Thursday

North County K-12 Spring Art Show

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Art Center Sarasota, 707 N. Tamiami Trail

Free

Visit ArtSarasota.org

Celebrate the skill of local student artists! The work of students from 17 elementary, seven middle and six high schools throughout Sarasota County will be on display at Art Center Sarasota through May 21. Prizes include a full year of tuition from State College of Florida and a pair of $10,000 scholarships from Ringling College of Art and Design.

Friday

Sarasota Shrimp & Music Festival

4-10 p.m. at JD Hamel Park, 199 Bayfront Drive

Free

Visit paragonfestivals.com.

Sure, you've been to music festivals and to food festivals. But have you ever been to a shrimp and music festival? The eighth annual Sarasota Shrimp & Music Festival aims to give you all you can handle in smooth sounds and edible crustaceans, and festival attendees will have an opportunity to browse an arts-and-crafts marketplace in between bands. If you can't make it Friday, the festival will also run from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The Wind in the Willows

7:30 p.m. at Jervey Theatre, 140 W. Tampa Ave.

$12-$20

Visit venicetheatre.org.

This beloved children's classic has been adapted into a play that has been performed in more than 200 theaters. Settle in as the Venice Theatre tells the story of a friendship that bridges the boundaries of the animal kingdom. Runs through May 29.

This painting by Yulner Diaz will be auctioned off at the Friday evening performance of NocheUnidos. (Courtesy photo)

DON'T MISS

NocheUnidos

You've got your orchestra over here and your mariachi band over there. Now smash them together.

UnidosNow is inviting the community to celebrate the organization's 10th anniversary of advocating for a better future for the Latino population of Sarasota and Manatee counties.

The 72-piece Venice Symphony and Mariachi Cobre will take center stage, blending the sounds and traditions of two art forms that have stood the test of time and culture.

The Friday night event will be held at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, and there will also be a Saturday afternoon encore performance at the Venice Performing Arts Center.

When: 7:30 p.m. May 20; 2:30 p.m. May 21

Where: Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail and Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice

Tickets: $30-$120

Info: UnidosNow.org/nocheunidos

Hermitage Poet’s Corner — DaMaris B. Hill and Kirya Traber

5 p.m. at Bookstore 1, 117 S. Pineapple Ave.

$5, Registration required

Visit HermitageArtistRetreat.org

Listen in as two masters of the written word discuss their distinctive turns of phrase. DaMaris B. Hill, an associate professor of creative writing at the University of Kentucky, will share selections from "Breath Better Spent: Living Black Girlhood," and playwright/poet Kirya Traber will tease her forthcoming novel and share works from her illustrious past.

In Studio Performance featuring Sea Lee

7 p.m. at Sarasota Contemporary Dance, 1400 Blvd. of the Arts

$20

Visit SarasotaContemporaryDance.org

Sea Lee will wow you with her technical skill and inventive choreography. Lee, who earned a master in fine arts and a fellowship from Hollins University/American Dance Festival, has been on the faculty at University of Tampa and St. Petersburg College.

Saturday

Whole Band Quatro

8 p.m. at Fogartyville, 525 Kumquat Court

$15 members, $18 non-members

Visit WSLR.org/fogartyville

It may not be the Whole Band, but it's the business end of it. The Whole Band Quatro, a four-part and slightly scaled down version of the Whole Band, will showcase the collective's original music. Singers Callie Chappell and Kevin Thompson will handle the vocals, and they'll be supported by pedal steel player Dave Pearce and bassist J.P. Coley.

The Invention of Seeds — Annalisa Dias

10:30 a.m. at Historic Asolo Theatre, 5401 Bay Shore Road

Free members; $5 non-members

Visit Ringling.org

Annalisa Dias, artist-in-residence, will bring you an informal reading of her new work "The Invention of Seeds," which traces a story from seeds, pollinators, soils and the scientists who study them. What separates humans from the foods we eat? Dias will attempt to answer that philosophical question on Saturday morning.

'Alice in Wonderland'

1 and 5:30 p.m. at Riverview High School, 1 Ram Way

$20-$30; $10 children’s tickets

Visit SarasotaBallet.org

Student dancers from the Sarasota Ballet School and Dance — The Next Generation will bring you the classic story of Alice in Wonderland told through the prism of dance in two performances at Riverview High School.

Ben Bogart and Winnie Cheung will provide the soundtrack for 2 Hot 2 Tango. (Courtesy photo)

Sunday

OUR PICK

'2 Hot 2 Tango'

It's red-hot intimate dance with the delicate intonations of a piano and bandoneón duo.

Ben Bogart and Winnie Cheung will provide a soundtrack of the most familiar tunes from the history of Argentina's tango composers, and World Tango Champion Fernanda Ghi and her partner Silvio Grand will move closely cheek-to-cheek.

Ghi, the founder of an eponymously named dance company, was nominated for a Tony Award for her work in the 1998 production of Forever Tango, and she's been one of the world's foremost ambassadors of the dance for over 20 years.

2 Hot 2 Tango will perform for one night only.

When: 3 p.m. May 22

Where: Historic Asolo Theater, 5401 Bay Shore Road

Tickets: $25-$45

Visit: ArtistSeriesConcerts.org

HD at the Opera House — Rigoletto

1:30 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$22

Visit SarasotaOpera.org

Opera season is over in Sarasota, but you can still scratch your itch at the Opera House. The Royal Opera House in London will present the three-act Verdi masterpiece Rigoletto, and you can take it all in without flying across the Atlantic. Rigoletto is just the first act of the Sarasota Opera's HD at the Opera House series, which will run through August.

Organ virtuoso Dr. Kalle Toivio will share his skill at St. Boniface Church. (Courtesy photo)

Dr. Kalle Toivio

6 p.m. at St. Boniface Church, 5616 Midnight Pass Road

$20, $10 college students, Free 18 and under

Visit BonifaceChurch.org

Dr. Kalle Toivio will be bringing his world class skill on the organ to bear in a performance at St. Boniface Church. Toivio, the director of music at the Church of Notre Dame NYC, has earned many distinctions for his exemplary playing including First Prize at the American Guild of Organists National Competition in Organ Improvisation in 2018.

Monday

La Lucha Trio Monday Night Jazz Cabaret

7:30 p.m. at FST’s John C. Court Cabaret, 1265 First. St.

$35-$39

Visit JazzClubSarasota.org.

La Lucha has taken their skill to Europe and back. The trio — which consists of bassist Alejandro Arenas, pianist John O'Leary and drummer Mark Feinman — has performed at international festivals in Spain and Italy, and they'll bring their chemistry and skill to the John C. Court Cabaret for one night.

Wednesday

Opening Reception: Drita Dawn

5-8 p.m. at Creative Liberties, 901-B Apricot Ave.

Free

Visit CreativeLiberties.net

Creative Liberties has billed itself as a group of artists that are in the business of helping other artists, and they'll give feature artist Drita Dawn a helping hand at a reception on Wednesday.

Dawn, an abstract artist, will exhibit some of her works at the Creative Liberties studio and be on hand to the meet the public and answer questions about her process.