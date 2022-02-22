Thursday

Luncheon Series: ‘Emerging Stars of Sarasota’

11 a.m. at Bird Key Yacht Club, 301 Bird Key Drive

$54

Celebrate the talents of Sarasota's next generation of virtuoso performers. These youngsters have worked with the Sarasota Youth Orchestra and are plotting their path through schooling and toward a potential future career in music.

‘PMP Alumni: At-Home’

11 a.m. virtual performance

Free

Cellist Chase Park is working toward his master's degree at Juilliard, and he's already managed to perform on stages in Paris and Berlin. Park's performance will be available for free at Perlman Music Program Suncoast's website or on their YouTube page.

‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’

7:30 p.m. at SCF’s Neel Performing Arts Center, 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton

$15, $5 students and staff

The students of SCF's Symphonic Band, Concert Choir and Chamber Choir bring you a celebration of Black History Month featuring some of the most unforgettable compositions written and performed by African-American artists.

Carmen Ciricillo

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$25

He's taken his act across the country for more than two decades. And Carmen Ciricillo is still making them laugh. Ciricillo will joke about family life and more in his five shows at McCurdy's; he'll play two shows each on Friday and Saturday night.

Hermitage Sunsets @ Selby: Violin, Dope, Honest & Evolved

6 p.m. at Selby Gardens, 1534 Mound St.

$5, registration required

Lady Jess is ready to show you the sounds of violin divorced from their normal context. Lady Jess, Hermitage fellow and a member of Beyonce's band, brings her consummate skill and pioneering attitude to an informal concert featuring music composed for acoustic violin during the COVID pandemic that interrupted so many performers' lives and schedules.

From Legend to History

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ringling Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Rd.

Free

Catch this slice of history before it leaves its perch in Sarasota. The Ringling's Community Gallery is currently displaying archival and archaeological evidence of people living in 19th century Angola, recognized as a historical part of the Underground Railroad by the National Parks Service. The exhibit will run until Feb. 28.

Benjamin Beilman brings his consummate skill to Sarasota. (Courtesy photo)

Friday

Benjamin Beilman, violin, and Alessio Bax, piano

7:30 p.m. at Riverview Performing Arts Center, 1 Ram Way

$25-$50

The Great Performers series continues with Benjamin Beilman and Alessio Bax tackling Ferrucio Bussoni and Cesar Franck.

Beilman, born in 1989, has followed his precocious skill all over the world. He's performed with major orchestras in Chicago, London, Antwerp and Zurich, among others.

Bax, who studied at Southern Methodist University, has won international piano competitions in England and Japan. Bax has performed with more than 150 orchestras worldwide.

Jazz at Two: Mark Moultrup Music

Jazz Club of Sarasota

2 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Church, 3975 Fruitville Road

$15, $20 for non-members

Jazz standards and the American Songbook will be on the bill when keyboard player Mark Moultrup takes the stage. Moultrup, who also sings, will be playing alongside drummer Jean Bolduc, bassist Mark Neuenschwander and trumpet player James Suggs.

In-Studio Performance featuring Karim Manning and Monessa Salley

7 p.m. at SCD Home Studio, 1440 Blvd. of the Arts, Suite 300

$20

Freestyle musician Karim Manning will set the beats, and Monessa Salley will dance to them in this collaborative cross-disciplinary show. The show will also be held Saturday night complete with a virtual streaming option for $10.

Pianist Aaron Diehl will take the audience on a musical journey through Gershwin's Piano Concerto in F Minor. (Courtesy photo.)

Masterworks 5: ‘Fairy Tales and Fireworks’

8 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

$35-$98

Pianist Aaron Diehl will take on Gershwin's Piano Concerto in F Minor, and award-winning conductor JoAnn Falletta returns to Sarasota to helm this production.

The program will open with Ravel's "Mother Goose Suite" and conclude with Rachmaninoff's "Symphonic Dances." Falletta, the music director of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, won a 2021 Grammy for Best Choral Performance as Conductor.

There will be an encore performance of Fairy Tales and Fireworks on Sunday afternoon starting at 2:30 p.m.

