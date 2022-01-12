Thursday

PMP Alumni: At Home

11 a.m. virtual performance

Free

Visit: PerlmanSuncoast.org/pmp-alumni-at-home-2021-2022.

Violinist Nathan Meltzer and pianist Jessica Osborne will headline a performance by Perlman Music Program alumni. Meltzer, the youngest competitor to win the Windsor Festival International String Competition at age 16, is building an international reputation. Osborne holds a doctorate in musical arts from Yale University and has been teaching the art of playing piano for 20 years.

NY Gilbert & Sullivan Players with Joseph Holt

5:30 p.m. at Selby Gardens, 1534 Mound St.

$40

Visit: ArtistsSeriesConcerts.org.

Make way for some wandering minstrels. The NY Gilbert and Sullivan Players have been singing the classics for nearly a half-century, and they've become the premier Gilbert and Sullivan repertory ensemble.

Joseph Holt will play the piano for this event, and three members of the troupe -- David Macaluso, Cameron Smith and Laurelyn Watson Chase -- will hit the high and low notes on some of the most familiar show tunes ever composed.

'Chaplin: The Musical'

7:30 p.m. at Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton

$30-$38

Visit ManateePerformingArtsCenter.org.

He was more than a movie star. Charlie Chaplin, the actor, filmmaker and composer who was a gigantic star in the silent film era, will be the subject of this musical that aims to tell the story of his life and the creation of his beloved screen Tramp persona. Runs through Jan. 30.

DaNiesha Carr stars as Billie Holliday in Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill. (Courtesy photo: Renee McVety Photography)

Friday

Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill

7:30 p.m. at Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W, Venice

$32; college students $20 college; youth $15

Visit VeniceTheatre.org.

Imagine yourself transported back to 1959 for one of Billie Holliday's final performances. That's the motif for Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill, and DaNiesha Carr will star as the iconic singer. The play is directed by Kristofer Geddie, and William Coleman is the musical director. Runs through Feb. 20.

Preludes: 'The Pearl Fishers'

10 a.m. at Westminster Towers, 1522 Fourth Ave. W., Bradenton

$5

Visit SarasotaOpera.org/Manatee-Opera-Guild.

Learn more about the upcoming three-act opera The Pearl Fishers from experts. The French language opera features music by Georges Bizet and a libretto by Eugène Cormon and Michel Carré, and it will run from March 5 to March 19.

Music of Broadway + Tin Pan Alley

10:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 2050 Oak St.

Free

Visit SarasotaMusicClub.org.

Jazz trombone player Michael Treni and pianist Al Dominguez will be joined by bassist Cameron Kayne as they take on standards and immortal classics from master craftsmen.

Jazz at Two: Kitt Moran Quartet

2 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Church, 3975 Fruitville Road

$10-$20

Visit JazzClubSarasota.org.

Kitt Moran and the Mike Moran Trio will tackle jazz standards and classics with panache. The Morans, who have played in a number of prominent jazz clubs and casino lounges, are supported by bassist Dominic Mancini and drummer Greg Caputo.

Violinist Amanda Nix of the Sarasota Orchestra is ready to take on the canon of the Beatles. (Courtesy photo: Matthew Holler.)

Our Pick

'Revolution: The Music of The Beatles'

7:30 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

$37-$88

Visit SarasotaOrchestra.org.

Hear The Beatles with strings and with no Phil Spector. The Sarasota Orchestra supports a band playing a selection of Fab Four tunes with the same aplomb they would play Beethoven or Bach. Continues at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22.

Hermitage Sunsets

5:30 p.m. at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 1534 Mound St.

$5

Visit HermitageArtistRetreat.org.

Award-winning playwright and composer Michael R. Jackson will give a presentation about his body of work, which includes critically acclaimed musical "A Strange Loop" as well as projects such as "White Girl in Danger" and "Accounts Payable." Registration is required.

Former SNL cast member Kevin Nealon brings his quick wit to McCurdy's Comedy Theatre.

Kevin Nealon

7 and 9:30 p.m. at McCurdy's Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$45

Visit McCurdysComedy.com.

You've seen him in countless sketches. Now it's your chance to see him in person. Kevin Nealon, an integral part of the "Saturday Night Live" cast for nine seasons, graces the McCurdy's Comedy Theatre stage for two shows on Friday night and two shows Saturday night.

Saturday

Memphis Motown Soul Experience in Concert

7 p.m. at Riverview Performing Arts Center, 1 Ram Way

$25-$59

Visit SunEvents.com.

Come out and hear the great soul music of an era gone by. The Memphis Motown Soul Experience tackles the work of The Temptations, The Four Tops, Marvin Gaye, the Supremes and more.

Adam Ezra Group

8 p.m. at Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court

$20; members $18

Visit WSLR.org/Fogartyville.

Frontman Adam Ezra and his band tackle everything from blues rock to folk ballads. The band, which formed in Boston, has been going strong for decades and built a following from a base of dive bars and house concerts.

FST Improv: 'Treble in Paradise'

7:30 p.m. at FST’s Bowne’s Lab Theatre, 1265 First St.

$12-$15

Visit FloridaStudioTheatre.org.

It's a fully fleshed-out improvisational musical based on three notes and one location. The cast of FST Improv's "Treble in Paradise" comes to the stage with no score, no script and no plan except to make the best music they can out of whatever material they gather.

German Cornejo and Gisela Galeassi of Tango Fire are ready to get up close and personal in Sarasota. (Courtesy photo: Oliver Neubert)

Monday

Don't Miss

Tango Fire

8 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

$37-$62

Visit VanWezel.org.

The Argentinian dance troupe helmed by German Cornejo brings their incomparable choreography and unforgettable chemistry to Sarasota for a command performance. The group includes World Tango Champions and the very best dancers from the most prominent tango houses in Buenos Aires.

Jazz at the FST Cabaret with Jeremy Carter

7:30 p.m. at John C. Court Cabaret, 1265 First St.

$35-$39

Visit JazzClubSarasota.org.

Jazz saxophone player Jeremy Carter and a trio of supporting musicians get right to the heart of the music. Carter, who played the 2019 Sarasota Jazz Festival, emerged from the St. Petersburg jazz scene and has made a name for himself with his searing performances that range from classical style to a more contemporary flavor.

Tuesday

Making Music Together

6 p.m. at Manatee School for the Arts, 700 Haben Blvd., Palmetto

Free

Visit ManateePerformingArtsCenter.org.

Come celebrate the Chamber Orchestra of Sarasota as it aims to support its school's string orchestra program and as it works on improving diversity in its repertoire and among its performers. Saxophone player Nalisio Taveras and clarinet player Michael Drapkin will be the featured soloists at this concert, which will include music composed by Scott Joplin, Ed Sheeran and more.

The cast of Jersey Boys (Courtesy photo: Joan Marcus)

'Jersey Boys'

7:30 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 7777 N. Tamiami Trail

$67-$117

Visit VanWezel.org.

Walk like a man. Get the real story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, who used their soaring harmonies to become stars around the world. Jersey Boys follows the artists from their roots in New Jersey to the heights of stardom and recounts their lives off stage.

Wednesday

Angels for Artists Virtual Art Auction

5:30 p.m. online at HaloArtsProject.com

Free

Visit HaloArtsProject.com.

The third annual Angels for Artists Virtual Art Auction will take place online Wednesday evening, and the Silent Art Auction will take place the following night at 5:30 p.m. at Mara Gallery.