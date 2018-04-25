The Residences condo sells for $3.25 million

A condominium in The Residences tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Slab LLC sold the Unit 1701 condominium at 1111 Ritz Carlton Drive to Michael Mikula, trustee, for $3.25 million. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 4,951 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $6,525,800 in 2003.

REAL ESTATE

SARASOTA

Coral Cove

Eric and Gayla Lyons, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1621 Caribbean Drive to Ashok and Shree Shah, of Sarasota, for $1,825,000. Built in 1961, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,606 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2.2 million in 2004.

Westbrook

Joseph and Jean Volpe, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1420 Westbrook Drive to Timothy and Ellen Foster, of Sarasota, for $1,485,000. Built in 1989, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,040 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,245,000 in 2015.

Rigby’s

Thomas and Cheryl Noble, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1777 Irving St. to Donald and Barbara McLagan, of Sudbury, Mass., for $1.3 million. Built in 1922, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,847 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $700,000 in 2014.

Granada

Sara Popovich, of Venice, sold her home at 1680 Fortuna St. to Matt and Colleen Dimauro, of Sarasota, for $975,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,617 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $950,000 in 2016.

Plaza at Five Points

Gary Loveday and Melody Justice sold their Unit 14D condominium at 50 Central Ave. to Barry and Karen Oshry, of Sarasota, for $949,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,697 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $920,000 in 2014.

Avondale

Kent Kneisel and Joan Thompson sold their home at 1033 S. Osprey Ave. to Medora Sheehan, of Sarasota, for $860,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,620 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $660,000 in 2017.

David and Anne Scheiderer, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1020 Brewer Place to Catherine Morris, of Sarasota, for $536,500. Built in 1941, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,330 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $424,400 in 2014.

Aqualane Estates

John and Elaine Rosania, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1638 Meadowood St. to Nicholas Zoller and Alicia Paul, of Sarasota, for $810,000. Built in 1970, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,642 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $387,500 in 1998.

Q

Edward and Lucinda Smith, of Sarasota, sold their home at 270 Cosmopolitan Court to Pamela Eaton, Robert Eaton and Nicola Easton Guinn, trustees, of Sarasota, for $775,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,735 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $582,700 in 2015.

Town of Sarasota

ATS Acquisitions LLC sold two properties at 1952 Morrill St. and 312 Morrill St. to Adam Kestenbaum, of Falls Church, Va., for $750,000. The property at 1952 was built in 1925, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,162 square feet of living area. The property at 312 was built in 1925, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 792 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $260,000 in 2015.

Bay View Acres

Michael and Leigh Trindle, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 6732 Avenue B to Todd Kastle and Claire Ritter, of Tipp City, Ohio, for $727,500. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,280 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $248,500 in 1991.

Fishermen’s Bay

James and Arleen Coates, of Bear Creek, Pa., sold their home at 8835 Fishermen’s Bay Drive to Paul Urbanowski, of Sarasota, for $725,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,046 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $610,000 in 2014.

The Landings

Paul Dean, of Grand Rapids, Mich., sold the home at 1780 Pine Harrier Circle to Robert and Merle Gruesser, of Sarasota, for $700,000. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,946 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $779,000 in 2015.

Baywood Colony Villas

K&B Interests LLC sold the Unit 1 condominium at 5902 Tidewood Ave. to Gerwais Piecuch and Joyce Piecuch, trustees, of Sarasota, for $686,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,600 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $387,000 in 2017.

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 811 condominium at 1301 Tamiami Trail to Marilyn Golden, of Sarasota, for $625,000. Built in 2000, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 1,170 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $561,000 in 2015.

Renaissance

Schutzer LLC sold the PH-07 condominium at 750 N. Tamiami Trail to Mark Kellett, of Sarasota, for $580,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,355 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $675,000 in 2004.

Essex House

Kenneth Kuhns and Dennis Kuhns, trustees, sold the Unit 708 condominium at 707 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Lawrence and Veronica Brown, of Sarasota, for $465,000. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,591 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $217,000 in 1999.

Rivo at Ringling

Jeffrey Chirillo, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 712 condominium at 1771 Ringling Blvd. to Raymond and Maralyn Morrissey, of Bradenton, for $445,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,483 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $370,000 in 2014.

Esplanade by Siesta Key

Yelena Tretyakov, trustee, sold the home at 8275 Varenna Drive to Tamarah Norton, of Sarasota, for $420,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,639 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $365,700 in 2014.

