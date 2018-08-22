This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Aug. 23

THURSDAY, AUG. 23

Summertime Local Time: Tony Hernandez

11 a.m. at BookStore1, 12 S. Palm Ave.

Free

Call 365-7900.

Tony Hernandez was born and raised in the circus. Now a photographer, writer, actor, producer and director, he’s sharing his story, which starts with entering into a Hernandez Troupe act at the age of 2. From being recognized by the “Guinness Book of World Records” to carrying actor Neal Patrick Harris on his shoulders across the high wire, he’s got lots of memories to share.

SOG Summer Salons

11:30 a.m. at Bird Key Yacht Club, 301 Bird Key Drive

$40

Call 960-1453.

The Sarasota Opera Guild is aiming to impress with its final salon of the summer, featuring bass clarinetist Calvin Falwell. His set list ranges from pieces by Bach to Billie Holiday, so strap in for a time-traveling, genre-hopping evening with this soloist and chamber music collaborator who holds the third bass clarinet-utility chair with Sarasota Orchestra and teaches at the University of South Florida School of Music.

Wine Tasting Dinner

6:45 p.m. at Lolita Tartine, 1419 Fifth St.

$55

Call 952-3172.

Head to Lolita Tartine for this four-course meal, the stars of which are a savory smoked salmon tiramisu and magret de canard with maple syrup and celery puree. Each course is paired with a glass of French wine. There’s much more to the French than croissants, mes amies.

Don't Miss: Shane Mauss

This isn’t Shane Mauss’ first rodeo. The stand-up comic is a regular on “The Bob and Tom Show,” Sirius Radio and several podcasts, and he’s performed internationally on TV shows such as Just For Laughs “Funny As Hell” on HBO Canada, BBC’s “The World Stands Up” and Just For Laughs Australia at The Sydney Opera House. Now you can catch him in Sarasota through Aug. 26.

If You Go

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

Tickets: $18 to $21

Info: Call 925-3869.

Volumes: Special Performances

7:30 and 8:30 p.m. at The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$15; student with ID $5

Call 360-7399.

Art meets sound at The Ringling’s latest exhibit. “Volumes” by contemporary artist Ezra Masch is an immersive audio-visual installation that uses live sound from a drum set to turn on lights in a site-specific three-dimensional grid. Composer and bandleader Brian Blade is the next musician to take a turn with the work, a performer who has toured with jazz stars such as Chick Corea, Pat Metheny and Wayne Shorter.

FRIDAY, AUG. 24

Ghosts & Gruesomes Tour

8 p.m. at Key Culinary Tours, 301 John Ringling Blvd.

$18

Call 893-4664.

Hop on this ghoulish tour ... if you dare. Learn about Sarasota’s mysterious past, from ghost stories to creepy murder cases, on this 75-minute walking tour to see Sarasota’s dark side. Not recommended for small children.

SATURDAY, AUG. 25

Art Central Open Studios

11 a.m. at Art Central, 1330-1340 Central Ave.

Free

Call (917) 675-0640.

Get an insider look at the studios of artists Kathy Wright, Wayne Eastep and Lucy Barber with this behind-the-scenes tour. Each artist’s working studio in the Central-Cocoanut Historic District will be open for guests to browse available works, meet the artists and exchange ideas.

73º Flea Indie August Market

6 p.m. at JDub’s Brewing Co. & Tap Room, 1215 Mango Ave.

Free

Call 955-2739.

Looking for the perfect gift? Every month 73º Flea has got your back with its pop-up market at JDub’s Brewing Co. & Tap Room. Browse tons of handmade goods from jewelry to plants to clothing, all created by local artists and crafters. Vendors change monthly, but shoppers can always count on Myakka’s Gold Apiary and Yolkers Wilde Dairy Goats being there. So grab a local brew and show your support for Sarasota’s independent businesses.

Sommerfest

6 p.m. at Music Compound, 1751 Cattlemen Road

$15 for members and students, $20 for nonmembers, free for kids

Call 350-1738.

Join the German American Social Club of Sarasota and say “prost!” to supporting students studying German here and abroad. Get in an Oktoberfest frame of mind by grabbing a brew and a German bite from Schnitzel Trailer. DJ Bustin Justin from Party Pro DJ’s will be playing top German and American hits all night, and $4 beer (Beck’s, Stella Artois, Krombacher Pilsener, Krombacher Dunkel and Bud Light) and $1 water and soda tickets will be available.

Fully Caffeinated Comedy Tour

7 p.m. at Sarasota Community Church, 4041 Bahia Vista St.

$20, $30 VIP

Call 1-800-965-9324.

There are coffee fans, and then there’s Anita Renfroe. This comedian came up with a whole stand-up tour themed around the drink. Get ready for this caffeine connoisseur and her side-splitting laughter-filled act. The tagline says it all: “She’s got a ‘latte’ to say.” Group rates available.

FST Improv: Comedy Lottery Saturdays

7:30 p.m. at Bowne’s Lab Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St.

$12-$15

Call 366-9000.

Sick of sitting in a theater and watching action happen without any audience connection? What if you could be part of it? Before every Comedy Lottery show, 12 lucky audience members get to choose an improv game out of FST’s bucket of more than 50 games. The result is a short-form improv show made up of scenes, songs and sketches derived from those 12 chosen games. Runs through Sept. 22.

Sweat n’ Sing Karaoke Dance: ’80s Edition

8 p.m. Mama’s Got Groove, 3303 Bahia Vista St.

$20

Call 315-9594.

Yes, cardio karaoke is a thing, and the world needs to know about it. Especially when it’s ’80s-themed. If you’re in need of a night out with the girls (sans little ones) and you want to get a workout in while you do it, this event is ideal. Sweat your stress — microphone in hand — by jamming out to classics like “Hungry Like a Wolf,” “Don’t Stop Believin’” and more. Must be 21+ to attend.

SUNDAY, AUG. 26

HD at the Opera House presents ‘Don Quixote’

1:30 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave

$20

Call 328-1300.

Who doesn’t love a classic tale of an old, overly imaginative man who thinks he’s a heroic knight-errant? Based on Miguel de Cervantes’ mock-chivalric romance, this 1966 version of the beloved opera was created by legendary Russian dancer Rudolf Nureyev for the Vienna State Ballet. The result is a flamboyant fusion of Spanish color and Russian dance that does the 1869 original’s creators, choreographer Marius Petipa and composer Ludwig Minkus, proud.

Nik's Pick: Drag Queen Bingo Bonanza, Eighth Anniversary Show

Sarasota’s longest-running live show is turning eight, and LDG Productions wants you to help celebrate. Take a walk down memory lane with special guest Tamiami Trails and get an intimate look at what it takes to put on a successful drag show for nearly a decade. Show contains strong adult content and language.

If You Go

When: 8 p.m. Sunday

Where: McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

Tickets: $20

Info: Call 925-3869.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 29

The Honey Vines

7:30 p.m. at The Reserve, 1322 N. Tamiami Trail

Free admission

Call 702-5859.

Melanie Bozsa and Andrea Wirth are the singer-songwriter masterminds behind The Honey Vines, a Midwestern musical duo making its return to The Reserve stage. Enjoy an evening of acoustic rock, country and folk songs about love, faith and hope from this pair. They opened a small music studio, Honey Vinyl Music Studio, in 2013 to teach introduction to guitar, piano and vocals. Bonus: There will be happy hour specials on select craft beers and wines.