Saturday

Sarasota Winter Craft Show

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at JD Hamel Park, 199 Bayfront Drive

Free

Dozens of artisans will line JD Hamel Park for the Winter Craft Show, and visitors will have an opportunity to browse creative handiworks in painting, sculpture, jewelry, photography, glass, ceramics and much more.

Daughter of the Regiment comes back to Sarasota Opera for the first time since 1987. (Courtesy photo: Debra Hesser)

Donizetti’s ‘The Daughter of the Regiment’

Romantic love overtakes the love of corps and country in this comedic opera, which first debuted in Paris in 1840.

The opera — penned by Gaetano Donizetti and set to a libretto by Jules-Henri Vernoy de Saint-Georges and Jean-François Bayard — was last performed by Sarasota Opera back in 1987.

The long-running phenomenon has a passage that requires the main character Tonio to sing an aria with eight High C's, a signature of art made famous by Luciano Pavarotti in 1972.

William Davenport plays Tonio, and Jessica Sandidge stars as Marie, the titular daughter of the regiment.

There will be four other showings running through March 18.

WHEN:1:30 p.m., Feb. 19

WHERE: Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

TICKETS: $23-$145

‘Together Again’

2:30 and 7 p.m. at Riverview Performing Arts Center, 1 Ram Way

$30-$35

Chorus of the Keys is primed for their annual show, and this year they'll welcome special guests "Vocal Spectrum" to add to their beautiful harmonies. Settle in for pop favorites, show tunes, movie themes and more sung by a full-voiced group of performers.

Music Influencing Art

4:30 p.m. at Midge Johnson Fine Art, 3983 Destination Drive, Osprey

$25

Husband and wife duo Alan Wasserman and Midge Johnson invite you to see how the subconscious impacts art. Wasserman, a concert pianist, will play and Johnson, an abstract expressionist painter, will put down on canvas whatever comes to mind.

Chris Dingman Trio

8 p.m. at Fogartyville, 525 Kumquat Court

Tickets $22; members $20; students $11

Make way for the master of the vibraphone. Composer Chris Dingman will bring his band and his unique sensibility to Fogartyville, merging genres like jazz with world influences and trance-like grooves. The trio released an album, "Embrace, in 2020.

Monday

‘Ein Deutsches Requiem’

7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Sarasota, 2050 Oak St.

$35

Come see one of the most celebrated works by one of the most celebrated composers. Musica Sacra of Sarasota will tackle Brahms' "A German Requiem," composed more than 150 years ago. The music has been made more accessible by a new arrangement by Joachim Linckelmann that restores the richness of the original orchestration.

Engelbert Humperdinck

8 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

$37-$82

Release him. Engelbert Humperdinck is bringing his amazing stage name and considerable catalogue to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. Humperdinck first hit the charts in 1966 with "Release Me," a composition written by Eddie Miller. Humperdinck's version was the highest-selling British single in 1967, besting the Beatles' "Penny Lane/Strawberry Fields Forever" among others.

Jenny Medved won first prize for her watercolor painting "Sounding the Pu."

Tuesday

Winter Watercolors

Art Center Manatee is currently hosting the winners of the Florida Suncoast Watercolor Society Exhibition, and the exhibit will run until March 18. The entries were judged by Frank Spino, and they cover a wide gamut of subjects and scenes.

Sarasota's Jenny Medved won the $500 first prize for her painting "Sounding the Pu," and second prize went to Tampa's Donna Morrison for her study of breaking waves.

Art Center Manatee is also hosting the American Watercolor Society's traveling international exhibit at the same time.

Spino also has an exhibit in conjunction with Susanna Span called "Charisma of Color" showing at the Art Center Manatee.

WHEN: Now through March 18

WHERE: Art Center Manatee, 209 9th Street W., Bradenton

TICKETS: Free with museum admission

The Sweet Caroline Tour

8 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

$22-$62

Cracklin' Rosie get on board.

Tribute artist Jay White brings you the best of Neil Diamond, an act he's honed over 10,000 performances in venues around the world. White will help you turn on your heartlight; he's been traveling far without a home but not without a star.

Wednesday

Valarie Storm

7 p.m. at McCurdy's Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$25

Valarie Storm is starting her set at McCurdy's on Wednesday night and playing through the weekend. Storm has been touring for more than 20 years, and she'll play two shows on Friday night and another two on Saturday night for the McCurdy's faithful.