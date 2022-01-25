Thursday

Luncheon Series: Studio Opera Stars

11 a.m. at Bird Key Yacht Club, 301 Bird Key Dr.

$54

Visit: ArtistSeriesConcerts.org.

Come enjoy a delectable meal and listen in as singers from the Sarasota Opera's Studio Artists Program play the Bird Key Yacht Club. Program director Maestro Johannes Löhner will accompany the singers as they power their way through a selection of opera favorites.

Chamber Soirée 6: ‘Inheritance’

5:30 p.m. at Holley Hall, 709 N. Tamiami Trail

$38-$48

Visit: SarasotaOrchestra.org.

Family ties are the theme for this event; the three featured composers -- Beethoven, Mozart and Michael Tilson Thomas -- all entered their field after learning their craft from their father.

The orchestra will play Beethoven's 'Quintet Op. 16 for Piano and Winds,' Mozart's 'String Quartet No. 17, K. 458, "The Hunt'", and 'Street Song' by Thomas.

‘Dance Makers’

7 p.m. at Jane B. Cook Theatre, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

$10-$45

Visit: SarasotaContemporaryDance.org.

A number of nationally acclaimed contemporary choreographers -- including Dazaun Soleyn, Jennifer Nugent and Adele Myers -- will be taken on by the expressive movers of the Sarasota Contemporary Dance troupe.

Dance Makers will also bring back "Kinda Cagey," a piano and dancer duet performed by Leymis Bolaños Wilmott and Francis Schwartz.

Runs through Jan. 30.

Lynne Koplitz

7:00 p.m. at McCurdy's Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$25

Visit: McCurdysComedy.com.

You may have seen her on her Netflix special, 'Hormonal Beast.' Now Lynne Koplitz is coming to make you laugh in person. Koplitz will play two shows Friday and two shows Saturday before wrapping up her stay Sunday. Koplitz, a Long Island, New York native, has also appeared in several Comedy Central programs.

Harry Connick Jr.

8:30 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 7777 N. Tamiami Trail

$162-$207

Visit: VanWezel.org.

The New Orleans crooner will be the featured performer at the 2022 Van Wezel Inspiration Gala. Connick Jr., a star of stage and screen, will play selections from his distinguished career as diners help to contribute to support arts education in Sarasota. The Inspiration Gala is in its 20th year of working toward its mission of enriching the community through the power of the arts.

Friday

Jazz at Two: The Five Points Quintet

2 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Church, 3975 Fruitville Rd.

$10-$20

Visit: JazzClubSarasota.org.

Guitarist Marc Mannino fronts the Five Points Quintet, which plays a variety of standards as well as jazz and bossa nova. The supporting musicians are vocalist Darcie Allen, saxophone player Pete Carney, drummer Bob Lunergan and bassist Pete Innocenti.

Love and Betrayal will bring the classic ballets of Ashton and de Valois to the Sarasota stage. (Courtesy photo)

‘Love & Betrayal’

It's a classic repertoire of British ballet fronted by routines choreographed by Sir Frederick Ashton and Dame Ninette de Valois. Ashton's "Valses noble et sentimentales" will be presented again by Iain Webb, who worked with Ashton on the ballet in 1987 and revived it here in Sarasota in 2012.

"The Rake's Progress" was choreographed decades ago by de Valois, and Margaret Barbieri was tutored directly by the legendary figure.

Now, Barbieri brings the de Valois choreography back to Sarasota for the first time since 2016.

When: 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 28; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 29 and Jan. 30; 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 31.

Where: FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

Tickets: $40-$115

Info: SarasotaBallet.org.

Kansas: ‘Point of Know Return’

8 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 7777 N. Tamiami Trail

$68-$141

Visit: VanWezel.org.

Carry on my wayward band. Kansas has been touring the country for nearly five decades, and this tour commemorates their fifth album, which contained the smash hit "Dust in the Wind." Kansas has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, and they're bringing the Midwest to Van Wezel.

Saturday

Tony Sands Presents ‘Rat Pack Together Again!’

2 p.m. at Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 3rd Ave W., Bradenton

$30

Visit: ManateePerformingArtsCenter.org.

They're still swinging. Relive the timeless singing of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. as the revival act's hep cats cruise through some of the best known songs in the pop canon.