Howard Court

Gregory and Jennifer Albright and Gregory and Dorothy Lawton, of Sarasota, sold their home at 508 Howard Court to C. Timothy Maloney, of Las Vegas, for $400,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,496 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $142,000 in 2002.

Pelican Cove

James and Virginia Todd sold their Unit 260 condominium at 1503 Clower Creek Drive to Alan Levy and Susan Pollans, of Ann Arbor, Mich., for $395,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,216 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $145,000 in 1990.

Martha and William King, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 441 condominium at 1711 Pelican Cove Road to James Nafzinger, of Sarasota, for $260,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,112 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $132,000 in 2012.

Phillippi Landings

David and Carolyn Haden, of Charleston, W.Va., sold their Unit 502 condominium at 1921 Monte Carlo Drive to Thomas Gualano, of Kissimmee, for $376,500. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,720 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $612,500 in 2006.

Gulf Gate

3037 Lockwood LLC sold the home at 3037 Lockwood Terrace to Kelly Colbert, of Hewitt, N.J., for $350,000. Built in 1966, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,020 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $248,500 in 2017.

Debra and Kurt Schmehl and Denise and Dennis Korinke sold their home at 2516 Bispham Road to John Whitesides II and Gerald and Susan Padfield, of Sarasota, for $265,000. Built in 1965, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,919 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $48,000 in 1976.

Town House

Karin Billings, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 7 condominium at 325 Golden Gate Point to Brenda Heckert, of Sarasota, for $331,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 716 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $200,000 in 2008.

Norwood Park

Barbara Delgato, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2120 Craft Lane to Danelle and Thomas Haag, of Lakewood Ranch, for $330,000. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,338 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $115,000 in 1995.

Shadow Lakes

Heidi Reinholdt, of New York City, sold her home at 3319 Mayflower St. to Alisa Harper, of Sarasota, for $310,000. Built in 2008, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,158 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,000 in 2005.

Blossom Brook

Isabelle Garnier-Riahi, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2250 Grove St. to Charlotte Lesur, of Allston, Maine, for $295,000. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,776 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $108,500 in 2013.

Gulfstream Towers

Elisabeth Water, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 707 condominium at 33 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Michael and Wendy May, of Rochester, Mich., for $270,000. Built in 1964, it has one bedroom, one bath and 820 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $151,000 in 2012.

South Gate

Richard and Lucille Cirrintano, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2749 Goldenrod St. to David Birmingham, of Sarasota, for $265,000. Built in 1959, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,176 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $89,400 in 1989.

SIESTA KEY

Sandy Hook

Nancy and David Bergen, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 145 Sandy Hook Road N. to Michael Laughlin and Dionne Ward, of Sarasota, for $1,195,000. Built in 1976, it has six bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,869 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $805,000 in 2000.

Revised Siesta

John Meyer and Carolyn Mills Meyer, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3625 White Lane to Matthew and Mariana Perry, of Sarasota, for $1.18 million. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,792 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $180,000 in 1983.

Davenport Development LLC sold the home at 3919 Roberts Point Road to David and Adriana McMullen, of Portsmouth, R.I., for $1,125,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,497 square feet of living area.

Gulf and Bay Club

Konrad and Dorothy Wilk, of Lemont, Ill., sold their Unit 701 condominium at 5770 Midnight Pass Road to Dennis Cameron and Sandra Cameron, trustees, of Boston, Maine, for $1.08 million. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,337 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $640,000 in 2017.

Charlene Zoratti, Daniel Locche and Brenda Alesii, of Amherst, N.Y., sold the Unit 1313-D condominium at 1313 Siesta Bayside Drive to And J. Bristol LLC for $380,000. Built in 1988, it has one bedroom, one bath and 959 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $435,000 in 2008.

Sarasota Beach

U.S. Bank, trustee, sold the home at 5209 Calle Menorca to Charles Smith, of New York City, for $997,500. Built in 1998, it has five bedrooms, five baths and 2,187 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $535,000 in 2006.

Warren MacKellar, of Zionsville, Ind., sold the home at 5205 Avenida De Cortez to Rebecca Keiver and NuView IRA Inc. for $494,700. Built in 1950, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,763 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $135,000 in 1991.

Mira Mar Beach

Carter Sanderford, of Sarasota, sold his home at 5234 Avenida Navarra to Vivre Invest LLC for $908,000. Vivre Invest LLC then sold the home to Brian Derr, of Bradenton, for $1.1 million. Built in 1950, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,397 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $233,000 in 2010.

