Thursday

'Hidden Gems'

4:30 p.m. at Holley Hall, 709 N. Tamiami Trail

$29-$40

Sarasota Music Festival continues with an afternoon of lesser-known pieces from masters. The program begins with Dmitri Shostakovich's Five Pieces for Violin, Oboe, and Piano, followed by Three Pieces for Cello and Piano from Nadia Boulanger, who is one of the top music teachers of the 20th century. The evening concludes with Gabriel Fauré's Piano Quartet No. 1 in C Minor.

Art After 5

5-8 p.m. at The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$15; children 6-17 $5; children 5 and under and members free

Looking for an inexpensive date activity or night out with the squad? Explore The Ringling’s art exhibition galleries and the Kotler-Coville Glass Pavilion at a reduced rate. Tickets required.

Michael Mack and the Faces of Rock

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$25

Michael Mack has been gracing the McCurdy’s stage for many years, and now he’s back with his uniquely musical and audience participation-based act. Mack’s off-color song parodies have appeared on XM/Sirius and “The Bob and Tom Show,” and he has also been featured on ABC’s “The Next Big Thing” and “America’s Funniest People.” Runs through Sunday.

'Rabbit Hole'

7:30 p.m. at The Players Centre for Performing Arts, Studio 1130, 3501 S. Tamiami Trail

$26.50

The Players is heading down the "Rabbit Hole." This play, written by David Lindsay-Abaire, concerns a couple who are trying to recover from the tragic and unexpected death of their young son. What happens when grief manifests in very different ways? Will it ruin a relationship or ultimately make it stronger? Runs through June 19.

Friday

Friday Fest featuring Yesterdayze

5 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

Free

Get your groove on by heading to the Van Wezel’s Bayfront Lawn for the latest installment in the hall’s free summer concert series. Enjoy an evening of '60s tunes and country hits with this show band ready for a high-energy performance. Outside food and drinks are prohibited, but lawn chairs and blankets are welcome.

Visual Art: New Ways of Seeing

6:30 p.m. at Hermitage Artist Retreat Beach, 6630 Manasota Key Road, Englewood

$5

Visual artists and Hermitage fellows Aram Han Sifuentes and Amanda Williams talk about their creative process and share pieces of their work. Han Sifuentes, who works with fiber and materials, creates a place for empowerment and protest in forming multi-ethnic and multigenerational sewing circles. Williams uses bold colors to highlight the complexities of race, place and value in cities.

‘Disney’s The Jungle Book Kids’

7 p.m. at Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton

$20

Everyone’s favorite child adventurer takes the stage in this beloved show, a For Kids By Kids production. First published in 1894, the story of Mowgli and his animal friends living in the forest of India features themes still relevant today: freedom, obedience and bravery.

Jeff Scott will be a featured performer at Sarasota Music Festival's "Basically Baroque" concert. (Courtesy photo)

'Basically Baroque'

7:30 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$29-$50

This evening of diverse Baroque music at the Sarasota Music Festival features Jeff Scott's "Startin’ Sumthin,’" Caroline Shaw's “Stucco & Brocatelle" and Bach's Concerto for Two Violins in D Minor. The program ends with the full festival orchestra performing Handel's "Suite from Water Music."

Saturday

Downtown Venice Craft Festival

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Venice, 200 W. Miami Ave., Venice

Free

Feeling creative? Head to downtown Venice to enjoy the annual craft festival. This event is suitable for craft enthusiasts of all ages. Come see some of America’s most talented artisans displaying handmade jewelry, pottery, plant holders, soaps and more. An expansive green market with unique orchids will also be included. Runs through Sunday.

Mozart and Brahms

7:30 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$29-$65

The Sarasota Music Festival program opens with Brahms’ farewell to a lost love, String Sextet No. 2 in G Major, followed by the brief selection "Entrée de Polymnie" from Jean-Philippe Rameau’s final opera, "Les Boréades." The evening closes with Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 24 in C Minor, one of his just two minor-key piano concertos.

Comedy Lottery

7:30 p.m. at FST's Bowne's Lab, 1265 First St.

$15

Sick of sitting in a theater and watching action happen without any audience connection? What if you could be part of it? Before this Comedy Lottery, 12 lucky audience members will choose an improv game out of a bucket of more than 50 games. The result is a short-form improv show made up of scenes, songs and sketches derived from those 12 chosen games. Continues every Saturday.

Sunday

'Rising Stars 2'

2:30 p.m. at Holley Hall, 709 N. Tamiami Trail

$15-$22

Enjoy an afternoon of short chamber works and movements at the Sarasota Music Festival. Featured pieces are "Allegro Vivace" from Felix Mendelssohn's Sextet in D Major; "Alborado," "Son" and "Vals Venezolano" from Paquito D'Rivera's "Aires Tropicales"; and "Entrata" and "Menuetto" from Beethoven's Serenade in D Major.

Monday

DON'T MISS: AACT World Fest

Various times at Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice

$20; festival packages $175-$575

American Association of Community Theatre's worldwide, weeklong festival is hosted at Venice Theatre. Performances from 10 countries — Brazil, the U.S., Italy, Bangladesh, France, Armenia, Germany, Poland, the U.K., Switzerland and Ukraine — will be held from June 20-25.

Monday Night Jazz at the Cabaret

7:30 p.m. at FST's John C. Court Cabaret, 1265 First St.

$25-$39

The Cole Hazlitt Latin Jazz Band features in this week's Jazz Club Monday Cabaret. Hazlitt leads the vibes alongside Frankie Pineiro on congas, Anthony Aldissi on piano, Andy Fonet on timbales and Mauricio Rodriquez on bass.

Tuesday

'Creative Voices'

7:30 p.m. at Holley Hall, 709 N. Tamiami Trail

$15-$22

Composers Caroline Shaw and Gabriel Kahane come together for a Sarasota Music Festival chamber concert with a sonically and emotionally rich palette. The program of 12 selections includes excerpts from Shaw's "Let the Soil Play Its Simple Part" and Kahane's "Book of Travelers," which Rolling Stone called "a stunning portrait of a singular moment in America." The concert is followed by a Q&A.

Wednesday

Open Mic Night

9 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

Free

Every Wednesday night is open mic night at McCurdy's Green Room Bar, and it’s bound to be a fun night. All interested comedians, who are at least 18 years old, are welcome to a five-minute slot. Advance online bookings are required. In addition to the free admission, there is no drink minimum.