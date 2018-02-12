The Rev. David Danner announces retirement from All Angels

The Rev. David Danner came to All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church in May 2005.

After 13 years, he announced his retirement Feb. 11 at the church’s annual meeting.

“I’m in my 42nd year in ordained ministry, and I think that All Angels is probably really one of the most accepting, welcoming, open communities that I have served in my entire ministry.”

Last spring, Danner’s health began to decline, but that isn’t the sole reason the 67-year-old is retiring, he said. The decision comes from looking to the future.

Danner will step aside Aug. 12.

In the future, he said he hopes to finish a doctorate in history, something he regrets not completing 38 years ago, he told the brunch crowd. He applied to continue his graduate work in theological studies at the University of Toronto.

“I made the application, and I’m hopeful that I will be accepted. I should know by the around the first of March,” he said.

This means Danner and his wife, Wafa, plan to move to Toronto. Wafa Danner’s family is from Toronto and the couple lived there for 13 years.

Danner has been an ordained minister since May 1976. Before coming to Longboat Key, he served as rector in Boston, Pennsylvania and Indian Rocks Beach, among others.

Coming here, Danner said he wasn’t sure how receptive an older demographic would be.

“We were very pleasantly surprised by really what a welcoming, open, tolerant, understanding group of people that we found here,” he said.

Going forward, the church vestry will look for an interim reverend. In her statement to church members, Senior Warden BJ Bishop said the vestry has had preliminary discussions about an interim. Going forward, the vestry will look for the congregation’s input following a vestry meeting to discuss a parish profile.