Sandy Cove

Andrew and Marianne Thompson, of Cardiff, United Kingdom, sold their Unit 503 condominium at 4900 Ocean Blvd. to John and Deborah Scarbrough, of Piqua, Ohio, for $710,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,885 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $650,000 in 2004.

Peppertree Bay

Arthur Gardikes, trustee, of Osprey, sold the Unit 706-A condominium at 1080 W. Peppertree Lane to Larry Heiden and Barbara Heiden, trustees, of Sarasota, for $650,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,163 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $159,000 in 1983.

Coquille

Melissa Gray, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 105 condominium at 1131 Coquille St. to Gilman and Carrie Farley, of Fort Wayne, Ind., for $602,500. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,760 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $560,000 in 2004.

Harbor Towers Yacht and Racquet Club

JOSU LLC sold the Unit 628 condominium at 5855 Midnight Pass Road to Laurie Gregorio, of Palatine, Ill., for $560,000. Built in 1976, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,593 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $155,000 in 1993.

Siesta Dunes Beach

Frederick and Didi Romley sold their Unit 105 condominium at 6204 Midnight Pass Road to Bonnie Davis, of Cincinnati, for $540,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,173 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $455,000 in 2014.

Palm Bay Club of Sarasota

Philip and Rosamund Ratcliffe, of Southampton, England, sold their Unit 349 condominium at 5963 Midnight Pass Road to Djwatt Properties LLC for $425,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,000 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $395,000 in 2009.

Excelsior Beach to Bay

Erik Olson, trustee, Kirsten Olson Koza and Kari Anne Olson, of N.W. Canton, Ohio, sold their Unit 202 condominium at 6263 Midnight Pass Road to Siesta Excelsior 202 LLC for $413,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,469 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $190,000 in 1994.

Midnight Cove II

Pablo Baffico, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 732 condominium at 1300 Cove II Place to Geraldine Balharry, of Sarasota, for $330,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 860 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $237,000 in 2013.

PALMER RANCH

Silver Oak

Steven and Mary Lobel, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5343 Hunt Club Way to Timothy and Julianne Flaherty, of Sarasota, for $1.05 million. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,246 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.15 million in 2008.

Beneva Oaks

Brian and Sandi Russell, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3751 Beneva Oaks Blvd. to Michael and Kelly Smith, of Sarasota, for $985,000. Built in 1981, it has five bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 4,324 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $600,000 in 2015.

La Vista

James and Sandra Oliver sold their home at 7777 Calle Facil to Carol and Thomas Mitchell, of Sarasota, for $650,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,280 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $499,000 in 2015.

Villagewalk

David Delaro and Julia Hoffend, of Sarasota, sold their home at 8672 Dolce Lane to William and Christine Hertz, of Sarasota, for $600,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,521 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $470,000 in 2009.

Deer Creek

Michael and Charlotte Jones, of Sarasota, sold their home at 8518 Cypress Hollow Drive to Alan and Carla Weldy, trustees, of Goshen, Ind., for $575,000. Built in 1991, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,969 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in 2000.

Vineyards of Silver Oak

John Kingma sold his home at 5182 Cote Du Rhone Way to Eric and Esme Faerber, of Sarasota, for $505,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,362 square feet of living area.

Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club

John Vanson, of Tarrant, Texas, sold his home at 9551 Forest Hills Circle to Kathryn Phillips, trustee, of Sarasota, for $475,000. Built in 1997, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,717 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $310,000 in 2014.

David and Rosemary Sharp, of W. Sussex, United Kingdom, sold their home at 9439 Forest Hills Circle to Beverly Rieckers, of Sarasota, for $450,000. Built in 1997, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,785 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $330,000 in 2002.

Francis and Maureen Nolan, of Nova Scotia, Canada, sold their home at 9519 Forest Hills Circle to Mark Kaster, trustee, of Hopkins, Minn., for $410,000. Built in 1998, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,822 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $255,000 in 2011.

Isles of Sarasota

Joseph and Michelle Siracuse, of Sarasota, sold their home at 11805 Fiore Lane to Esther Borsuk, of Sarasota, for $420,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,008 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $501,200 in 2006.

Frank and Diane Cianciotto, of Garden City, N.Y., sold their home at 6059 Benevento Drive to Francis and Elaine Hallice, of Sarasota, for $349,900. Built in 2009, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,549 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $315,000 in 2015.

Victor and Cynthia Guigno sold their home at 6019 Benevento Drive to Thomas Duncan, of Sarasota, for $315,000. Built in 2008, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,534 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $281,200 in 2008.

