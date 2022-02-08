Thursday

Mike McCarthy

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$25

Visit: McCurdysComedy.com.

McCarthy, the self-styled "Comedy Barbarian," will bring his high-speed comedy act to McCurdy's for six shows. McCarthy has appeared on Showtime and Comedy Central, and he bills himself on Twitter as a sports fanatic, a heavy drinker, a family man and a crowd-slayer. Runs through Feb. 12.

Friday

Jazz at Two: Sarasota Jazz Project

2 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Church SRQ, 3975 Fruitville Road

$10 members, $20 non-members

Visit: JazzClubSarasota.org.

George McLain, co-founder of the Sarasota Jazz Project Big Band, will lead the 16-piece band through a number of jazz standards and classics. Pete BarenBregge, Kevin Celebi, Greg Caputo and Dave DeWitt will be part of the band, among others, and the performance will last about two hours.

Circus Sarasota will bring a host of incredible performers to the big tent at Nathan Benderson Park.

Circus Sarasota

7 p.m. at Circus Sarasota Big Top, Nathan Benderson Park

$20-$60

Visit: CircusArts.org.

The circus is coming to town.The Circus Arts Conservatory will bring its annual Circus Sarasota event to Nathan Benderson Park, where patrons will be invited to enjoy the spectacle of performance in an intimate European-style big top tent.There will only be 650 seats under the tent, and every one of them will feel close to the action.Aerialists, acrobats and jugglers will be on the bill, and many of the performers have made their mark on television programs like "America's Got Talent."There will also be animal acts incorporated into the show, and there will be plenty of opportunities to see the spectacle as Circus Sarasota will run through March 6.

In-Studio Performance featuring Raychel Ceciro and Eugenia Titterington

7 p.m. at SCD Home Studio, 1400 Blvd. of the Arts

$20

Visit: SarasotaContemporaryDance.org.

What do you have in common with a coral reef? Find out as Raychel Ceciro and Eugenia Titterington move and emote through a program designed to illustrate the turbulent lifespan of coral on planet Earth. The program will also be danced through on Saturday at 7 p.m., and viewers can virtually stream that performance for $10.

‘A.D. 387’

7:30 p.m. at Church of the Palms, 3223 Bee Ridge Road

$40-$50

Visit: KeyChorale.org.

Watch, listen and learn as Key Chorale sings the Te Deum, an ancient Christian hymn that is believed to date all the way back to the fourth century. Take a ride through the history of the hymn from Gregorian chant to trumpet and timpani and finally to the soaring melodies of the Romantic period.

‘The Temps, Tops, Supremes and Gladys: A Motown Review’

8 p.m. at Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 3rd Ave. W., Bradenton

$30-$55

Visit: ManateePerformingArtsCenter.org.

The Soul Sensations are bringing some friends and tearing through the Motown songbook to give new life to classic tracks from R&B and soul. Rich voices, extraordinary craftsmanship and memorable choreography will transport you back in time to the days of Smokey Robinson, Diana Ross and Gladys Knight.

‘The Shadow Box’

8 p.m. at Howard Studio Theatre, 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton

$15

Visit: SCF.edu/Academics/DramaticArts/default.asp.

Come see the students of State College of Florida embodying the work of Michael Cristofer. "The Shadow Box" made its Broadway debut in 1977 and earned the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best Play that year. The play was also made into a telefilm helmed by Paul Newman in 1980. Runs through Feb. 27.

Oshima Brothers

8 p.m. at Fogartyville, 525 Kumquat Court

$15, $20 nonmembers

Visit: WSLR.org/Fogartyville.

Maine-based indie duo Oshima Brothers — featuring real-life siblings Sean and Jamie Oshima — will treat Fogartyville to an evening of tight harmonies. Watch as the brothers employ acoustic and electric guitars, foot percussion, keyboards and bass to flesh out their infectious pop songs.

Saturday

Sarasota Open Air Fine Art Show

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Phillippi Estate Park, 5500 S. Tamiami Trail

Free

Visit: HotWorks.org.

The historic Phillippi Estate Park will play host to this two-day festival of fine arts and fine crafts, and a number of artists from different disciplines will have their works on sale to the public.

Works on offer will include paintings, clay, glass, sculpture, fiber, wood, jewelry and more, and there will be something for shoppers in all price ranges. The event will also take place at the same time on Sunday.

Giacomo Puccini's opera about the Napoleonic invasion of Italy will thrill Sarasota audiences.

Puccini's 'Tosca'

7 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$23-$130

Visit: SarasotaOpera.org.

