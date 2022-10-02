The best things to do around Sarasota for Oct. 6-12

Thursday

When Your Daughter Is Your Teacher

11 a.m. at Elling Eide Center, 8000 S. Tamiami Trail

$20

Visit EllingOEide.org.

Visiting professor Ann Waltner from the University of Minnesota will discuss Tanyangzi, a girl born into a proper Confucian family in the 16th century who refused to live by the stringent gender roles of her day. Waltner will examine the ways Tanyangzi was an outlier and also how she encapsulated trends in her society.

‘The ’70s: More Than a Decade’

7:30 p.m. at John C. Court Cabaret, 1265 First St.

$34

Visit FloridaStudioTheatre.org.

The cast at Florida Studio Theatre is ready to swing you into the 1970s. This original revue, written by Rebecca Hopkins, Richard Hopkins and Sarah Durham around musical arrangements by Jim Prosser, will leave you chair-dancing to the greatest hits of a decade that includes Marvin Gaye, the Bee Gees and more.

One-Act Play Festival

7:30 p.m. at Jane B. Cook Theatre, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

$29

Visit TheatreOdyssey.org.

Did you ever wish a play would just get to the point? Then this festival is for you! Theatre Odyssey will present a quartet of new plays that are being produced for the first time, and all of them are only one act. The four plays were chosen from a group of more than 100 submissions; the festival will run through Oct. 9.

Friday

Flip Schultz

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$25

Visit McCurdysComedy.com.

Flip Schultz has brought his manic brand of comedy to such far-flung locales as Greenland and Egypt, and he'll play five shows for the McCurdy's Comedy audience over a span of three days. Schultz bills himself on his website as an actor, a comedian and an 80's movies enthusiast. Runs through Oct. 9.

Saturday

Poets Unplugged: Voices of Power

7 p.m. at Fogartyville, 525 Kumquat Court

$5

Visit WSLR.org/Fogartyville.

These voices won't be silenced. Listen up as Melanie Lavender hosts Fogartyville's second annual six-week spoken word poetry series that invites local wordsmiths to an Open Mic at 8 p.m. Bradenton-born word sculptor "Whit the Poet" will be the featured performer and will hit the Fogartyville stage at 9 p.m.

The cast of Guys and Dolls includes Marta McKinnon, Warren G. Nolan Jr., Brian L. Boyd and Kirstin Angelina Henry. (Photo by Sorcha Augustine)

'Guys and Dolls'

7:30 p.m. at Donelly Theatre, 1012 N. Orange Ave.

$20-$48

Visit WestCoastBlackTheatre.org.

It's an enduring Broadway staple that has been thrilled audiences for more than seven decades, and now Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe is ready to give it their own spin on things. "Guys and Dolls" ran for more than 1,200 performances on Broadway and won the Tony Award for Best Musical in 1950, and it was even brought to life on the Silver Screen by a cast including Marlon Brando and Frank Sinatra in 1955. The venerable classic has been brought back both in revivals and touring productions over the decades, and it's set to have another run on the London stage in 2023. Jim Weaver will direct, and the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe's production of Guys and Dolls will run through Nov. 20.

‘Out of Bounds’

7:30 p.m. at Bowne’s Lab, 1265 First St.

$15

Visit FloridaStudioTheatre.org.

Who wants to get in between two rivals gangs of improv artists? That will be the difficult task for the audience at Florida Studio Theatre's "Out of Bounds," which will split the cast members into two teams competing their way through a number of games, spontaneous scenes and off-the-cuff renditions of songs. They're vying for your approval and for your applause, and only one team can win. The best part is that no two shows will be the same. And who gets the final say in who was the funniest? Only the audience can make that call. "Out of Bounds" runs Saturdays through Nov. 26.

Rahway, N.J. natives Arlene Acevedo, Alexis Carter, Tiahna Sterling and Aline Vasquez have joined forces as Recap Quartet. (Courtesy photo: Jacob Blickenstaff)

Recap Quartet concert

8 p.m. at Harry Sudakoff Conference Center, 5845 General Dougher Place

$15

Visit NewMusicNewCollege.org.

Recap Quartet, a percussion group consisting of Arlene Acevedo, Alexis Carter, Tiahna Sterling and Aline Vasquez, will be the guests of honor for New Music New College this week. The quarter will take part in a special group discussion at the school on Thursday evening, and they'll perform on the same stage Saturday night.

Sunday

‘Charlotte’s Web’

10 a.m. at Keating Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave.

$10

Visit FloridaStudioTheatre.org.

You probably read this book as a child, and perhaps the story never left you. Or maybe you want to bring the tale to your children. This adaptation of E.B. White's yarn turns Wilbur and Charlotte into characters in a musical, and they'll explore the themes of bravery, friendship and love while getting you to sing along.

The Sarasota String Quartet includes Daniel Jordan (concertmaster), Christopher Takeda (associate concertmaster), Rachel Halvorson (principal viola), Natalie Helm (principal cello). (Courtesy photo)

Chamber Soirees: Sarasota String Quartet

4 p.m. at Holley Hall, 709 N. Tamiami Trail

$40-$50

Visit SarasotaOrchestra.org.

The crack musicians of the Sarasota Orchestra will play in a stripped-down quartet in the first Chamber Soirees event of the season. Listen as they pluck the delicate soundlines of Ravel's String Quartet, written all the way back in 1903, and also as they play Shostakovich's String Quartet No. 8, which he dedicated to "all the victims of fascism and war" in 1960. Shostakovich famously wrote his masterpiece in three days; The Sarasota String Quartet will only play this Chamber Soiree once.

Monday

First Voices

7:30 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 1031 S. Euclid Ave.

$25

Visit ENSRQ.org.

The First Voices featured by enSRQ in its debut season performance are all indigenous composers. Violinist Samantha Bennett and percussionist George Nickson, founding members of enSRQ, are shining the light on the works of Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate, inti figgis-vizueta, Elizabeth Ogonek, Michael Begay and Gabriela Ortiz and bringing them to a new audience.

Tuesday

Not Your Average Barbecue: Korean-Style

6 p.m. at Aprons Cooking School, 2875 University Parkway

$60

Visit ApronsCookingSchool.Publix.com.

Sure, you know how to work your grill. But do you know how to cook over a hibachi? The talented chefs at Aprons Cooking School will teach you how to replicate the flavors of Korean cooking as you make Lettuce Wraps, Kimchi Bokumbap and Bulgogi Chicken with Pa Jun. You'll eat it all, and you'll go home with new skills

Wednesday

Lawrence Loh takes the baton to lead the Sarasota Orchestra in its Great Escapes program. (Courtesy photo: Perry Bennett)

Great Escapes: A Night at the Movies

5:30 p.m. at Holley Hall, 709 N. Tamiami Trail

$45-$108

Visit SarasotaOrchestra.org.

Conductor Lawrence Loh, the music director of Syracuse-based Symphoria, will bring you the songs and scores made famous through decades of Hollywood movies. You'll hear the propulsive percussion of film icon John Williams as well as classics from composers like Mozart and Richard Strauss. Loh will lead the orchestra in four performance running through Oct. 15.

Carmen Ciricillo

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$25

Visit McCurdysComedy.com.

Carmen Ciricillo has braved the domestic wars as a husband and father, and he's emerged from 25 years of family life with some wisdom for the population at large. Ciricillo isn't afraid to talk about the things that sometimes are left behind closed doors, and he'll play six shows running through Saturday, Oct. 15.