Thomas and Judi Fratamico, of Springfield, Mass., sold their home at 1563 Dorgali Drive to Elizabeth and Susan Cook, of Sarasota, for $299,000. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,846 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $204,700 in 2011.

Robert and Shirley Adams sold their home at 2151 Burgos Drive to Shawn and Jennifer Vance, of Powell, Ohio, for $291,000. Built in 2009, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,549 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2016.

Graham Thomson, of N. Yorkshire, United Kingdom, sold his home at 1407 Burgos Drive to Joan O’Donnell, of Sarasota, for $290,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,672 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $257,000 in 2014.

The Country Club of Sarasota

Terri Goodman and Donald Grimes and Lisa and Paul Cover sold their home at 3955 Torrey Pines Blvd. to Darren and Danielle Whitley, of Sarasota, for $355,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,095 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $365,000 in 2014.

Provence Gardens

Richard and Jacquie Petrino, trustees, sold the Unit 102 condominium at 7525 Botanica Parkway to Diane Delgadillo, of Brentwood, N.Y., for $350,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,798 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $330,000 in 2013.

Marbella

Richard Figliuzzi and Julene Meyer sold their home at 3998 Via Mirada to Robert Williard and Peggy Williard, trustees, of Highlands, N.C., for $325,000. Built in 1993, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,770 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $255,000 in 2012.

Mira Lago at Palmer Ranch

Parviz Daneshjoo, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3787 Amapola Lane to Scott Ventura, trustee, of Sarasota, for $315,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,975 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $197,000 in 2000.

Arielle on Palmer Ranch

Michelle Farris, trustee, sold the Unit 302 condominium at 7163 Prosperity Cricle to Kristin Saltzmann, of Sarasota, for $250,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,638 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $235,000 in 2017.

OSPREY

Meridian at the Oaks Preserve

Salvan and Dayle Cianella, of Osprey, sold their Unit 601 condominium at 385 N. Point Road to Khali Barsoum, trustee, of Ontario, Canada, for $700,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,594 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $570,000 in 2013.

Willowbend

Gary and Lee Ann Klein, of Osprey, sold their home at 672 Crane Prairie Way to Charles and Sharon Durr, of Osprey, for $625,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,770 square feet of living area.

Baypointe Vista

Dona and John Howell sold their Unit 603 condominium at 236 Hidden Bay Drive to Albert Bryan and Cynthia Bryan, trustees, of Osprey, for $555,000. Built in 1997, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 2,150 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $487,000 in 2014.

The Woodlands at Rivendell

Trajan and Linka Masalkovska, of Canton, Ohio, sold their home at 913 Scherer Way to HP Florida I LLC for $433,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,290 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 2009.

Jullius and Sharon Ancheta, of Sarasota, sold their home at 919 Scherer Way to Robert Davies, of Sagamore Hills, Ohio, for $416,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,290 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $366,200 in 2003.

NOKOMIS

Calusa Lakes

W. Grant and Zona Starks sold their home at 2195 Calusa Lakes Blvd. to Stephen Kriston, trustee, of Long Grove, Ill., for $620,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,006 square feet of living area.

Mission Valley Estates

Janet Flynn, David Hartley and Dean Hartley, of Yorkshire, United Kingdom, sold their home at 461 Percheron Circle to Hope Donaldson, of Nokomis, for $464,900. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,398 square feet of living area.

Sorrento East

Mark and Mavauneen Walker, of Nokomis, sold their home at 232 Monet Drive to Nancy Drohlich, of Nokomis, for $360,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,719 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $321,500 in 2005.

Deanna Drobisch, of Nokomis, sold her home at 120 Matisse Circle W. to Naphatara Teerasitikul and Natasha Phifer, of Nokomis, for $292,000. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,832 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $205,000 in 2003.

Sondra Cignetti, of Longmeadow, Mass., sold the home at 120 Raphael Place to Aleksey Syulyukov, of Washougal, Wash., for $265,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,059 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $29,000 in 1994.

Mattila Family Holdings LLC sold the home at 472 Rubens Drive E. to Vladislav Nesterenko, of Nokomis, for $262,500. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,651 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $170,000 in 2009.

Casey Key

Todd and Lisa Kelchner, of Centerville, Ohio, sold their home at 426 Casey Key Road to Tony and Paula Prater, of Ft. Worth, Texas, for $250,000. Built in 1987, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,540 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $775,000 in 1999.