Alan Wasserman and Midge Johnson team up for a presentation on the history of abstract expressionism. (Courtesy photo)

History of Abstract Expressionism

4:30 p.m. at Midge Johnson Fine Art, 3983 Destination Drive, Osprey

$25

Visit: MidgeJohnsonFineArt.com.

The moving worlds of piano and painting intersect at Midge Johnson's Fine Art gallery.

This one-hour event will feature piano playing of Alan Wasserman and commentary by Johnson as the married couple trace the movement of abstract expressionism in both music and art.

The Grand Shanghai Circus

7 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 7777 N. Tamiami Trail

$22-$57

Visit: VanWezel.org.

Prepare to be astounded as the grand spectacle of the Grand Shanghai Circus flits across the stage for one night only at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. Dancers, acrobats and aerial fits of strength are on the menu here in Sarasota for the traveling circus company playing in a traditional American circus stronghold.

FST Improv: ‘Life's a Beach’

8:30 p.m. at FST's Bowne's Lab Theatre, 1265 1st St.

$15

Visit: FloridaStudioTheatre.org.

If you're in the audience, you'll have a hand in directing where this program goes. FST Improv looks to poke fun at snowbirds and beach bums with sketches, musicals and classic improv games.

The troupe will solicit audience suggestions before steering the fun to discuss what makes Sarasota the welcoming place it is.

Sunday

Winter Concert

Lakewood Ranch Wind Ensemble

2 p.m. at Peace Presbyterian Church, 12705 FL-64 East, Lakewood Ranch

$10

Visit: LWRWindEnsemble.org.

The ensemble's Winter Concert will feature songs composed by John Philip Sousa, Percy Grainger and Robert Schumann, among others. The Lakewood Ranch Wind Ensemble was formed as a professional level community band; it debuted in 2019 and played a July 4th concert with the Choral Artists of Sarasota last year.

The Choir of Man

7 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 7777 N. Tamiami Trail

$22-$57

Visit: VanWezel.org.

It's a love message to your local pub, and the Choir of Man hopes you'll spend the evening drinking and singing.

The international sensation -- which features a live, working bar on stage -- will bring a variety of voices to bear on a succession of pop, Broadway, folk and pub rock tunes.

‘Let’s Hang On!’ Frankie Valli Tribute Show

7:30 p.m. at Venice Theatre’s Jervey Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W.

Tickets $42

Visit: VeniceTheatre.org.

Pay tribute both to the music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons but also to the smash hit "Jersey Boys" that chronicles their rise to fame. It's tight harmonies, taut choreography and high notes as far as the ear can hear.

void brings an interesting combo of audio and visual elements to the stage.

Monday

‘Void’

8 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 1031 S. Euclid Ave.

$25

Visit: ENSRQ.org.

It's a feast for all the senses. "void" is a work by Elizabeth A. Baker that will combine visual projection, electronic processing and the acoustic performance of concert instrumentalists.

Monday Night Jazz Cabaret with Zach Bartholomew Trio

7:30 p.m. at FST’s John C. Court Cabaret, 1265 1st St.

$39, members $35

Visit: JazzClubSarasota.org.

Get down with Zach Bartholomew as he plays the music of Chick Corea. Bartholomew, a pianist, composer and music educator, has performed at a number of national and international engagements over the years including the Jacksonville Jazz Festival and the Monterey Jazz Festival.

It's all Emanuel Ax and all Chopin for one evening at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. (Courtesy photo)

Tuesday

Pianist Emanuel Ax performs Chopin

7:30 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 7777 N. Tamiami Trail

$30-$95

Visit SCASarasota.org/GreatPerformers.

Emanuel Ax, winner of a handful of Grammy Awards, is coming to Van Wezel to pay tribute to Chopin. Ax, a piano professor at Juilliard who has collaborated with famed cellist Yo-Yo Ma on multiple award-winning productions, won Honorable Mention at the International Chopin Festival in 1970.

Wednesday

‘Rose’

7:30 p.m. at Studio 1130, 3501 S. Tamiami Trail

$18-$36

Visit: SarasotaJewishTheatre.org.

Call your mother. And then settle in for a one-woman tour de force that will take the show's protagonist from the devastation of the Holocaust to the triumph of living a peaceful life in Miami Beach.

A Few of our Favorite Things

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday

Free with museum admission

Visit: RinglingCollege.Gallery/BaschGlass.

This exhibit of fine glasswork art opened this month and will run through March 25. Don't miss the exceptional pieces of craftsmanship and unique commissions from some of the world's most renowned artisans.