAllister brings to life a story based on the writings and legacy of Will Rogers in this performance, which was part of last year’s theater series that showcases solo artists and gives them a chance to hone their craft.

‘Within the Light’ Opening Reception

6 p.m. at 530 Burns Gallery, 530 Burns Lane

Free admission

Call 951-0620.

Step into a world of color at this exhibit curated from local and national gallery artists with a love of everything vibrant. Explore the vast possibilities for expression offered by a big color palette through experiencing the work of Katie Cassidy, Susan von Gries, Arleen Joseph, Bettina Sego and others.

Don't Miss: ‘The Glen Campbell Xperience’

Whether it was as the country music legend or as the host of “The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour” variety show, everyone remembers the late Glen Campbell as one of America’s greatest entertainers. Jimmy Mazz pays tribute to the icon and his music in this show featuring all the star’s timeless hits from his more than four-decade-long career.

If You Go

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: The Players Centre for Performing Arts, 838 N. Tamiami Trail

Tickets: $20; premium $25

Info: Call 365-2494.

‘Transcending Movement’

7:30 p.m. at FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

From $35

Call 359-0099.

The Sarasota Ballet is soaring to new heights with its first program of 2019. Guest artist Marcelo Gomes joins the company in this production of four ballets, featuring David Bintley’s “Four Scottish Dances,” a world premiere by Ricardo Graziano, and Sir Frederick Ashton’s “Meditation from Thaïs” and “Varii Capricci.” Runs through Monday.

SATURDAY

Art Central Open Studios

11 a.m. at Art Central, 1338-1340 Central Ave.

Free

Call 917-675-0640.

Get an insider look at the studios of artists Kathy Wright, Wayne Eastep and Lucy Barber with this behind-the-scenes tour. Each professional artist’s working studio in the Central-Cocoanut Historic District will be open for guests to browse available works, meet the artists and exchange creative ideas.

Special Wine Tasting Under the Tent

1 p.m. at Fine Wine & Tastings on Main, 8111 Lakewood Main St., Unit J105, Lakewood Ranch

$35

Call 355-4718.

Want a taste of the 2019 Forks & Corks Grand Tasting? Head to Lakewood Ranch, where Fine Wine & Tastings on Main is hosting an international group of vintners in town for the food and wine festival. Get to know the winemakers and winery representatives while sipping on dozens of wines from across the country and the world.

Nik’s Pick: GBM Poetry Slam

Bust a rhyme — or watch other people do it — at this poetry slam offering local poets, musicians and other spoken-word artists the chance to show off their talent. Enjoy refreshments, a DJ and cash and door prizes at this energetic event hosted by Greatness Beyond Measure — GBM — and Heard ‘Em Say Teen Poetry.

If You Go

When: 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Alfred R. Goldstein Library, Ringling College of Art and Design, 2745 Old Bradenton Road

Tickets: Free admission

Info: Call 735-5261.

Honoring Heroes — Sarasota Choral Festival

4 p.m. at Riverview Performing Arts Center, 1 Ram Way

$15-$35

Call 921-4845.

The visual and musical arts combine for this evening celebrating three heroes from the local fire, paramedic and police departments. Key Chorale, Sarasota Orchestra and Ringling College of Art and Design have teamed up for this performance of Stephen Paulus’ Grammy-winning composition “Prayers and Remembrances” and other patriotic songs accompanied by student-made mini-documentaries telling the stories of the honorees.

Student Ten-Minute Playwriting Festival

7:30 p.m. at Jane B. Cook Theatre, FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

$25; students $10

Call 799-7224.

Leave it to the young people. Theatre Odyssey celebrates young artistic talent with its annual Ten-Minute Playwriting Festival for high school students (not quite kids, but not quite adults). This year’s lineup includes eight original plays written by students at Sarasota High School, State College of Florida Collegiate School and St. Stephen’s Episcopal School competing for a $1,000 cash scholarship and the $100 runner-up award. Runs through Sunday.

Gladys Knight

8 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

From $82

Call 953-3368.

We heard it through the grapevine that the Empress of Soul is headed to Sarasota. Seven-time Grammy winner Gladys Knight has excelled in not only music, but film and television throughout her celebrated career, and in this live performance she’ll perform several of her No. 1 hits across the pop, gospel, R&B and adult contemporary genres including “You and I Ain’t Nothin’ No More,” “Midnight Train to Georgia” and more.

Ensemble Dal Niente with George Lewis

8 p.m. at Mildred Sainer Pavilion, New College of Florida, 5313 Bay Shore Road

$15

Call 487-4888.

New Music New College has a knack for bringing extraordinary modern musicians to Sarasota for performances, and the group’s first show of 2019 is no exception. Chicago-based Ensemble Dal Niente quickly gained critical acclaim (after forming in 2004) for its ability to make even the most demanding of contemporary works both captivating at accessible. Enjoy this program of pieces by George Lewis, Anthony Braxton, Katherine Young and Anthony Cheung that all have roots in improvisation.

SUNDAY

Savory Swing Band

3 p.m. at St. Andrew United Church of Christ, 6908 Beneva Road

$10

Call 284-8465.

Savory Swing Big Band knows how to make your foot tap. This 18-piece big band performs throughout Sarasota in support of All Faith’s Food Bank. This year, the dynamic group led by local music legend Dick Hamilton is kicking things off with a tribute to greats such as Frank Sinatra, Bobby Daren, Dean Martin and more alongside vocalist John Rinell.

‘Forbidden Broadway’

3 p.m. at Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Building 5, Venice

$25 to $45

Call 306-1202.

Everyone loves a good roast. OK, not everyone, but this one is fun. Artists Series Concerts of Sarasota is kicking off its 2019 Venice series season with this Off-Broadway musical revue that brings Great White Way legends of both the past and present through quick-witted satire in a knee-slapping roast of theater’s biggest performers and songwriters from iconic shows such as “Chicago,” “Annie,” “Les Misérables,” “The Lion King,” and “Hamilton.”

Mile Twelve Bluegrass Band

7 p.m. at Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court

$15; $20 day of

Call 1-800-838-3006.

Sometimes young bands are expected to uphold old music traditions. The good ones do so while putting their own spin on traditional methods. Mile Twelve walks the line between original and traditional bluegrass music, and the group is gaining recognition because of its in-between-two-worlds style. Experience Evan Murphy, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, Nate Sabat, BB Bowness and David Benedict’s daring and creative songs live at Fogartyville.

Drag Queen Bingo Bonanza

8 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$20

Call 925-3869.

LDG Productions presents Sarasota’s beloved queen, Beneva Fruitville, in the naughtiest game of bingo in town. Enjoy performances by special quests and plenty of surprises — you’re in for a wild night.