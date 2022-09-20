The best things to do around Sarasota for Sept. 22-28

Thursday

Bishop After Dark: Havana Nights

6 p.m. at Bishop Museum of Science and Nature, 201 Tenth St. W., Bradenton

$45

Visit BishopScience.org.

It's time to get sweaty and learn some salsa. The Bishop Museum's "After Dark" series kicks off with an evening of dance in the museum's courtyard. Instructors from the Jae Phillips Dance Studio will teach you the steps for the first hour, and the last two hours are open dancing.

Julie Scoggins

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$25

Visit McCurdysComedy.com.

Julie Scoggins spent the first arc of her career selling Doritos on a tropical island, and now she travels around the country making people laugh. Scoggins, the self-styled "Queen of Clubs," bills herself on her website as a "former trucker, pooper scooper and charm school graduate." She's been honing her act for decades and she'll be at McCurdy's for six shows running through Sunday.

Caribbean Rhythms

7:30 p.m. at Recital Hall, 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton

$15, $5 students and staff

Visit SCFMusic.Info.

Join Pete Carney and his SCF student Jazz Ensemble as they explore the syncopated rhythms of salsa, bossa nova and tango. Carney, the director of jazz studies and applied saxophone instructor at SCF, will lead his charges through music celebrated in Cuba and around the Latin world.

'Rent'

7:30 p.m. at Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton

$30

Visit ManateePerformingArtsCenter.com.

Jonathan Larson never got to see his masterwork become a success. But decades later, you can enjoy it in a way he never could. Larson died the night before his musical — loosely based on Puccini's La Boheme — made its Off Broadway debut in 1996, and he was posthumously awarded the Pulitzer Prize. Twenty-five years later, his creation is still thrilling audiences.

Friday

Anne Patterson will peel back the layers of how an artist creates new works. (Courtesy photo)

Scale and Beauty

5:30 p.m. at Sarasota Art Museum, 1001 S. Tamiami Trail

$5, registration required

Visit HermitageArtistRetreat.org.

Hermitage fellow Anne Patterson will give you a peek behind the curtain at how artists bring their creations to life. Patterson, a former set designer, is a multidisciplinary artist who works in both watercolors and large-scale multi-media installations that sometimes fill huge buildings. Patterson has had her work displayed at the John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art, and she'll chat a little about what's next in her career.

Classic Movies at the Opera House: 'Harvey'

7:30 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$12

Visit SarasotaOpera.org.

You're probably familiar with Jimmy Stewart as an icon of decency. But have you seen him when he's having delusional fantasies about a gigantic man-sized rabbit? Stewart chews up scenery in this 1950 comedy about an eccentric man who may or may not wind up committed in a mental hospital, and about his family members who may or may not see the rabbit too.

In-Studio Performance with Jennifer Nuesi

7 p.m. at Sarasota Contemporary Dance

$20, $10 virtual for Saturday performance

Visit SarasotaContemporaryDance.org.

Guest artist Jennifer Nuesi is ready to bare her soul. Nuesi's performance will tackle all the big emotions as she navigates love, loss, heartbreak and divinity of self. Nuesi will perform on both Friday and Saturday evenings, and the latter performance will be available via streaming.

Saturday

Beach Walks & Bird Talks at Lido Key

7 a.m. at South Lido Key Beach Park Bath House, 2201 Benjamin Franklin Drive

$45; members $35

Visit Selby.org.

Join a Parks & Recreation expert naturalist guides a walking tour on Lido Beach to learn about the local flora and fauna that make up the Sarasota bayfront ecosystem. Bring binoculars, water shoes, hats, sunglasses and sunscreen. The class recurs the last Saturday of each month.

Dylan Foley, raised in upstate New York, has become a four-time All-Ireland fiddle champion. (Courtesy photo)

'Equinox: A Celtic Celebration'

4 p.m. at Church of the Palms, 3224 Bee Ridge Road

$35-$45

Visit KeyChorale.org.

Celebrate the changing of the seasons with Key Chorale! The symphonic choral group is welcoming a group of artists who specialize in traditional Celtic sounds, and they'll be playing a tribute to the old country on tracks like "Danny Boy" and others you may not have heard yet. Tenor Brad Diamond will join the group, as will Irish fiddle champ Dylan Foley.

Real Men Wear Pink Fashion Show

6 p.m. at the Grand Court of The Mall at University Town Center, 140 University Town Center Drive

$30

Visit MallAtUTC.com.

The Real Men Wear Pink fashion show benefits the American Cancer society. Watch 33 Real Men Wear Pink ambassadors from Sarasota and Manatee counties hit the runway in pink.

FST Improv: 'We’re Doomed'

7:30 p.m. at Bowne’s Lab, 1265 First St.

$12-$15

Visit FloridaStudioTheatre.org.

Pick a disaster movie. Any disaster movie. Put it in a blender. And press spin. That's what the improv crew over at Florida Studio Theatre does every Saturday night under the "We're Doomed" marquee. The audience suggests a title, and then the improv crew is off and running to make it funny. They may even wind up recruiting the audience to join them to flesh out the cast.

Ann Morrison, pictured earlier this year at an Asolo Rep event, is ready to bring her one-woman show to the stage at Studio 1130.(Photo by Spencer Fordin)

'Merrily From Center Stage'

7:30 p.m. at Studio 1130, 3501 S. Tamiami Trail

$25

Visit ThePlayers.org.

Join Broadway veteran Ann Morrison for her captivating one-woman show that reprises Stephen Sondheim songs that she brought to the stage four decades ago. Morrison, who starred as Mary Flynn in Merrily We Go Along, will tell you tales from the character's perspective.

Sunday

The Market at Lakewood Ranch

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Lakefront Drive in Waterside Place at Lakewood Ranch

Free

Visit MyLWR.com.

The Farmers Market at Lakewood Ranch runs every Sunday year-round. Vendors will be offering seafood, eggs, meats, dairy products, pastas, bakery goods, jams and pickles among other items. Other features are children's activities and live music.

HD at the Opera House: 'Der Rosenkavalier'

1:30 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$22

Visit SarasotaOpera.org.

Step back in time six decades for a 1960 performance of a Richard Strauss masterwork. This three-hour spectacle features the standout work of conductor Herbert von Karajan and singers Elisabeth Schwarzkopf and Otto Edelmann, not to mention the talents of the Vienna State Opera Ballet, the Vienna State Opera Chorus and the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra.

Wednesday

Fiber artist Katrina Coombs stands underneath one of her works at Sarasota Art Museum. (Photo by Spencer Fordin)

Highlights Tour

11:15 a.m. at Sarasota Art Museum, 1001 S. Tamiami Trail

Free with museum admission

Visit SarasotaArtMuseum.org.

What's better than an opportunity to digest art at your own pace? How bout a walkthrough with a guide who knows all about the exhibits?

The Sarasota Art Museum offers highlight tours on Friday and Wednesday, and you can get the inside scoop on the themes that tie the exhibits together.

Seeing the Invisible

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Selby Gardens Historic Spanish Point Campus, 401 N. Tamiami Trail Free with museum admission

Visit Selby.org.

You'll have to download the Seeing the Invisible app before you arrive; and make sure that your phone or tablet is fully charged up. But once you've handled those basics, you'll be treated to an immersive augmented reality contemporary art exhibition that will bring you the work of more than a dozen celebrated artists from all around the world.