This Giacomo Puccini opera has been thrilling audiences throughout the world since its debut in Rome in January of 1900, and the Sarasota Opera will give it new life with eight performances between Feb. 12 and March 19.

The opera is concerned with the historic events that transpired a century before its debut, namely Napoleon's invasion of Italy, and it takes the audience on a memorable ride that includes some transcendent arias.

‘The Simon and Garfunkel Story’

8 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 7777 N. Tamiami Trail

$42-$82

Visit: VanWezel.org

Hello darkness, my old friend. Are you ready to hear the story behind the close-knit harmonies of the beloved acoustic duo? The touring show will take you from Simon and Garfunkel's humble origins all the way through their historic split and reunion at the Central Park Concert in 1981, and it will have you singing from your seat.

Sunday

‘Copacabana Valentines’

3 p.m. at Riverview Performing Arts Center, 1 Ram Way

$30-$35

Visit: ThePopsOrchestra.org.

Does Barry Manilow know that you've raided his wardrobe? Dust off your leisure suit and sample the infectious ballads of the master pop craftsman courtesy of The Pops Orchestra and tribute artist Mark Sanders. The show will be held for two nights; Sunday night at Riverview Performing Arts Center and Monday night at the SCF Neel Performing Arts Center.

Suncoast Jazz Ambassadors

3 p.m. at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 3131 61st St.

$5

Visit: SunCoastConcertBand.org

Come swing into Sunday with the Suncoast Jazz Ambassadors. The big band will be playing its monthly engagement at Northminster Presbyterian Church, and all seating will be first come, first served.

‘Portraits and Landscapes’

5 p.m. at Church of the Redeemer, 222 S. Palm Ave.

$25

Visit: RedeemerSarasota.org.

Violinist Tania Moldovan, horn player William Winter and pianist Christopher Goddard will play selections from Brahms and other exciting works for horn and organ, and violin and piano. The event is meant to draw a dichotomy between the isolated indoor spaces and the boundless outdoor world.

Award-winning pianist Mackenzie Melamed is ready for his Sarasota closeup.

Mackenzie Melemed

6 p.m. at St. Boniface Episcopal Church

$20, $10 students

Visit: BonifaceChurch.org.

There just aren't enough awards for Mackenzie Melamed.

The young pianist has already been the recipient of the Arthur Rubenstein Prize, and he added a jade medal at the 2019 China International Music Competition.

Melamed, a graduate of Juilliard, has performed all over the United States and Europe, and he moved to Finland in 2020 in order to establish a new home base.

Susan Werner

4 p.m. at Fogartyville, 525 Kumquat Court

$30; $25 members; $15 students

Visit: WSLR.org/Fogartyville.

Contemporary folk artist Susan Werner will play hits and deep tracks from her nearly three decade run as a singer-songwriter. Werner, an Iowa native, released her latest album, "Flyover Country," in 2020.

Monday

The Four Phantoms in Concert

8 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 7777 N. Tamiami Trail

$27-$77

Visit: VanWezel.org

How did this spectral act get its name? By performing in one of the biggest Broadway acts. The titular Four Phantoms — Brent Barrett, John Cudia, Franc D’Ambrosio and Ciarán Sheehan — all have a wealth of experience performing in "The Phantom of the Opera" in its many incarnations. The concert experience is brought to life by music supervisor David Caddick and music director Ryan Shirar.

Tuesday

Mozart, Bartok and More!

5:30 and 7:30 p.m. at Church of the Redeemer, 222 S. Palm Ave.

$30

Visit: ChamberOrchestraSarasota.org

Music from the masters is on the menu at Church of the Redeemer. The Chamber Orchestra of Sarasota will take on the work of Mozart, Holst, Bartok, Dvorak and Tchaikovsky.

And if that's not enough, they'll also play through the world premiere of "William Dawson Jr: A Song Cycle," featuring vocalists Linda Hines Holloway and Christopher Holloway.

Gladys Knight

8 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 7777 N. Tamiami Trail

$67-$102

Visit: VanWezel.org.

Hear it through the grapevine. Sure, tribute acts to Gladys Knight are very popular. But she's not done singing her own tunes. The legendary soul singer will be live in Sarasota singing "The Midnight Train to Georgia" and several other tracks from her transcendent career that has lasted longer than a half-century.

Wednesday

‘Beehive: The ’60s Musical’

7:30 p.m. at Studio 1130, 3501 S. Tamiami Trail

$25

Visit: ThePlayers.org.

The Players Centre presents big voices and big hairdos. This show, which will run through Feb. 27, follows six young women who grow up in the turbulent 60's and features a soundtrack of easily hummable hits like "Son of a Preacher Man" and "My Boyfriend's Back."