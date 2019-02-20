This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Feb. 21

THURSDAY

Academy of St. Martin in the Fields

7:30 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

From $30

Call 225-6500.

Sarasota Concert Association is bringing one of London’s best orchestras to Sarasota for an evening of music by Albinoni, Beamish, Mozart, Elgar and Bartok. This English chamber orchestra was nominated for a Grammy for Best Classical Instrumental Solo for a recording done with violinist Joshua Bell, so you know you’re in for a treat.

‘To Sarasota with Love’

8 p.m. at Neel Performing Arts Center, 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton

From $34

Call 953-3434.

As Music Director Anu Tali prepares for the end of her career with Sarasota Orchestra at the close of this season, she’s bidding farewell to the city that became home. Join Tali to experience this musical love letter to the city, which features works by Glinka, R. Strauss, Mascagni, Grieg, Dvořák and Glazunov. Runs through Sunday.

‘Apples in Winter’

8 p.m. at Urbanite Theatre, 1487 Second St.

$5 to $31

Call 321-1397.

Miriam makes a mean apple pie. This story is about a special request for her version of America’s classic dessert — a request that requires her to make peace with a heinous act that took place more than two decades ago. This warm, emotional one-woman play will cause audiences to ponder the repercussions of violent crime on the perpetrator’s family. Runs through Feb. 24.

FRIDAY

Don't Miss: Chopin Project Concert Series: ‘Chasing Chopin’

Keep the legacy of Frédéric Chopin (and several other iconic classical composers) alive with this Chopin Project concert. The organization aims to make classical music more accessible, and one way to do so is by getting some of the world’s best emerging musicians to perform iconic compositions. Enjoy pieces by Chopin, Liszt, Rachmaninov, Schumann, Strauss and more performed by pianist Svetlana Smolina, who has performed everywhere from Carnegie Hall to the Lincoln Center.

If You Go

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Church of the Redeemer, 222 S. Palm Ave.

Tickets: From $35

Info: Call 800-838-3006.

New Stages: Matt Haimovitz and Vijay Iyer

7:30 p.m. at Historic Asolo Theater, The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$20 to $30

Call 360-7399.

Exciting and nonconformist cellist Matt Haimovitz will collaborate with jazz pianist and composer Vijay Iyer to perform this dynamic program of duets and solos. Together, their varied repertoire makes for a thrilling evening of modern music that’s part of The Ringling’s New Stages contemporary performance series. Runs through Saturday.

‘42nd Street’

7:30 p.m. at MainStage, Venice Theatre, 140 W. Tampa Ave., Venice

$36; college students $17; children $15

Call 488-1115.

Get your toes tapping with the infectious sounds of this musical based on the 1933 classic film of the same name. Follow the story of a wannabe dancer who winds up starring in a Broadway musical when the lead breaks her leg. Runs through March 24.

Antsy McClain

8 p.m. at Fogartyville Community Media & Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court

$15; $18 day of

Call 838-3006.

The Houston Chronicle called humorist, musician and multifaceted performer Antsy McClain “a creative force whose roots lie in songwriters like John Prine, Kris Kristofferson and Guy Clark.” Now, he’s coming to Sarasota to share his musical tales of life seen through the window of a mobile home.

SATURDAY

Art Central Open Studios

11 a.m. at Art Central, 1330-1340 Central Ave.

Free

Call 355-9605.

Get an insider look at the studios of artists Kathy Wright, Wayne Eastep, Lucy Barber and Miri Hardy with this behind-the-scenes tour. Each professional artist’s working studio in the Central-Cocoanut Historic District will be open for guests to browse available works, meet the artists and exchange creative ideas.

Nik’s Pick: 9 Years of Blood, Sweat & Beers

Come toast to the ninth birthday of one of Sarasota’s favorite watering holes. Grab some grub from Deli Deli Sandwich Co., Stocking Stuffers and Sweet Niche Baking Co., listen to live music by Ben Jacobs, Percy James and FIYAH WATA! And try speciality brews such as the Burial Beer Co. Shadowclock, Almanac Beer Co. Rose Sour and Green Man Brewery Trickster.

If You Go

When: Noon Saturday

Where: Mr. Beery’s, 2645 Mall Drive

Tickets: Free admission

Info: Call 343-2854.

‘The Crucible’

2 and 8 p.m. at FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

From $28.80

Call 351-8000.

Asolo Repertory Theatre takes on this tale of a 17th century Massachusetts village torn apart by fear and sexual repression. When a reverend finds a group of teenage girls in the woods dancing around a fire, it’s not long before the whole town is turned upside down with rumors of witchcraft. Runs through March 10.

73º Flea Indie Market

6 p.m. at JDub’s Brewing Co. & Tap Room, 1215 Mango Ave.

Free

Call 955-2739.

Looking for the perfect gift? Every month 73º Flea has got your back with its pop-up market at JDub’s Brewing Co. & Tap Room. Browse tons of goods from jewelry to plants to clothing, all created by local artists and crafters. Vendors change monthly, but this week’s shoppers can count on K-Nam Style food truck for some grub and Audio Orchid for some live music. So, grab a local brew and support Sarasota’s independent businesses.

2019 Beertopia

6 p.m. at Gold Coast Eagle Distributing, 7051 Wireless Court

$50

Call 747-1998.

Drinking for a good cause? Sign us up! Hernando de Soto Historical Society presents this sampling of craft and imported beers along with local dishes from area restaurants to benefit Eye Center Inc.’s Vision Foundation. Grab a new brew, sit back and enjoy live music, and if you’re feeling lucky, test your luck at the silent auction, the raffle, or both.

8th Annual Members Show and Paint Sarasota Paint Out

7 p.m. at Edson Keith Mansion, Phillippi Estate Park, 5500 S. Tamiami Trail

Free to watch; $30 for members to submit a painting

Call 924-0818.

Things are about to get lit. Light Chasers Plein Air Painters of the Suncoast hosts this competition every year for plein air painters aged 18 and up to paint anywhere around Sarasota County between Feb. 14 and Feb. 20. Those creations are judged and offered for sale, and 70% of the sale goes back to the artist while 30% goes to the restoration of the Keith Farmhouse at Phillippi Estate Park. Guests at the Feb. 23 opening festivities event can view and purchase paintings and hear the awards announcement.

FST Improv: ‘Life’s a Beach’

8:30 p.m. at Bowne’s Lab Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St.

From $12

Call 366-9000.

Oh, Sarasota. You’re so beautiful, but so easy to make fun of. From early bird dinners to natives who can’t stand 50 degree weather, this revue-style show will feature sketches, musicals and improv games to make light of some of Sarasota’s quirkiest characteristics. Runs through June 28.

SUNDAY

Beneva Fruitville’s Drag Queen Bingo Bonanza

8 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$20

Call 925-3869.

LDG Productions presents Sarasota’s beloved queen, Beneva Fruitville, in the naughtiest game of bingo in town. Enjoy performances by special quests and plenty of surprises — you’re in for a wild night.

‘Blockbusters for Band’

7 p.m. at Southeast High School, 1200 37th Ave. E., Bradenton

Free

Call 363-1237.

The Manatee Community Concert Band will join forces with the Southeast High School Orchestra under the direction of guest conductor (and Sarasota Orchestra principal percussionist) George Nickson for this winter concert.

MONDAY

‘Stabat Mater’ by Karl Jenkins

7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Sarasota, 2050 Oak St.

$25; students 22 and under free

Call 405-7322.

Musica Sacra of Sarasota is offering a spiritual experience through music. Be among the first people in Florida to hear Karl Jenkins’ “Stabat Mater” as it receives its state premiere Feb. 25 at this Musica Sacra concert featuring Los Angeles-based alto Sarah Reynolds. This group of volunteer and professional vocalists will have you on your feet.

TUESDAY

Karen Rose Chat and Signing

2 p.m. at Bookstore1Sarasota, 12 S. Palm Ave.

Free

Call 365-7900.

Come meet an award-winning, international bestselling author of 20-some titles at this exciting discussion and book signing about Rose’s latest thriller, “Say You’re Sorry.”



WEDNESDAY

Russian National Ballet — ‘The Sleeping Beauty’

7:30 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

From $37

Call 953-3368.

We promise this one won’t put you to sleep. Come see renowned ballet choreographer Marius Petipa’s masterpiece set to one of Tchaikovsky’s most regal scores. In case you’re not aware, the story involves a cursed princess pricking her finger and falling into a sleep that can only be ended by true love’s first kiss (because it’s easy to fall in love while you’re in a magically induced coma).